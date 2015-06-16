openbase logo
gulp-litmus

by Jeremy Peter
0.0.7 (see all)

Sent tests to Litmus

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-litmus Build Status

Install

$ npm install gulp-litmus

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var litmus = require('gulp-litmus');

var config = {
    username: 'litmus_username',
    password: 'litmus_password',
    url: 'https://yourcompany.litmus.com',
    applications: [
        'appmail8',
        'gmailnew',
        'ffgmailnew',
        'chromegmailnew',
        'iphone5s',
    ]
}

gulp.task('default', function () {
    return gulp.src('src/email.html')
        .pipe(litmus(config))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});

API

litmus(config)

config

config.username

Type: String
Default: ' '
Required: yes

Litmus username

config.password

Type: String
Default: ' '
Required: yes

Litmus password

config.url

Type: String
Default: ' '
Required: yes

URL to your companies Litmus account

config.applications

Type: Array
Default: []
Required: yes

Array of email clients to test. Can be found at https://yourcompany.litmus.com/emails/clients.xml and https://yourcompany.litmus.com/pages/clients.xml. The <application_code> tags contain the name e.g. Gmail Chrome: <application_code> chromegmailnew </application_code>

Troubleshooting

If you're having issues with Litmus taking forever to load a test or the title of the test is showing up as "No Subject", it is most likely an issue with the Litmus API. You can check the Litmus status page to find out if their having any issues. If that's not the case, submit an issue and we'll look into further.

License

MIT © Jeremy Peter

