A thin wrapper of lintspaces
If you're looking for a gruntjs task to validate your files, take a look at this one:
This package is available on npm
as:
gulp-lintspaces
npm install gulp-lintspaces
var gulp = require("gulp");
var lintspaces = require("gulp-lintspaces");
gulp.task("YOURTASK", function() {
return gulp.src("**/*.js")
.pipe(lintspaces(/* options */))
.pipe(lintspaces.reporter());
});
Tests for newlines at the end of all files. Default value is
false.
newline: true
Test for the maximum amount of newlines between code blocks. Default value is
false. To enable this validation a number larger than
0 is expected.
newlineMaximum: 2
Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each lineending of all
files. Default value is
false.
trailingspaces: true
Tests for correct indentation using tabs or spaces. Default value is
false.
To enable indentation check use the value
'tabs' or
'spaces'.
indentation: 'tabs'
If the indentation option is set to
'spaces', there is also the possibility
to set the amount of spaces per indentation using the
spaces option. Default value is
4.
indentation: 'spaces',
spaces: 2
Use the
ignores option when special lines such as comments should be ignored.
Provide an array of regular expressions to the
ignores property.
ignores: [
/\/\*[\s\S]*?\*\//g,
/foo bar/g
]
There are some build in ignores for comments which you can apply by using these strings:
(build in strings and userdefined regular expressions are mixable in the
ignores array)
ignores: [
'js-comments',
/foo bar/g
]
Feel free to contribute some new regular expressions as build in!
It's possible to overwrite the default and given options by setting up a path
to an external editorconfig file by unsing the
editorconfigoption. For a basic
configuration of a .editorconfig file check out the
EditorConfig Documentation.
editorconfig: '.editorconfig'
The following .editorconfig values are supported:
insert_final_newline will check if a newline is set
indent_style will check the indentation
indent_size will check the amount of spaces
trim_trailing_whitespace will check for useless whitespaces
Feel free to contribute. Please run all the tests and validation tasks befor you offer a pull request.
Run
make test to run the tests and validation tasks.
This is a fork of the original
gulp-lintspaces by @ck86 which was deleted from Github and npm.