A LESS plugin for Gulp

Information

Package gulp-less Description Less plugin for gulp Node Version >= 6 Less Version 3.7+ | 4.0+ Gulp Version 3.x

Installation

npm install gulp-less

Basic Usage

var less = require ( 'gulp-less' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); gulp.task( 'less' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './less/**/*.less' ) .pipe(less({ paths : [ path.join(__dirname, 'less' , 'includes' ) ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './public/css' )); });

Options

The options you can use can be found here. Below is a list of valid options as of the time of writing:

paths : Array of paths to be used for @import directives

: Array of paths to be used for directives plugins : Array of less plugins (details)

The filename option is not necessary, it's handled automatically by this plugin. The compress option is not supported -- if you are trying to minify your css, use a css minifier. No sourceMap options are supported -- if you are trying to generate sourcemaps, use gulp-sourcemaps.

Using Plugins

Less now supports plugins, which can add additional functionality. Here's an example of how to use a plugin with gulp-less .

var LessAutoprefix = require ( 'less-plugin-autoprefix' ); var autoprefix = new LessAutoprefix({ browsers : [ 'last 2 versions' ] }); return gulp.src( './less/**/*.less' ) .pipe(less({ plugins : [autoprefix] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './public/css' ));

More info on LESS plugins can be found at http://lesscss.org/usage/#plugins, including a current list of all available plugins.

Source Maps

gulp-less can be used in tandem with gulp-sourcemaps to generate source maps for your files. You will need to initialize gulp-sourcemaps prior to running the gulp-less compiler and write the source maps after, as such:

var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); gulp.src( './less/**/*.less' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(less()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './public/css' ));

By default, gulp-sourcemaps writes the source maps inline in the compiled CSS files. To write them to a separate file, specify a relative file path in the sourcemaps.write() function, as such:

var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); gulp.src( './less/**/*.less' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(less()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( './maps' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './public/css' ));

Error Handling

By default, a gulp task will fail and all streams will halt when an error happens. To change this behavior check out the error handling documentation here

