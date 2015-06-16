$ npm install gulp-litmus
var gulp = require('gulp');
var litmus = require('gulp-litmus');
var config = {
username: 'litmus_username',
password: 'litmus_password',
url: 'https://yourcompany.litmus.com',
applications: [
'appmail8',
'gmailnew',
'ffgmailnew',
'chromegmailnew',
'iphone5s',
]
}
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('src/email.html')
.pipe(litmus(config))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
Type:
String
Default: ' '
Required:
yes
Litmus username
Type:
String
Default: ' '
Required:
yes
Litmus password
Type:
String
Default: ' '
Required:
yes
URL to your companies Litmus account
Type:
Array
Default: []
Required:
yes
Array of email clients to test. Can be found at https://yourcompany.litmus.com/emails/clients.xml and https://yourcompany.litmus.com/pages/clients.xml. The
<application_code> tags contain the name e.g. Gmail Chrome:
<application_code> chromegmailnew </application_code>
If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.
MIT © Jeremy Peter