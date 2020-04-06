jsonlint plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-jsonlint as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-jsonlint

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var jsonlint = require ( "gulp-jsonlint" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.json" ) .pipe(jsonlint()) .pipe(jsonlint.reporter());

Using a custom reporter:

var jsonlint = require ( 'gulp-jsonlint' ); var log = require ( 'fancy-log' ); var myCustomReporter = function ( file ) { log( 'File ' + file.path + ' is not valid JSON.' ); }; gulp.src( './src/*.json' ) .pipe(jsonlint()) .pipe(jsonlint.reporter(myCustomReporter));

API

For now, options are not supported yet.

Type: function

You can pass a custom reporter function. If ommited then the default reporter will be used.

The customReporter function will be called with the argument file .

file

Type: object

This argument has the attribute jsonlint wich is an object that contains a success boolean attribute. If it's false you also have a message attribute containing the jsonlint error message.

Stop a task/stream if an jsonlint error has been reported for any file.

gulp.src( '**/*.js' ) .pipe(jsonlint()) .pipe(jsonlint.failOnError()) .pipe(gulp.dest( '../output' ));

Stop a task/stream if an jsonlint error has been reported for any file, but wait for all of them to be processed first.

License

MIT License