openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gm

gulp-markdown

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Markdown to HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

178

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
WarenGonzaga

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

gulp-markdown

Markdown to HTML with marked

Issues with the output should be reported on the marked issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-markdown

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const markdown = require('gulp-markdown');

exports.default = () => (
    gulp.src('intro.md')
        .pipe(markdown())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);

API

markdown(options?)

See the marked options.

markdown.marked

Access the marked object to customize the lexer, parser or renderer.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Waren GonzagaMetro Manila, Philippines53 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
November 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

This is the best way to convert your markdown files to HTML by using with GulpJS process to automate things. You don't need to code plain HTML any more!

0

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial