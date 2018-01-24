Wrapper for json-server.
Important! API versions >1.0.0 are incompatible with ones <1.0.0, see this page for new API, and examples of usage.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-json-srv
var gulp = require("gulp");
var jsonServer = require("gulp-json-srv");
var server = jsonServer.create();
gulp.task("start", function(){
return gulp.src("data.json")
.pipe(server.pipe());
});
See samples for more information about usage of plugin.
|Options
|Default value
|Description
baseUrl
null
|The base URL for server API.
bodyParserJson
null
|Allows override of default
bodyParser.json() method so it is possible to pass in custom options. e.g.
bodyParser.json({limit: '10mb', expanded: false}).
cumulative
false
|Controls when to merge files from different
pipe() calls (i.e. two pipelines execution.)
cumulativeSession
true
|Controls when to merge files in one
pipe() call (i.e. one pipeline execution.). If not, then only last file passed to plugin will form the DB state.
customRoutes
null
|A key-value pairs of custom routes that should be applied to server. Each value should be the object with
method and
handler properties, describing HTTP method and handler of custom route respectively.
id
"id"
|Identity property name of objects. Changing this allows to imitate MongoDB's
_id f.e.
port
3000
|Port number on which json-server will listen.
rewriteRules
null
|A key-value pairs of rewrite rules that should be applied to server.
static
null
|If specified and not null, sets the static files folder and lets json-server serve static files from that folder.
verbosity
{
level:"error",
urlTracing:true
}
|Should be either
string or
object. In case value is object, specifies log
level (see loglevel for details), and
urlTracing flag, which allows to control messages about accessed routes. In case value is string, specifies only log level, and urlTracing is considered to be
true.
Important: Note that
cumulative and
cumulativeSession options could be specified in
options object, passed to
pipe() method and they will override one set at server level.
|Method
|Description
kill(callback)
|Immediately stops the server and closes all opened connections. If
callback is provided, it will be called once server stopped.
pipe(options)
|Provides stream trasformation for gulp pipeline. Passing
'options' to this method allows to override options, set at server level (currently
cumulative and
cumulativeSession are overridable).
MIT © 2016 Nikita Ivanov