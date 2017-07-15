A handy, light-weight server you're going to love.
Serve a static folder(
gls.script<'scripts/static.js'> is used as server script)
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gls = require('gulp-live-server');
gulp.task('serve', function() {
//1. serve with default settings
var server = gls.static(); //equals to gls.static('public', 3000);
server.start();
//2. serve at custom port
var server = gls.static('dist', 8888);
server.start();
//3. serve multi folders
var server = gls.static(['dist', '.tmp']);
server.start();
//use gulp.watch to trigger server actions(notify, start or stop)
gulp.watch(['static/**/*.css', 'static/**/*.html'], function (file) {
server.notify.apply(server, [file]);
});
});
Serve with your own script file
gulp.task('serve', function() {
//1. run your script as a server
var server = gls.new('myapp.js');
server.start();
//2. run script with cwd args, e.g. the harmony flag
var server = gls.new(['--harmony', 'myapp.js']);
//this will achieve `node --harmony myapp.js`
//you can access cwd args in `myapp.js` via `process.argv`
server.start();
//use gulp.watch to trigger server actions(notify, start or stop)
gulp.watch(['static/**/*.css', 'static/**/*.html'], function (file) {
server.notify.apply(server, [file]);
});
gulp.watch('myapp.js', server.start.bind(server)); //restart my server
// Note: try wrapping in a function if getting an error like `TypeError: Bad argument at TypeError (native) at ChildProcess.spawn`
gulp.watch('myapp.js', function() {
server.start.bind(server)()
});
});
Customized serving with gls
gulp.task('serve', function() {
//1. gls is the base for `static` and `new`
var server = gls([gls.script, 'static', 8000]);
//equals gls.new([gls.script, 'static', 8000]);
//equals gls.static('static', 8000);
server.start();
//2. set running options for the server, e.g. NODE_ENV
var server = gls('myapp.js', {env: {NODE_ENV: 'development'}});
server.start();
//3. customize livereload server, e.g. port number
var server = gls('myapp.js', undefined, 12345);
var promise = server.start();
//optionally handle the server process exiting
promise.then(function(result) {
//log, exit, re-start, etc...
});
//4. start with coffee-script executable e.g. installed with npm
var server = gls('myapp.coffee');
server.start('node_modules/coffee-script/bin/coffee');
//use gulp.watch to trigger server actions(notify, start or stop)
gulp.watch(['static/**/*.css', 'static/**/*.html'], function (file) {
server.notify.apply(server, [file]);
});
gulp.watch('myapp.js', server.start.bind(server)); //restart my server
// Note: try wrapping in a function if getting an error like `TypeError: Bad argument at TypeError (native) at ChildProcess.spawn`
gulp.watch('myapp.js', function() {
server.start.bind(server)()
});
});
folder -
String|Array The folder(s) to serve.
Use array of strings if there're multi folders to serve.
If omitted, defaults to
public/.
port -
Number The port to listen on. Defaults to
3000.
Config new server using the default server script, to serve the given
folder on the specified
port.
script -
String The script file to run.
Config new server using the given
script.
args -
String|Array The 2nd param for ChildProcess.spawn.
options -
Object The 3rd param for ChildProcess.spawn,
will be mixin into the default value:
```js
options = {
cwd: undefined
}
options.env = process.env;
options.env.NODE_ENV = 'development';
```
livereload -
Boolean|Number|Object The option for tiny-lr server. The default value is
35729.
false - will disable tiny-lr livereload server.
number - treated as port number of livereload server.
object - used to create tiny-lr server new tinylr.Server(livereload);
gls here is a reference of
var gls = require('gulp-live-server'). It aims to assemble configuration for the server child process as well as the tiny-lr server.
static and
new are just shortcuts for this.
Usually,
static and
new will serve you well, but you can get more customized server with
gls.
execPath -
String The executable that is used to start the server. If none is given the current node executable is used.
Spawn a new child process based on the configuration.
ChildProcess.spawn to start a node process;
tiny-lr provide livereload ability;
Stop the server.
event -
Event Event object passed along with gulp.watch.
Optional when used with
pipe.
Tell livereload.js to reload the changed resource(s)
gulp-live-server comes with tiny-lr built in, which works as a livereload server.
livereload.js is served by
tiny-lr, but in order to get it loaded with your page, you have 3 options( to inject
<script src="//localhost:35729/livereload.js"></script> into your page):
Usually, if
http://localhost:35729/livereload.js is accessible, then your livereload server is ok, if you don't have the script tag for livereload.js in you page, you've problem with either your chrome plugin or the connect-livereload middle-ware as mentioned above.
If you want more output, set the
DEBUG environment variables to
* or
gulp-live-server.