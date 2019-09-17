A lightweight gulp plugin for livereload to be used with the livereload chrome extension or a livereload middleware.

Install

npm install --save-dev gulp-livereload

3.x Upgrade Notice

gulp-livereload will not automatically listen for changes. You now have to manually call livereload.listen unless you set the option start :

livereload({ start : true })

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), less = require ( 'gulp-less' ), livereload = require ( 'gulp-livereload' ); gulp.task( 'less' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'less/*.less' ) .pipe(less()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'css' )) .pipe(livereload()); }); gulp.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { livereload.listen(); gulp.watch( 'less/*.less' , [ 'less' ]); });

See examples.

API & Variables

Options (Optional)

These options can either be set through livereload.listen(options) or livereload(options) .

port Server port host Server host basePath Path to prepend all given paths start Automatically start quiet false Disable console logging reloadPage index .html Path to the browser 's current page for a full page reload

Creates a stream which notifies the livereload server on what changed.

Starts a livereload server. It takes an optional options parameter that is the same as the one noted above. Also you dont need to worry with multiple instances as this function will end immediately if the server is already runing.

Alternatively, you can call this function to send changes to the livereload server. You should provide either a simple string or an object, if an object is given it expects the object to have a path property.

NOTE: Calling this function without providing a path will do nothing.

You can also tell the browser to refresh the entire page. This assumes the page is called index.html , you can change it by providing an optional file path or change it globally with the options reloadPage .

You can also directly access the middleware of the underlying server instance (mini-lr.middleware) for hookup through express, connect, or some other middleware app

gulp-livereload also reveals the underlying server instance for direct access if needed. The instance is a "mini-lr" instance that this wraps around. If the server is not running then this will be undefined .

Debugging

Set the DEBUG environment variables to * to see what's going on

$ DEBUG=* gulp < task >

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2014 Cyrus David

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.