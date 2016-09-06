Generate HTML5 Cache Manifest files. Submitted by Scott Hillman.
Big thanks to Gunther Brunner for writing the grunt-manifest plugin. This plugin was heavily influenced by his great work.
Visit the HTML 5 Guide to AppCache for more information on Cache Manifest files.
First, install
gulp-manifest as a dev dependency
npm install gulp-manifest --save-dev
This controls how this task (and its helpers) operate and should contain key:value pairs, see options below.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Add a prefix to the file paths. Useful when your files are in a different URL than the page.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined
Add a suffix to the file paths. Useful when your files have query string.
Type:
String
Default:
'app.manifest'
Set name of the Cache Manifest file.
Type:
String
Array
Default:
undefined
Adds manually a string to the CACHE section. Needed when you have cache buster for example.
Type:
String
Array
Default:
undefined
Exclude specific files from the Cache Manifest file.
Type:
String
Array
Default:
'*' (By default, an online whitelist wildcard flag is added)
Adds a string to the NETWORK section.
See here for more information.
Type:
String
Array
Default:
undefined
Adds a string to the FALLBACK section.
See here for more information.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Adds a string to the SETTINGS section, specifically the cache mode flag of the
prefer-online state.
See here for more information.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
Adds a timestamp as a comment for easy versioning.
Note: timestamp will invalidate application cache whenever cache manifest is rebuilt, even if contents of files in
src have not changed.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Adds a sha256 hash of all
src files (actual contents) as a comment.
This will ensure that application cache invalidates whenever actual file contents change (it's recommented to set
timestamp to
false when
hash is used).
gulp.task('manifest', function(){
gulp.src(['build/*'], { base: './' })
.pipe(manifest({
hash: true,
preferOnline: true,
network: ['*'],
filename: 'app.manifest',
exclude: 'app.manifest'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});
CACHE MANIFEST
CACHE:
js/app.js
css/style
css/style.css
js/zepto.min.js
js/script.js
some_files/index.html
some_files/about.html
NETWORK:
*
# hash: 76f0ef591f999871e1dbdf6d5064d1276d80846feeef6b556f74ad87b44ca16a
You do need to be fully aware of standard browser caching. If the files in CACHE are in the network cache, they won't actually update, since the network cache will spit back the same file to the application cache. Therefore, it's recommended to add a hash to the filenames's, akin to rails or yeoman. See here why query strings are not recommended.
Sometimes your assets are served from different source directories. To route these correctly the
gulp.src.base option can be used to define a glob's base path. Later multiple streams can be composed with merge-stream, so that one single manifest file is created from them
var path = require('path');
var mergeStream = require('merge-stream');
var config = {
app: './app',
tmp: './tmp'
};
mergeStream(
gulp.src([
path.join(config.app + '*.html'),
path.join(config.app + 'assets/*.{png,svg,jpg}'),
path.join(config.app + 'js/*.js')
], {
base: config.app
}),
gulp.src([
path.join(config.tmp + 'css/*.css')
], {
base: config.tmp
})
);
.pipe(plugins.manifest({
hash: true,
preferOnline: false,
network: ['*'],
filename: 'appcache.manifest'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest(config.tmp));
for the given file tree
├── app
│ ├── assets
│ │ ├── cover.png
│ │ └── logo.svg
│ ├── index.html
│ ├── js
│ │ └── script.js
│ └── scss
│ └── style.scss
└── tmp
└── css
└── style.css
will result in
index.html
assets/cover.png
assets/logo.svg
js/script.js
css/style.css
Sometimes you might want to alter the way paths are passed to the plugin. The correct way will be to provide options to
gulp.src so that it generates correct paths.
Say, you have a single folder named
public, which is the top-level directory that's served to the browser. In the same directory, you have the
css,
js and
asset files under different directories, along with the
html files.
public/
├── assets
│ ├── cover.png
│ └── logo.png
├── css
│ └── style.css
├── js
│ └── app.js
└── index.html