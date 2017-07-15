A handy, light-weight server you're going to love.

Install

Usage

Serve a static folder( gls.script <'scripts/static.js'> is used as server script) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gls = require ( 'gulp-live-server' ); gulp.task( 'serve' , function ( ) { var server = gls.static(); server.start(); var server = gls.static( 'dist' , 8888 ); server.start(); var server = gls.static([ 'dist' , '.tmp' ]); server.start(); gulp.watch([ 'static/**/*.css' , 'static/**/*.html' ], function ( file ) { server.notify.apply(server, [file]); }); });

Serve with your own script file gulp.task( 'serve' , function ( ) { var server = gls.new( 'myapp.js' ); server.start(); var server = gls.new([ '--harmony' , 'myapp.js' ]); server.start(); gulp.watch([ 'static/**/*.css' , 'static/**/*.html' ], function ( file ) { server.notify.apply(server, [file]); }); gulp.watch( 'myapp.js' , server.start.bind(server)); gulp.watch( 'myapp.js' , function ( ) { server.start.bind(server)() }); });

Customized serving with gls gulp.task( 'serve' , function ( ) { var server = gls([gls.script, 'static' , 8000 ]); server.start(); var server = gls( 'myapp.js' , { env : { NODE_ENV : 'development' }}); server.start(); var server = gls( 'myapp.js' , undefined , 12345 ); var promise = server.start(); promise.then( function ( result ) { }); var server = gls( 'myapp.coffee' ); server.start( 'node_modules/coffee-script/bin/coffee' ); gulp.watch([ 'static/**/*.css' , 'static/**/*.html' ], function ( file ) { server.notify.apply(server, [file]); }); gulp.watch( 'myapp.js' , server.start.bind(server)); gulp.watch( 'myapp.js' , function ( ) { server.start.bind(server)() }); });

API

folder - String|Array The folder(s) to serve. Use array of strings if there're multi folders to serve. If omitted, defaults to public/ .

- The folder(s) to serve. Use array of strings if there're multi folders to serve. If omitted, defaults to . port - Number The port to listen on. Defaults to 3000 .

- The port to listen on. Defaults to . return gls.

Config new server using the default server script, to serve the given folder on the specified port .

script - String The script file to run.

- The script file to run. return gls.

Config new server using the given script .

args - String|Array The 2nd param for ChildProcess.spawn.

options - Object The 3rd param for ChildProcess.spawn, will be mixin into the default value: ```js options = { cwd: undefined } options .env = process.env; options .env.NODE_ENV = 'development' ; ```

livereload - Boolean|Number|Object The option for tiny-lr server. The default value is 35729 . false - will disable tiny-lr livereload server. number - treated as port number of livereload server. object - used to create tiny-lr server new tinylr.Server(livereload);



gls here is a reference of var gls = require('gulp-live-server') . It aims to assemble configuration for the server child process as well as the tiny-lr server. static and new are just shortcuts for this. Usually, static and new will serve you well, but you can get more customized server with gls .

execPath - String The executable that is used to start the server. If none is given the current node executable is used.

- The executable that is used to start the server. If none is given the current node executable is used. return promise from Q, resolved with the server process exits.

Spawn a new child process based on the configuration.

use ChildProcess.spawn to start a node process;

to start a node process; use tiny-lr provide livereload ability;

return promise from Q

Stop the server.

event - Event Event object passed along with gulp.watch. Optional when used with pipe .

Tell livereload.js to reload the changed resource(s)

gulp-live-server comes with tiny-lr built in, which works as a livereload server. livereload.js is served by tiny-lr , but in order to get it loaded with your page, you have 3 options( to inject <script src="//localhost:35729/livereload.js"></script> into your page):

LiveReload for Chrome;

Use connect-livereload middleware;

Add livereload.js in your page manually;

Usually, if http://localhost:35729/livereload.js is accessible, then your livereload server is ok, if you don't have the script tag for livereload.js in you page, you've problem with either your chrome plugin or the connect-livereload middle-ware as mentioned above.

DEBUG