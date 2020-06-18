md5 plugin for gulp.

Usage

First, install gulp-md5 as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-md5

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var md5 = require ( "gulp-md5" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.ext" ) .pipe(md5({ msg : "Hello Gulp!" })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dist" ));

API

printOnly

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Optional: you can pass printOnly to skip md5 appending to filenames and just print md5 of file to console.

separator

Type: String

Default: '_'

Optional: you can pass other separator like '-'.

size

Type: String

Default: null

Optionnal: you can pass the size to limit the size of the hash that is appended.

Example:

gulp.src( '**/*' , { cwd : './src' }) .pipe(md5()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './whatever' ));

The sample above will append the full md5 hash to each of the file matching src and store all of that into the whatever folder.

whatever/ ├── index_a7ded4c00cdc9cdc47e55f6b85e3f909.html ├── app_6b85e3f9096b85e3f9096b85e3f90943.js ├── ...

If you pass the size argument, the hash will be truncated to that value. For instance md5(10) will produce:

whatever/ ├── index_a7ded4c00c.html ├── app_6b85e3f909.js ├── ...

License

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_License[MIT License]