Wrapper for json-server.

Important! API versions >1.0.0 are incompatible with ones <1.0.0, see this page for new API, and examples of usage.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var gulp = require ( "gulp" ); var jsonServer = require ( "gulp-json-srv" ); var server = jsonServer.create(); gulp.task( "start" , function ( ) { return gulp.src( "data.json" ) .pipe(server.pipe()); });

See samples for more information about usage of plugin.

API

Options

Options Default value Description baseUrl null The base URL for server API. bodyParserJson null Allows override of default bodyParser.json() method so it is possible to pass in custom options. e.g. bodyParser.json({limit: '10mb', expanded: false}) . cumulative false Controls when to merge files from different pipe() calls (i.e. two pipelines execution.) cumulativeSession true Controls when to merge files in one pipe() call (i.e. one pipeline execution.). If not, then only last file passed to plugin will form the DB state. customRoutes null A key-value pairs of custom routes that should be applied to server. Each value should be the object with method and handler properties, describing HTTP method and handler of custom route respectively. id "id" Identity property name of objects. Changing this allows to imitate MongoDB's _id f.e. port 3000 Port number on which json-server will listen. rewriteRules null A key-value pairs of rewrite rules that should be applied to server. static null If specified and not null, sets the static files folder and lets json-server serve static files from that folder. verbosity {

level:"error",

urlTracing:true

} Should be either string or object . In case value is object, specifies log level (see loglevel for details), and urlTracing flag, which allows to control messages about accessed routes. In case value is string, specifies only log level, and urlTracing is considered to be true .

Important: Note that cumulative and cumulativeSession options could be specified in options object, passed to pipe() method and they will override one set at server level.

Methods

Method Description kill(callback) Immediately stops the server and closes all opened connections. If callback is provided, it will be called once server stopped. pipe(options) Provides stream trasformation for gulp pipeline. Passing 'options' to this method allows to override options, set at server level (currently cumulative and cumulativeSession are overridable).

SAMPLES.md - more examples of usage

CHANGELOG.md

CONTRIBUTING.md - info for contributors

License

MIT © 2016 Nikita Ivanov