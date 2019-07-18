Does a vinyl file match a condition? This function checks the condition on the
file.path of the
vinyl-fs file passed to it.
Condition can be a boolean, a function, a regular expression, a glob string (or array of glob strings), or a stat filter object
Used by gulp-if and gulp-ignore
var gulpmatch = require('gulp-match');
var map = require('map-stream');
var condition = true; // TODO: add business logic here
var options = null; // Optionally pass options to minimatch
vinylfs.src('path/to/file.js')
.pipe(map(function (file, cb) {
var match = gulpmatch(file, condition, options);
if (match) {
// it matched, do stuff
}
cb(null, file);
}));
A vinyl-fs file.
var match = gulpmatch(file, true);
if the condition parameter is
true or
false, results will also be
true or
false.
var match = gulpmatch(file, function (file) {
return true;
})
if the condition parameter is a function, it will be called, passing in
file passed to gulp-match.
var match = gulpmatch(file, /some\/path\.js/);
If the condition is a regular expression, it will be evaluated on the
file.path passed to gulp-match.
var match = gulpmatch(file, './some/path.js');
var match = gulpmatch(file, ['./array','!./of','./globs.js']);
The globs are passed to minimatch. If the glob matches (or any of the elements in the array match), gulp-match returns
true else
false.
var match = gulpmatch(file, {isFile:true});
var match = gulpmatch(file, {isDirectory:false});
If the condition is an object with a
isFile or
isDirectory property, it'll match the details on the
vinyl-fs file's
stat object.
var match = gulpmatch(file, 42);
// match = true
var match = gulpmatch(file, '');
// match = false
If there's no matching rule from the rules above, it'll return
true for truthy conditions,
false for falsey conditions (including
undefined).
See https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch for options docs.
