openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gj

gulp-jspm

by Rom
0.5.13 (see all)

gulp plugin to build assets loaded with jspm/SystemJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

334

GitHub Stars

34

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Currently unmaintained, see issue #45 - Looking for a maintainer / fork



gulp-jspm wraps the jspm bundle moduleName command line.

Usage

var gulp = require('gulp');
var gulp_jspm = require('gulp-jspm'); // npm install gulp-jspm

gulp.task('default', function(){
    return gulp.src('src/main.js')
        .pipe(gulp_jspm())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});

This will generate the demo/build/jspm-bundle.js file. This file corresponds to the file generated by the command jspm bundle main.

Many code snippets shown in this Readme are implemented at demo/gulpfile.js.

Before Opening an Issue

When opening an issue, copy the debug logs in the ticket. The debug logs are printed when running gulp-jspm with the verbose option gulp_jspm({verbose: true}).

Source Map
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');

gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(sourcemaps.init())
    .pipe(gulp_jspm())
    .pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
Options
// exclude message.js from bundle
gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({arithmetic: '- message'}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));

// `jspm bundle-sfx main`
gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({selfExecutingBundle: true}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));

// `jspm bundle main.jsx!`
gulp.src('src/main.jsx')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({plugin: true}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));

// `jspm bundle main.jsx!jsx`
gulp.src('src/main.jsx')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({plugin: 'jsx'}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));

// print information logs about the internal progress of `gulp-jspm`
gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({verbose: true}))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));

// rename the bundled file
gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({fileName: 'other-name'})) // do not include file extension
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));

// All other options given to gulp-jspm are passed on to jspm.
// All jspm options can therefore be passed to `gulp-jspm`
// (`minify`, `mangle`, `lowResSourceMaps`, etc.).
// For example:
gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm({inject: true})) // `jspm bundle main --inject`
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
Original Entry Point
gulp.src('src/main.js')
    .pipe(gulp_jspm())
    .pipe(pass(function(vinyl_file){
        assert( vinyl_file.relative === 'main.bundle.js' );
        assert( vinyl_file.originalEntryPoint.relative === 'main.js' );
    }));

Run Gulpfile Demo

To run the code snippets above execute following commands.

git clone git@github.com:brillout/gulp-jspm
cd gulp-jspm/
npm install
cd demo/
npm install
npm install -g jspm
npm install -g gulp
jspm install
gulp
gulp sourcemap
gulp test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial