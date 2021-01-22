⚠️ LoopBack 3 is in Maintenance LTS mode, only critical bugs and critical security fixes will be provided. (See Module Long Term Support Policy below.)

We urge all LoopBack 3 users to migrate their applications to LoopBack 4 as soon as possible. Refer to our Migration Guide for more information on how to upgrade.

Overview

gulp plugin for auto-generating Angular $resource services for LoopBack. This is a port of the Grunt plugin here

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-loopback-sdk-angular

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ); var loopbackAngular = require ( 'gulp-loopback-sdk-angular' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './server/app.js' ) .pipe(loopbackAngular()) .pipe(rename( 'lb-services.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './client/js' )); });

API

options

Type: String Default: lbServices

Name for the generated AngularJS module.

Type: String Default: The value configured in the LoopBack application via app.set('restApiRoot') or /api

Everything Else

http://docs.strongloop.com/display/LB/AngularJS+JavaScript+SDK

License

MIT © Zi Ming Lin

Module Long Term Support Policy

This module adopts the Module Long Term Support (LTS) policy, with the following End Of Life (EOL) dates:

Version Status Published EOL 1.x Maintenace LTS Jun 2018 Dec 2020

Learn more about our LTS plan in the docs.