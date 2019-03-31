npm install gulp-lesshint --save-dev
const gulp = require('gulp');
const lesshint = require('gulp-lesshint');
gulp.task('lint', () => {
return gulp.src('./src/*.less')
.pipe(lesshint({
// Options
}))
.pipe(lesshint.reporter('reporter-name')) // Leave empty to use the default, "stylish"
.pipe(lesshint.failOnError()) // Use this to fail the task on lint errors
.pipe(lesshint.failOnWarning()); // Use this to fail the task on lint warnings
});
configPath
.lesshintrc file.
maxWarnings
lesshint.failOnError()
error.
lesshint.failOnWarning()
warning.NOTE: this does not respect the
maxWarnings option.
If no reporter name is passed, the default
lesshint-reporter-stylish will be used which just prints everything with different colors.
If you wish to specify your own, please refer to the lesshint reporter loading steps
for the exact logic.
The following properties will be added to the
file object.
file.lesshint.success = true; // or false
file.lesshint.resultCount = 0; // number of results returned by lesshint
file.lesshint.results = []; // lesshint results