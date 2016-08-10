This plugin is deprecated and will not work with jsdoc2md v2. To use jsdoc2md with gulp is so simple it requires only a task - not a plugin. Please see this guide.

Caveat

If you intend to use this plugin and your code has modules, you must always supply a name with the @module tag.

In other words @module will fail, @module my-module will win.

If the module name is not provided, jsdoc will try to infer it from the filename of the module. However, gulp deals with streams - not files. And that stream could come from anywhere. We do not know the file name so we cannot infer the module name - so always supply it. More info here.

gulpfile.js examples

One markdown file out per source file in

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ) var gulpJsdoc2md = require ( 'gulp-jsdoc-to-markdown' ) var rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ) var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ) gulp.task( 'docs' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'lib/*.js' ) .pipe(gulpJsdoc2md({ template : fs.readFileSync( './readme.hbs' , 'utf8' ) })) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { gutil.log(gutil.colors.red( 'jsdoc2md failed' ), err.message) }) .pipe(rename( function ( path ) { path.extname = '.md' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'api' )) })

Multiple source files in, a single markdown file out

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) var gutil = require ( 'gulp-util' ) var gulpJsdoc2md = require ( 'gulp-jsdoc-to-markdown' ) var concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ) gulp.task( 'docs' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'lib/*.js' ) .pipe(concat( 'all.md' )) .pipe(gulpJsdoc2md({ template : fs.readFileSync( './readme.hbs' , 'utf8' ) })) .on( 'error' , function ( err ) { gutil.log( 'jsdoc2md failed:' , err.message) }) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'api' )) })

Install

Install this plugin:

$ npm install gulp-jsdoc- to -markdown

If using one of the example gulpfiles above you will also need to run:

$ npm i gulp gulp-util gulp-concat gulp- rename

