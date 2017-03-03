gulp-jspm wraps the
jspm bundle moduleName command line.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var gulp_jspm = require('gulp-jspm'); // npm install gulp-jspm
gulp.task('default', function(){
return gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm())
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});
This will generate the
demo/build/jspm-bundle.js file.
This file corresponds to the file generated by the command
jspm bundle main.
Many code snippets shown in this Readme are implemented at demo/gulpfile.js.
When opening an issue, copy the debug logs in the ticket.
The debug logs are printed when running
gulp-jspm with the verbose option
gulp_jspm({verbose: true}).
var sourcemaps = require('gulp-sourcemaps');
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(gulp_jspm())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// exclude message.js from bundle
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({arithmetic: '- message'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// `jspm bundle-sfx main`
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({selfExecutingBundle: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// `jspm bundle main.jsx!`
gulp.src('src/main.jsx')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({plugin: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// `jspm bundle main.jsx!jsx`
gulp.src('src/main.jsx')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({plugin: 'jsx'}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// print information logs about the internal progress of `gulp-jspm`
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({verbose: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// rename the bundled file
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({fileName: 'other-name'})) // do not include file extension
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
// All other options given to gulp-jspm are passed on to jspm.
// All jspm options can therefore be passed to `gulp-jspm`
// (`minify`, `mangle`, `lowResSourceMaps`, etc.).
// For example:
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm({inject: true})) // `jspm bundle main --inject`
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
gulp.src('src/main.js')
.pipe(gulp_jspm())
.pipe(pass(function(vinyl_file){
assert( vinyl_file.relative === 'main.bundle.js' );
assert( vinyl_file.originalEntryPoint.relative === 'main.js' );
}));
To run the code snippets above execute following commands.
git clone git@github.com:brillout/gulp-jspm
cd gulp-jspm/
npm install
cd demo/
npm install
npm install -g jspm
npm install -g gulp
jspm install
gulp
gulp sourcemap
gulp test