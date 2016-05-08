Gulp plugin to optimize all your images with the powerful Kraken.io API
$ npm install gulp-kraken --save-dev
key - your Kraken API Key
secret - your Kraken API Secret
lossy - enable/disable intelligent lossy optimization. Defaults to
true
concurrency - image processing concurrency (1 - 16). Defaults to
4
var gulp = require('gulp'),
kraken = require('gulp-kraken');
gulp.task('kraken', function () {
gulp.src('images/**/*.*')
.pipe(kraken({
key: 'kraken-api-key-here',
secret: 'kraken-api-secret-here',
lossy: true,
concurrency: 6
}));
});
gulp.task('default', function() {
gulp.start('kraken');
});