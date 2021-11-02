gulp-json-editor is a gulp plugin to edit JSON objects.

Usage

var jeditor = require ( "gulp-json-editor" ); gulp.src( "./manifest.json" ) .pipe(jeditor({ 'version' : '1.2.3' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dest" )); gulp.src( "./manifest.json" ) .pipe(jeditor( function ( json ) { json.version = "1.2.3" ; return json; })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dest" )); gulp.src( "./manifest.json" ) .pipe(jeditor({ 'version' : '1.2.3' }, { 'indent_char' : '\t' , 'indent_size' : 1 })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dest" )); gulp.src( "./manifest.json" ) .pipe(jeditor({ "authors" : [ "tomcat" ] }, {}, { arrayMerge : function ( dist,source,options ) { return source;} })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dest" ));

Note

In case of such above situation, all of comment and whitespace in source file is NOT kept in destination file.

Disable beautification

gulp.src( "./manifest.json" ) .pipe(jeditor({ 'version' : '1.2.3' }, { beautify : false })) .pipe(gulp.dest( "./dest" ));

API

editorObject

Type: JSON object

JSON object to merge with.

jsBeautifyOptions

Type: object

This object is passed to js-beautify as its option.

deepmergeOptions

Type: object

This object is passed to deepmerge as its option.

editorFunction

Type: function

The editorFunction must have the following signature: function (json) {} , and must return JSON object.

License

Copyright (c) 2021 rejas

Licensed under the MIT license.