Install

$ npm install gulp-litmus

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var litmus = require ( 'gulp-litmus' ); var config = { username : 'litmus_username' , password : 'litmus_password' , url : 'https://yourcompany.litmus.com' , applications : [ 'appmail8' , 'gmailnew' , 'ffgmailnew' , 'chromegmailnew' , 'iphone5s' , ] } gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/email.html' ) .pipe(litmus(config)) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

API

config

Type: String

Default: ' '

Required: yes

Litmus username

Type: String

Default: ' '

Required: yes

Litmus password

Type: String

Default: ' '

Required: yes

URL to your companies Litmus account

Type: Array

Default: []

Required: yes

Array of email clients to test. Can be found at https://yourcompany.litmus.com/emails/clients.xml and https://yourcompany.litmus.com/pages/clients.xml. The <application_code> tags contain the name e.g. Gmail Chrome: <application_code> chromegmailnew </application_code>

Troubleshooting

If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.

License

MIT © Jeremy Peter