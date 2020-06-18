md5 plugin for gulp.
First, install
gulp-md5 as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-md5
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var md5 = require("gulp-md5");
gulp.src("./src/*.ext")
.pipe(md5({
msg: "Hello Gulp!"
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));
Type:
Boolean
Default: false
Optional: you can pass printOnly to skip md5 appending to filenames and just print md5 of file to console.
Type:
String
Default: '_'
Optional: you can pass other separator like '-'.
Type:
String
Default: null
Optionnal: you can pass the size to limit the size of the hash that is appended.
Example:
gulp.src('**/*', {
cwd: './src'
})
.pipe(md5())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./whatever'));
The sample above will append the full md5 hash to each of the file matching src and store all of that into the whatever folder.
whatever/
├── index_a7ded4c00cdc9cdc47e55f6b85e3f909.html
├── app_6b85e3f9096b85e3f9096b85e3f90943.js
├── ...
If you pass the size argument, the hash will be truncated to that value. For instance md5(10) will produce:
whatever/
├── index_a7ded4c00c.html
├── app_6b85e3f909.js
├── ...