Gulp plugin for turning JSON files into files of scss/sass variable definitions.
This JSON file can also be read by your Javascript. This will make it easier to keep your JS code used for layout and your CSS code in sync.
Supports all JSON objects, including nested objects, arrays and keys which are not legal key names (variable names that begin with a number will be prefixed; variable names containing illegal characters will have those characters escaped.)
Ignores (passes through) files with a extensions other than
.json.
npm install --save gulp-json-sass
In this example gulpfile, a JSON file is turned into a file of sass variables, concatenated with a sass file, and compiled using
gulp-ruby-sass.
var jsonSass = require('gulp-json-sass'),
gulp = require('gulp'),
concat = require('gulp-concat'),
sass = require('gulp-ruby-sass');
gulp.task('sass', function() {
return gulp
.src('example.json', 'example.sass')
.pipe(jsonSass({
sass: true
}))
.pipe(concat('output.sass'))
.pipe(sass())
.pipe(gulp.dest('out/'));
});
Returns:
stream
Type:
object
Type:
string
Default:
-
String used to delimit nested objects. For example, if
delim is
'-', then
{
"someObject" : {
"someKey" : 123
}
}
will be converted into (in scss mode):
$someObject-someKey: 123;
Note that keys can contain the delimiter. No attempt is made to ensure that variable names are unique.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If truthy, output valid sass variables. If false, output scss variables.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
If true, malformed JSON does not result in the plugin emitting an error.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
If true, escapes illegal characters in variable names with a backslash (
\). See http://stackoverflow.com/questions/17191265/legal-characters-for-sass-and-scss-variable-names
The following characters are escaped:
!"#$%&'()*+,./:;<=>?@[]^{|}~ and white space.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
If true, top-level keys that begin with a number will be prefixed with
options.firstCharacter, but not keys of nested objects. For example,
{
"1maca" : {
"2maca" : "asdf"
},
"3maca" : "rena"
}
Will result in, in scss mode, with
options.firstCharacter and
options.delim left as the defaults:
$_1maca-2maca: asdf;
$_3maca: rena;
Type:
string
Default:
_
What string to use to prefix numeric top-level keys.
MIT.