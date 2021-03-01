Markdown to HTML with
marked
Issues with the output should be reported on the
marked issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-markdown
const gulp = require('gulp');
const markdown = require('gulp-markdown');
exports.default = () => (
gulp.src('intro.md')
.pipe(markdown())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'))
);
See the
marked options.
Access the
marked object to customize the lexer, parser or renderer.
This is the best way to convert your markdown files to HTML by using with GulpJS process to automate things. You don't need to code plain HTML any more!