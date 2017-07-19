Enable istanbul coverage on ES2015/babel files when you do mocha/jasmine tests, also deal with sourceMap for stack trace....as gulp task.
deprecated Suggest to use jest to test, or use new istanbul/nyc directly.
ORIGINAL CODE/LINE in coverage reports
ORIGINAL CODE/LINE in stack traces
For Mocha tests:
npm install gulp gulp-jsx-coverage gulp-mocha babel-plugin-istanbul --save-dev
For Jasmine tests:
npm install gulp gulp-jsx-coverage gulp-jasmine babel-plugin-istanbul --save-dev
Configure your .babelrc and install proper presets or plugins.
Here is a .babelrc example:
{
presets: ['es2015', 'react']
}
And then:
npm install babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-react
Put this into your gulpfile.js:
gulp.task('your_task_name', require('gulp-jsx-coverage').createTask({
src: ['test/**/*.js', 'test/components/*.jsx'], // your test files
}));
Then run the task:
gulp your_task_name
require('file.jsx').
gulp.task('your_task_name', require('gulp-jsx-coverage').createTask({
src: ['test/**/*.js', 'test/components/*.jsx'], // will pass to gulp.src as mocha tests
istanbul: { // will pass to istanbul, this is default setting
exclude: /node_modules/ // do not instrument these files
},
threshold: [ // fail the task when coverage lower than one of this array
{
type: 'lines', // one of 'lines', 'statements', 'functions', 'banches'
min: 90
}
],
babel: { // this is default setting
include: /\.jsx?$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
omitExt: false // if you wanna omit file ext when require(), put an array
}, // of file exts here. Ex: ['.jsx', '.es6'] (NOT RECOMMENDED)
coverage: {
reporters: ['text-summary', 'json', 'lcov'], // list of istanbul reporters
directory: 'coverage' // will pass to istanbul reporters
},
mocha: { // will pass to mocha
reporter: 'spec'
},
//optional
cleanup: function () {
// do extra tasks after test done
// EX: clean global.window when test with jsdom
}
}));
var GJC = require('gulp-jsx-coverage');
var jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine');
gulp.task('my_jasmine_tests', function () {
GJC.initModuleLoader(GJCoptions); // Refer to previous gulp-jsx-coverage options
return gulp.src('test/*.js')
.pipe(jasmine(jasmineOptions))
.on('end', GJC.collectIstanbulCoverage(GJCoptions)); // Refer to previous gulp-jsx-coverage options
});
git clone https://github.com/zordius/gulp-jsx-coverage.git
cd gulp-jsx-coverage
npm install
npm run mocha
OUTPUT:
~/gulp-jsx-coverage master>npm run mocha
> gulp-jsx-coverage@0.3.8 mocha /Users/zordius/gulp-jsx-coverage
> gulp mocha_tests
[11:50:14] Using gulpfile ~/gulp-jsx-coverage/gulpfile.js
[11:50:14] Starting 'mocha_tests'...
target (tested by test1.js)
✓ should multiply correctly
- should not show coverage info for test1.js
✓ should handle es2015 template string correctly
target (tested by test2.jsx)
✓ should multiply correctly (77ms)
- should not show coverage info for test2.jsx
1) should exception and failed
Component.jsx (tested by test2.jsx)
✓ should render Hello World
4 passing (104ms)
2 pending
1 failing
1) target (tested by test2.jsx) should exception and failed:
TypeError: "hohoho
this is
multi line
error!".notAFunction is not a function
at Context.<anonymous> (test2.jsx:34:10)
[11:50:16] 'mocha_tests' errored after 1.86 s
[11:50:16] Error in plugin 'gulp-mocha'
Message:
1 test failed.
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
File | % Stmts | % Branch | % Funcs | % Lines |Uncovered Lines |
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
All files | 90.48 | 100 | 75 | 90.48 | |
Component.jsx | 75 | 100 | 50 | 75 | 5 |
target.js | 80 | 100 | 66.67 | 80 | 8 |
testlib.js | 100 | 100 | 100 | 100 | |
---------------|----------|----------|----------|----------|----------------|
