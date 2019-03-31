Installation

npm install gulp-lesshint --save-dev

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const lesshint = require ( 'gulp-lesshint' ); gulp.task( 'lint' , () => { return gulp.src( './src/*.less' ) .pipe(lesshint({ })) .pipe(lesshint.reporter( 'reporter-name' )) .pipe(lesshint.failOnError()) .pipe(lesshint.failOnWarning()); });

Options

configPath Pass a path to a valid configuration file and stop lesshint from looking for a .lesshintrc file.

maxWarnings The maximum number of warnings to allow, before failing the task. Omit this option to always allow the task to pass.



API

lesshint.failOnError() Use this to fail the task when there are at least one lint result with a severity of error .

lesshint.failOnWarning() Use this to fail the task when there are at least one lint result with a severity of warning . NOTE : this does not respect the maxWarnings option.



Reporters

If no reporter name is passed, the default lesshint-reporter-stylish will be used which just prints everything with different colors. If you wish to specify your own, please refer to the lesshint reporter loading steps for the exact logic.

Result

The following properties will be added to the file object.