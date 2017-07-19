Enable istanbul coverage on ES2015/babel files when you do mocha/jasmine tests, also deal with sourceMap for stack trace....as gulp task.

deprecated Suggest to use jest to test, or use new istanbul/nyc directly.

Features

Help you create a gulp task to handle mocha testing + istanbul coverage

Transpile .jsx and ES2015 .js files on the fly

Use babel to transpile .js and .jsx files so you can use ES2015 features inside your .js and .jsx files!

Customize everything by options

sourceMaps on stack traces when mocha test failed (powered by source-map-support)

coverage threshold

ORIGINAL CODE/LINE in coverage reports

ORIGINAL CODE/LINE in stack traces

Usage

Install

For Mocha tests:

npm install gulp gulp-jsx-coverage gulp-mocha babel-plugin-istanbul --save-dev

For Jasmine tests:

npm install gulp gulp-jsx-coverage gulp-jasmine babel-plugin-istanbul --save-dev

Configure Babel

Configure your .babelrc and install proper presets or plugins.

Here is a .babelrc example:

{ presets : [ 'es2015' , 'react' ] }

And then:

npm install babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-react

Create Gulp Task

Put this into your gulpfile.js:

gulp.task( 'your_task_name' , require ( 'gulp-jsx-coverage' ).createTask({ src : [ 'test/**/*.js' , 'test/components/*.jsx' ], }));

Then run the task: gulp your_task_name

Best Practices

The golden rule: Use .jsx as ext name when jsx syntax inside it. Require it by require('file.jsx') .

when jsx syntax inside it. Require it by . When you develop a module, do not use any module loader hooks. (Refer to Babel require hook document)

Excludes babel as possible as you can to improve babel performance.

When you develop an application, you may use module loader hooks. But, don't enable the hook when you do testing.

Usage: General Mocha Test Creator

gulp.task( 'your_task_name' , require ( 'gulp-jsx-coverage' ).createTask({ src : [ 'test/**/*.js' , 'test/components/*.jsx' ], istanbul : { exclude : /node_modules/ }, threshold : [ { type : 'lines' , min : 90 } ], babel : { include : /\.jsx?$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , omitExt : false }, coverage : { reporters : [ 'text-summary' , 'json' , 'lcov' ], directory : 'coverage' }, mocha : { reporter : 'spec' }, cleanup : function ( ) { } }));

Usage: Other Testing Frameworks

var GJC = require ( 'gulp-jsx-coverage' ); var jasmine = require ( 'gulp-jasmine' ); gulp.task( 'my_jasmine_tests' , function ( ) { GJC.initModuleLoader(GJCoptions); return gulp.src( 'test/*.js' ) .pipe(jasmine(jasmineOptions)) .on( 'end' , GJC.collectIstanbulCoverage(GJCoptions)); });

Live Example: mocha

git clone https://github.com/zordius/gulp-jsx-coverage.git cd gulp-jsx-coverage npm install npm run mocha

OUTPUT:

~/gulp-jsx-coverage master>npm run mocha > gulp-jsx-coverage@0.3.8 mocha /Users/zordius/gulp-jsx-coverage > gulp mocha_tests [11:50:14] Using gulpfile ~/gulp-jsx-coverage/gulpfile.js [11:50:14] Starting 'mocha_tests'... target (tested by test1.js) ✓ should multiply correctly - should not show coverage info for test1.js ✓ should handle es2015 template string correctly target (tested by test2.jsx) ✓ should multiply correctly (77ms) - should not show coverage info for test2.jsx 1) should exception and failed Component.jsx (tested by test2.jsx) ✓ should render Hello World 4 passing (104ms) 2 pending 1 failing 1) target (tested by test2.jsx) should exception and failed: TypeError: "hohoho this is multi line error!".notAFunction is not a function at Context.<anonymous> (test2.jsx:34:10) [11:50:16] 'mocha_tests' errored after 1.86 s [11:50:16] Error in plugin 'gulp-mocha' Message: 1 test failed. - -------------- |----------| ---------- |----------| ---------- |----------------| File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines |Uncovered Lines | - -------------- |----------| ---------- |----------| ---------- |----------------| All files | 90.48 | 100 | 75 | 90.48 | | Component.jsx | 75 | 100 | 50 | 75 | 5 | target.js | 80 | 100 | 66.67 | 80 | 8 | testlib.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | | - -------------- |----------| ---------- |----------| ---------- |----------------|

Check gulpfile.js for the sample input.

Check .babelrc for the sample babel config.

Check coverage report directory for the sample output.

Upgrade Notice

0.4.0

Core changed: do not support isparta now do not support coffee-script/cjsx now do not support options.babel now (please use .babelrc) do not support options.istanbul.coverageVariable now move to istanbul.js and babel-plugin-istanbul now



0.3.2

API changed: you should rename all colloectIstanbulCoverage into collectIstanbulCoverage



0.3.0

Babel upgraded: You should add proper options.babel.plugins or options.babel.presets to transpile your script properly. Please refer to http://babeljs.io/docs/plugins/

API changed: you should rename all initIstanbulHookHack into initModuleLoaderHack



0.2.0