gulp-json-editor is a gulp plugin to edit JSON objects.
var jeditor = require("gulp-json-editor");
/*
edit JSON object by merging with user specific object
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
.pipe(jeditor({
'version': '1.2.3'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));
/*
edit JSON object by using user specific function
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
.pipe(jeditor(function(json) {
json.version = "1.2.3";
return json; // must return JSON object.
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));
/*
specify [js-beautify](https://github.com/beautify-web/js-beautify) option
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
.pipe(jeditor({
'version': '1.2.3'
},
// the second argument is passed to js-beautify as its option
{
'indent_char': '\t',
'indent_size': 1
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));
/*
specify [deepmerge](https://github.com/TehShrike/deepmerge) option
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
.pipe(jeditor({
"authors": ["tomcat"]
},
// the second argument is passed to js-beautify as its option
{},
// the third argument is passed to deepmerge options, eg, arrayMerge options
{
arrayMerge: function (dist,source,options) {return source;}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));
In case of such above situation, all of comment and whitespace in source file is NOT kept in destination file.
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
.pipe(jeditor({
'version': '1.2.3'
},
{
beautify: false
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));
Type:
JSON object
JSON object to merge with.
Type:
object
This object is passed to js-beautify as its option.
Type:
object
This object is passed to deepmerge as its option.
Type:
function
The
editorFunction must have the following signature:
function (json) {}, and must return JSON object.
Type:
object
This object is passed to js-beautify as its option.
Type:
object
This object is passed to deepmerge as its option.
Copyright (c) 2021 rejas
Licensed under the MIT license.