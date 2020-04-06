openbase logo
gj

gulp-jsonlint

by Rogério Vicente
1.3.2 (see all)

🔍 jsonlint plugin for Gulp

Readme

gulp-jsonlint NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

jsonlint plugin for gulp

Usage

First, install gulp-jsonlint as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-jsonlint

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var jsonlint = require("gulp-jsonlint");

gulp.src("./src/*.json")
    .pipe(jsonlint())
    .pipe(jsonlint.reporter());

Using a custom reporter:

var jsonlint = require('gulp-jsonlint');
var log = require('fancy-log');

var myCustomReporter = function (file) {
    log('File ' + file.path + ' is not valid JSON.');
};

gulp.src('./src/*.json')
    .pipe(jsonlint())
    .pipe(jsonlint.reporter(myCustomReporter));

API

jsonlint(options)

For now, options are not supported yet.

jsonlint.reporter(customReporter)

customReporter(file)

Type: function

You can pass a custom reporter function. If ommited then the default reporter will be used.

The customReporter function will be called with the argument file.

file

Type: object

This argument has the attribute jsonlint wich is an object that contains a success boolean attribute. If it's false you also have a message attribute containing the jsonlint error message.

jsonlint.failOnError()

Stop a task/stream if an jsonlint error has been reported for any file.

// Cause the stream to stop(/fail) before copying an invalid JS file to the output directory
gulp.src('**/*.js')
    .pipe(jsonlint())
    .pipe(jsonlint.failOnError())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('../output'));

jsonlint.failAfterError()

Stop a task/stream if an jsonlint error has been reported for any file, but wait for all of them to be processed first.

License

MIT License

