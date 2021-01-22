⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)
We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.
gulp plugin for auto-generating Angular $resource services for LoopBack. This is a port of the Grunt plugin here
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-loopback-sdk-angular
var gulp = require('gulp');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var loopbackAngular = require('gulp-loopback-sdk-angular');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('./server/app.js')
.pipe(loopbackAngular())
.pipe(rename('lb-services.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./client/js'));
});
Type:
String
Default:
lbServices
Name for the generated AngularJS module.
Type:
String
Default: The value configured in the LoopBack application via app.set('restApiRoot') or
/api
http://docs.strongloop.com/display/LB/AngularJS+JavaScript+SDK
MIT © Zi Ming Lin
This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:
|Version
|Status
|Published
|EOL
|1.x
|Maintenace LTS
|Jun 2018
|Dec 2020
Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.