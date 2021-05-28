Loads gulp plugins from package dependencies and attaches them to an object of your choice.

Node Version Requirements

Due to the native support of ES2015 syntax in newer versions of Node, this plugin requires at least Node v8. If you need to maintain support for older versions of Node, version 1.6.0 of this plugin is the last release that will support Node versions less than 8.

Install

NPM:

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-load-plugins

Yarn:

$ yarn add -D gulp-load-plugins

Usage

Given a package.json file that has some dependencies within:

{ "dependencies" : { "gulp-jshint" : "*" , "gulp-concat" : "*" } }

Adding this into your Gulpfile.js :

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const gulpLoadPlugins = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' ); const plugins = gulpLoadPlugins();

Or, even shorter:

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const plugins = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )();

Will result in the following happening (roughly, plugins are lazy loaded but in practice you won't notice any difference):

plugins.jshint = require ( 'gulp-jshint' ); plugins.concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' );

You can then use the plugins just like you would if you'd manually required them, but referring to them as plugins.name() , rather than just name() .

This frees you up from having to manually require each gulp plugin.

Options

You can pass in an object of options that are shown below: (the values for the keys are the defaults):

gulpLoadPlugins({ DEBUG : false , pattern : [ 'gulp-*' , 'gulp.*' , '@*/gulp{-,.}*' ], overridePattern : true , config : 'package.json' , scope : [ 'dependencies' , 'devDependencies' , 'peerDependencies' ], replaceString : /^gulp(-|\.)/ , camelize : true , lazy : true , rename : {}, renameFn : function ( name ) { ... }, postRequireTransforms : {}, maintainScope : true });

Multiple config locations

While it's possile to grab plugins from another location, often times you may want to extend from another package that enables you to keep your own package.json free from duplicates, but still add in your own plugins that are needed for your project. Since the config option accepts an object, you can merge together multiple locations using the lodash.merge package:

const merge = require ( 'lodash.merge' ); const packages = merge( require ( 'dep/package.json' ), require ( './package.json' ) ); const $ = gulpLoadPlugins({ config : packages });

postRequireTransforms (1.3+ only)

This enables you to transform the plugin after it has been required by gulp-load-plugins.

For example, one particular plugin (let's say, gulp-foo ), might need you to call a function to configure it before it is used. So you would end up with:

const $ = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )(); $.foo = $.foo.configure(...);

This is a bit messy. Instead you can pass a postRequireTransforms object which will enable you to do this:

const $ = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )({ postRequireTransforms : { foo : function ( foo ) { return foo.configure(...); } } }); $.foo

Everytime a plugin is loaded, we check to see if a transform is defined, and if so, we call that function, passing in the loaded plugin. Whatever this function returns is then used as the value that's returned by gulp-load-plugins.

For 99% of gulp-plugins you will not need this behaviour, but for the odd plugin it's a nice way of keeping your code cleaner.

Renaming

From 0.8.0, you can pass in an object of mappings for renaming plugins. For example, imagine you want to load the gulp-ruby-sass plugin, but want to refer to it as just sass :

gulpLoadPlugins({ rename : { 'gulp-ruby-sass' : 'sass' } });

Note that if you specify the renameFn options with your own custom rename function, while the rename option will still work, the replaceString and camelize options will be ignored.

npm Scopes

gulp-load-plugins comes with npm scope support. By default, the scoped plugins are accessible through an object on plugins that represents the scope. When maintainScope = false , the plugins are available in the top level just like any other non-scoped plugins.

Note: maintainScope is only available in Version 1.4.0 and up.

For example, if the plugin is @myco/gulp-test-plugin then you can access the plugin as shown in the following example:

const scoped = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )({ maintainScope : true , }); scoped.myco.testPlugin(); const nonScoped = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )({ maintainScope : false , }); nonScoped.testPlugin();

Lazy Loading

In 0.4.0 and prior, lazy loading used to only work with plugins that return a function. In newer versions though, lazy loading should work for any plugin. If you have a problem related to this please try disabling lazy loading and see if that fixes it. Feel free to open an issue on this repo too.

