This project is not actively maintained

A thin wrapper of lintspaces

If you're looking for a gruntjs task to validate your files, take a look at this one:

Installation

This package is available on npm as: gulp-lintspaces

npm install gulp-lintspaces

Usage

var gulp = require ( "gulp" ); var lintspaces = require ( "gulp-lintspaces" ); gulp.task( "YOURTASK" , function ( ) { return gulp.src( "**/*.js" ) .pipe(lintspaces( )) .pipe(lintspaces.reporter()); });

Options

newline at end of file option

Tests for newlines at the end of all files. Default value is false .

newline: true

maximum newlines option

Test for the maximum amount of newlines between code blocks. Default value is false . To enable this validation a number larger than 0 is expected.

newlineMaximum: 2

trailingspaces option

Tests for useless whitespaces (trailing whitespaces) at each lineending of all files. Default value is false .

trailingspaces: true

indentation options

Tests for correct indentation using tabs or spaces. Default value is false . To enable indentation check use the value 'tabs' or 'spaces' .

indentation: 'tabs'

If the indentation option is set to 'spaces' , there is also the possibility to set the amount of spaces per indentation using the spaces option. Default value is 4 .

indentation: 'spaces' , spaces : 2

ignores option

Use the ignores option when special lines such as comments should be ignored. Provide an array of regular expressions to the ignores property.

ignores: [ /\/\*[\s\S]*?\*\//g , /foo bar/g ]

There are some build in ignores for comments which you can apply by using these strings:

'js-comments'

'c-comments'

'java-comments'

'as-comments'

'xml-comments'

'html-comments'

'python-comments'

'ruby-comments'

'applescript-comments'

(build in strings and userdefined regular expressions are mixable in the ignores array)

ignores: [ 'js-comments' , /foo bar/g ]

Feel free to contribute some new regular expressions as build in!

.editorconfig option

It's possible to overwrite the default and given options by setting up a path to an external editorconfig file by unsing the editorconfig option. For a basic configuration of a .editorconfig file check out the EditorConfig Documentation.

editorconfig: '.editorconfig'

The following .editorconfig values are supported:

insert_final_newline will check if a newline is set

will check if a newline is set indent_style will check the indentation

will check the indentation indent_size will check the amount of spaces

will check the amount of spaces trim_trailing_whitespace will check for useless whitespaces

Contribution

Feel free to contribute. Please run all the tests and validation tasks befor you offer a pull request.

Tests & validation

Run make test to run the tests and validation tasks.

License

This is a fork of the original gulp-lintspaces by @ck86 which was deleted from Github and npm.

LICENSE (MIT)