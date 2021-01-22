openbase logo
Readme

gulp-loopback-sdk-angular Build Status

⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

gulp plugin for auto-generating Angular $resource services for LoopBack. This is a port of the Grunt plugin here

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-loopback-sdk-angular

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var rename = require('gulp-rename');
var loopbackAngular = require('gulp-loopback-sdk-angular');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('./server/app.js')
    .pipe(loopbackAngular())
    .pipe(rename('lb-services.js'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./client/js'));
});

API

loopbackAngular(options)

options

options.ngModuleName

Type: String Default: lbServices

Name for the generated AngularJS module.

options.apiUrl

Type: String Default: The value configured in the LoopBack application via app.set('restApiRoot') or /api

Everything Else

http://docs.strongloop.com/display/LB/AngularJS+JavaScript+SDK

License

MIT © Zi Ming Lin

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

VersionStatusPublishedEOL
1.xMaintenace LTSJun 2018Dec 2020

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.

