gulp-jspm wraps the jspm bundle moduleName command line.

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var gulp_jspm = require ( 'gulp-jspm' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); });

This will generate the demo/build/jspm-bundle.js file. This file corresponds to the file generated by the command jspm bundle main .

Many code snippets shown in this Readme are implemented at demo/gulpfile.js.

Before Opening an Issue

When opening an issue, copy the debug logs in the ticket. The debug logs are printed when running gulp-jspm with the verbose option gulp_jspm({verbose: true}) .

Source Map

var sourcemaps = require ( 'gulp-sourcemaps' ); gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(gulp_jspm()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' ));

Options

gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ arithmetic : '- message' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ selfExecutingBundle : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); gulp.src( 'src/main.jsx' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ plugin : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); gulp.src( 'src/main.jsx' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ plugin : 'jsx' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ verbose : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ fileName : 'other-name' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm({ inject : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' ));

Original Entry Point

gulp.src( 'src/main.js' ) .pipe(gulp_jspm()) .pipe(pass( function ( vinyl_file ) { assert( vinyl_file.relative === 'main.bundle.js' ); assert( vinyl_file.originalEntryPoint.relative === 'main.js' ); }));

Run Gulpfile Demo

To run the code snippets above execute following commands.