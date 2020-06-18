openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gm

gulp-md5

by Kay
0.1.3 (see all)

add md5 to filename

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

195

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM NPM

gulp-md5

md5 plugin for gulp.

Usage

First, install gulp-md5 as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-md5

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var md5 = require("gulp-md5");

gulp.src("./src/*.ext")
    .pipe(md5({
        msg: "Hello Gulp!"
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest("./dist"));

API

md5({printOnly: True})

printOnly

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Optional: you can pass printOnly to skip md5 appending to filenames and just print md5 of file to console.

md5({separator: '_'})

separator

Type: String
Default: '_'

Optional: you can pass other separator like '-'.

md5(size)

size

Type: String
Default: null

Optionnal: you can pass the size to limit the size of the hash that is appended.

Example:

    gulp.src('**/*', {
        cwd: './src'
    })
        .pipe(md5())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('./whatever'));

The sample above will append the full md5 hash to each of the file matching src and store all of that into the whatever folder.

whatever/
├── index_a7ded4c00cdc9cdc47e55f6b85e3f909.html
├── app_6b85e3f9096b85e3f9096b85e3f90943.js
├── ...

If you pass the size argument, the hash will be truncated to that value. For instance md5(10) will produce:

whatever/
├── index_a7ded4c00c.html
├── app_6b85e3f909.js
├── ...

License

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/MIT_License[MIT License]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial