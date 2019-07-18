Does a vinyl file match a condition? This function checks the condition on the file.path of the vinyl-fs file passed to it.

Condition can be a boolean, a function, a regular expression, a glob string (or array of glob strings), or a stat filter object

Used by gulp-if and gulp-ignore

Usage

var gulpmatch = require ( 'gulp-match' ); var map = require ( 'map-stream' ); var condition = true ; var options = null ; vinylfs.src( 'path/to/file.js' ) .pipe(map( function ( file, cb ) { var match = gulpmatch(file, condition, options); if (match) { } cb( null , file); }));

API

file

A vinyl-fs file.

condition

boolean condition

var match = gulpmatch(file, true );

if the condition parameter is true or false , results will also be true or false .

function condition

var match = gulpmatch(file, function ( file ) { return true ; })

if the condition parameter is a function, it will be called, passing in file passed to gulp-match.

regular expression condition

var match = gulpmatch(file, /some\/path\.js/);

If the condition is a regular expression, it will be evaluated on the file.path passed to gulp-match.

glob condition

var match = gulpmatch(file, './some/path.js' );

var match = gulpmatch(file, [ './array' , '!./of' , './globs.js' ]);

The globs are passed to minimatch. If the glob matches (or any of the elements in the array match), gulp-match returns true else false .

stat filter condition

var match = gulpmatch(file, { isFile : true });

var match = gulpmatch(file, { isDirectory : false });

If the condition is an object with a isFile or isDirectory property, it'll match the details on the vinyl-fs file's stat object.

else

var match = gulpmatch(file, 42 );

var match = gulpmatch(file, '' );

If there's no matching rule from the rules above, it'll return true for truthy conditions, false for falsey conditions (including undefined ).

options

minimatch options object

See https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch for options docs.

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Richardson & Sons, LLC

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.