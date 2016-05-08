openbase logo
gulp-kraken

by kraken-io
0.2.0 (see all)

Gulp plugin to optimize all your images with the powerful Kraken.io API

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-kraken

Gulp plugin to optimize all your images with the powerful Kraken.io API

Installation

$ npm install gulp-kraken --save-dev

Options

  • key - your Kraken API Key
  • secret - your Kraken API Secret
  • lossy - enable/disable intelligent lossy optimization. Defaults to true
  • concurrency - image processing concurrency (1 - 16). Defaults to 4

Example

var gulp = require('gulp'),
    kraken = require('gulp-kraken');

gulp.task('kraken', function () {
    gulp.src('images/**/*.*')
        .pipe(kraken({
            key: 'kraken-api-key-here',
            secret: 'kraken-api-secret-here',
            lossy: true,
            concurrency: 6
        }));
});

gulp.task('default', function() {
    gulp.start('kraken');
});

