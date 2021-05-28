Loads gulp plugins from package dependencies and attaches them to an object of your choice.
Due to the native support of ES2015 syntax in newer versions of Node, this plugin requires at least Node v8. If you need to maintain support for older versions of Node, version 1.6.0 of this plugin is the last release that will support Node versions less than 8.
NPM:
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-load-plugins
Yarn:
$ yarn add -D gulp-load-plugins
Given a
package.json file that has some dependencies within:
{
"dependencies": {
"gulp-jshint": "*",
"gulp-concat": "*"
}
}
Adding this into your
Gulpfile.js:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const gulpLoadPlugins = require('gulp-load-plugins');
const plugins = gulpLoadPlugins();
Or, even shorter:
const gulp = require('gulp');
const plugins = require('gulp-load-plugins')();
Will result in the following happening (roughly, plugins are lazy loaded but in practice you won't notice any difference):
plugins.jshint = require('gulp-jshint');
plugins.concat = require('gulp-concat');
You can then use the plugins just like you would if you'd manually required them, but referring to them as
plugins.name(), rather than just
name().
This frees you up from having to manually require each gulp plugin.
You can pass in an object of options that are shown below: (the values for the keys are the defaults):
gulpLoadPlugins({
DEBUG: false, // when set to true, the plugin will log info to console. Useful for bug reporting and issue debugging
pattern: ['gulp-*', 'gulp.*', '@*/gulp{-,.}*'], // the glob(s) to search for
overridePattern: true, // When true, overrides the built-in patterns. Otherwise, extends built-in patterns matcher list.
config: 'package.json', // where to find the plugins, by default searched up from process.cwd()
scope: ['dependencies', 'devDependencies', 'peerDependencies'], // which keys in the config to look within
replaceString: /^gulp(-|\.)/, // what to remove from the name of the module when adding it to the context
camelize: true, // if true, transforms hyphenated plugins names to camel case
lazy: true, // whether the plugins should be lazy loaded on demand
rename: {}, // a mapping of plugins to rename
renameFn: function (name) { ... }, // a function to handle the renaming of plugins (the default works)
postRequireTransforms: {}, // see documentation below
maintainScope: true // toggles loading all npm scopes like non-scoped packages
});
config locations
While it's possile to grab plugins from another location, often times you may want to extend from another package that enables you to keep your own
package.json free from duplicates, but still add in your own plugins that are needed for your project. Since the
config option accepts an object, you can merge together multiple locations using the lodash.merge package:
const merge = require('lodash.merge');
const packages = merge(
require('dep/package.json'),
require('./package.json')
);
// Utilities
const $ = gulpLoadPlugins({
config: packages
});
postRequireTransforms (1.3+ only)
This enables you to transform the plugin after it has been required by gulp-load-plugins.
For example, one particular plugin (let's say,
gulp-foo), might need you to call a function to configure it before it is used. So you would end up with:
const $ = require('gulp-load-plugins')();
$.foo = $.foo.configure(...);
This is a bit messy. Instead you can pass a
postRequireTransforms object which will enable you to do this:
const $ = require('gulp-load-plugins')({
postRequireTransforms: {
foo: function(foo) {
return foo.configure(...);
}
}
});
$.foo // is already configured
Everytime a plugin is loaded, we check to see if a transform is defined, and if so, we call that function, passing in the loaded plugin. Whatever this function returns is then used as the value that's returned by gulp-load-plugins.
For 99% of gulp-plugins you will not need this behaviour, but for the odd plugin it's a nice way of keeping your code cleaner.
From 0.8.0, you can pass in an object of mappings for renaming plugins. For example, imagine you want to load the
gulp-ruby-sass plugin, but want to refer to it as just
sass:
gulpLoadPlugins({
rename: {
'gulp-ruby-sass': 'sass'
}
});
Note that if you specify the
renameFn options with your own custom rename function, while the
rename option will still work, the
replaceString and
camelize options will be ignored.
gulp-load-plugins comes with npm scope support. By default, the scoped plugins are accessible through an object on
plugins that represents the scope. When
maintainScope = false, the plugins are available in the top level just like any other non-scoped plugins.
Note:
maintainScope is only available in Version 1.4.0 and up.
For example, if the plugin is
@myco/gulp-test-plugin then you can access the plugin as shown in the following example:
const scoped = require('gulp-load-plugins')({
// true is the default value
maintainScope: true,
});
scoped.myco.testPlugin();
const nonScoped = require('gulp-load-plugins')({
maintainScope: false,
});
nonScoped.testPlugin();
In 0.4.0 and prior, lazy loading used to only work with plugins that return a function. In newer versions though, lazy loading should work for any plugin. If you have a problem related to this please try disabling lazy loading and see if that fixes it. Feel free to open an issue on this repo too.
In 1.4.0 and prior, configuring the
pattern option would override the built-in
['gulp-*', 'gulp.*', '@*/gulp{-,.}*']. If
overridePattern: false, the configured
pattern will now extends the built-in matching.
For example, both are equivilant statements.
const overridePlugins = require('gulp-load-plugins')({
// true is the default value
overridePattern: true,
pattern: ['gulp-*', 'gulp.*', '@*/gulp{-,.}*', 'foo-bar']
});
const extendedPlugins = require('gulp-load-plugins')({
overridePattern: false,
pattern: ['foo-bar']
});
Credit largely goes to @sindresorhus for his load-grunt-plugins plugin. This plugin is almost identical, just tweaked slightly to work with Gulp and to expose the required plugins.
overridePattern - thanks @bretkikehara - PR
maintainScope - thanks @bretkikehara - PR
postRequireTransforms - thanks @vinitm - PR
require function - PR - thanks @mwessner
replaceString has been removed - thanks @carloshpds
DEBUG option to turn on logging and help us debug issues - thanks @dcamilleri
renameFn function to give users complete control over the name a plugin should be given when loaded - thanks @callumacrae
NODE_PATH is no longer supported. It was causing complexities and in the PR that droppped support no one shouted that they required
NODE_PATH support.
require to look on the
NODE_PATH if it can't find the module in the working directory. PR - thanks @chmanie
package.json file but the wrong
node_modules directory - thanks @callumacrae
files property to package.json so only required files are downloaded when installed - thanks @shinnn
gulp.spritesmith - thanks to @MRuy
camelize option on by default
camelize option, thanks @kombucha.
gulp-load-plugins.
package.json (thanks @ben-eb).
gulpLoadplugins returning an object with the tasks define.
replaceString option to configure exactly what gets replace when the plugin adds the module to the context