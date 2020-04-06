jsonlint plugin for gulp
First, install
gulp-jsonlint as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-jsonlint
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var jsonlint = require("gulp-jsonlint");
gulp.src("./src/*.json")
.pipe(jsonlint())
.pipe(jsonlint.reporter());
Using a custom reporter:
var jsonlint = require('gulp-jsonlint');
var log = require('fancy-log');
var myCustomReporter = function (file) {
log('File ' + file.path + ' is not valid JSON.');
};
gulp.src('./src/*.json')
.pipe(jsonlint())
.pipe(jsonlint.reporter(myCustomReporter));
For now,
options are not supported yet.
Type:
function
You can pass a custom reporter function. If ommited then the default reporter will be used.
The
customReporter function will be called with the argument
file.
Type:
object
This argument has the attribute
jsonlint wich is an object that contains a
success boolean attribute. If it's false you also have a
message attribute containing the jsonlint error message.
Stop a task/stream if an jsonlint error has been reported for any file.
// Cause the stream to stop(/fail) before copying an invalid JS file to the output directory
gulp.src('**/*.js')
.pipe(jsonlint())
.pipe(jsonlint.failOnError())
.pipe(gulp.dest('../output'));
Stop a task/stream if an jsonlint error has been reported for any file, but wait for all of them to be processed first.