Override Pattern

In 1.4.0 and prior, configuring the pattern option would override the built-in ['gulp-*', 'gulp.*', '@*/gulp{-,.}*'] . If overridePattern: false , the configured pattern will now extends the built-in matching.

For example, both are equivilant statements.

const overridePlugins = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )({ overridePattern : true , pattern : [ 'gulp-*' , 'gulp.*' , '@*/gulp{-,.}*' , 'foo-bar' ] }); const extendedPlugins = require ( 'gulp-load-plugins' )({ overridePattern : false , pattern : [ 'foo-bar' ] });

Credit

Credit largely goes to @sindresorhus for his load-grunt-plugins plugin. This plugin is almost identical, just tweaked slightly to work with Gulp and to expose the required plugins.

Changelog

Update dependencies

Update dependencies and add power support for Travis on ppc64le - thanks @dineshks1 - PR

Update dependencies

Update dependencies

Update dependencies

Update dependencies

Update dependencies and minor JS improvements

Drop support for old Node. Minimum version now Noda >= 8. Update all dependencies. Refactor some code with ES6. - thanks @TheDancingCode - PR

Bump some dependencies that had security vulnerabilities - thanks @tombye - PR

added overridePattern - thanks @bretkikehara - PR

added maintainScope - thanks @bretkikehara - PR

added postRequireTransforms - thanks @vinitm - PR

Fix bug in 1.2.3 release that stopped logging output in Gulp 3 - thanks @doowb

Update dependencies in line with Gulp 4 - PR - thanks @doowb

revert the previous PR in 1.2.1 which broke configuration loading for some users

fix using the wrong require function - PR - thanks @mwessner

throw an error if two packages are loaded that end up having the same name after the replaceString has been removed - thanks @carloshpds

added DEBUG option to turn on logging and help us debug issues - thanks @dcamilleri

added renameFn function to give users complete control over the name a plugin should be given when loaded - thanks @callumacrae

This is the first release candidate for what will become version 1 of gulp-load-plugins. Once a fix for #70 is landed, I plan to release V1.

Breaking Change support for NODE_PATH is no longer supported. It was causing complexities and in the PR that droppped support no one shouted that they required NODE_PATH support.

throw a more informative error if a plugin is loaded that gulp-load-plugins can't find. PR - thanks @connor4312

allow require to look on the NODE_PATH if it can't find the module in the working directory. PR - thanks @chmanie

add support for npm-scoped plugins. PR - thanks @hbetts

fixed a bug where gulp-load-plugins would use the right package.json file but the wrong node_modules directory - thanks @callumacrae

add the ability to rename plugins that gulp-load-plugins loads in.

add files property to package.json so only required files are downloaded when installed - thanks @shinnn

support loading plugins with a dot in the name, such as gulp.spritesmith - thanks to @MRuy

- thanks to @MRuy upgrade multimatch to 1.0.0

Fix issues around plugin picking wrong package.json file - thanks @iliakan (see issue).

Show a nicer error if the plugin is unable to load any configuration and hence can't find any dependencies to load

Swap out globule for multimatch, thanks @sindresorhus.

Updated some internal dependencies which should see some small improvements - thanks @shinnn for this contribution.

improved lazy loading so it should work with plugins that don't just return a function. Thanks to @nfroidure for help with this.

plugins are lazy loaded for performance benefit. Thanks @julien-f for this.

turn the camelize option on by default

added camelize option, thanks @kombucha.

option, thanks @kombucha. renamed to gulp-load-plugins .

add link to this repository into package.json (thanks @ben-eb).

move to gulpLoadplugins returning an object with the tasks define.

added replaceString option to configure exactly what gets replace when the plugin adds the module to the context

fixed keyword typo so plugin appears in search for gulp plugins

removed accidental console.log I'd left in

fixed accidentally missing a dependency out of package.json