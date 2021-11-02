openbase logo
gje

gulp-json-editor

by Veeck
2.5.6 (see all)

A gulp plugin to edit JSON objects

Overview

Downloads/wk

51.7K

GitHub Stars

57

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-json-editor

npm version Automated tests

gulp-json-editor is a gulp plugin to edit JSON objects.

Usage

var jeditor = require("gulp-json-editor");

/*
  edit JSON object by merging with user specific object
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
  .pipe(jeditor({
    'version': '1.2.3'
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));

/*
  edit JSON object by using user specific function
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
  .pipe(jeditor(function(json) {
    json.version = "1.2.3";
    return json; // must return JSON object.
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));

/*
  specify [js-beautify](https://github.com/beautify-web/js-beautify) option
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
  .pipe(jeditor({
    'version': '1.2.3'
  },
  // the second argument is passed to js-beautify as its option
  {
    'indent_char': '\t',
    'indent_size': 1
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));

/*
  specify [deepmerge](https://github.com/TehShrike/deepmerge) option
*/
gulp.src("./manifest.json")
  .pipe(jeditor({ 
    "authors": ["tomcat"] 
  },
  // the second argument is passed to js-beautify as its option
  {},
  // the third argument is passed to deepmerge options, eg, arrayMerge options
  { 
    arrayMerge: function (dist,source,options) {return source;} 
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));

Note

In case of such above situation, all of comment and whitespace in source file is NOT kept in destination file.

Disable beautification

gulp.src("./manifest.json")
  .pipe(jeditor({
    'version': '1.2.3'
  },
  {
    beautify: false
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest("./dest"));

API

jeditor(editorObject, [jsBeautifyOptions], [deepmergeOptions])

editorObject

Type: JSON object

JSON object to merge with.

jsBeautifyOptions

Type: object

This object is passed to js-beautify as its option.

deepmergeOptions

Type: object

This object is passed to deepmerge as its option.

jeditor(editorFunction, [jsBeautifyOptions], [deepmergeOptions])

editorFunction

Type: function

The editorFunction must have the following signature: function (json) {}, and must return JSON object.

jsBeautifyOptions

Type: object

This object is passed to js-beautify as its option.

deepmergeOptions

Type: object

This object is passed to deepmerge as its option.

License

Copyright (c) 2021 rejas

Licensed under the MIT license.

