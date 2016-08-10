This plugin is deprecated and will not work with jsdoc2md v2. To use jsdoc2md with gulp is so simple it requires only a task - not a plugin. Please see this guide.
Plugin for jsdoc-to-markdown. Works in both buffer and streaming modes.
If you intend to use this plugin and your code has modules, you must always supply a name with the
@module tag.
In other words
@module will fail,
@module my-module will win.
If the module name is not provided, jsdoc will try to infer it from the filename of the module. However, gulp deals with streams - not files. And that stream could come from anywhere. We do not know the file name so we cannot infer the module name - so always supply it. More info here.
gulpfile.js examples
'use strict'
var fs = require('fs')
var gulp = require('gulp')
var gutil = require('gulp-util')
var gulpJsdoc2md = require('gulp-jsdoc-to-markdown')
var rename = require('gulp-rename')
var concat = require('gulp-concat')
gulp.task('docs', function () {
return gulp.src('lib/*.js')
.pipe(gulpJsdoc2md({ template: fs.readFileSync('./readme.hbs', 'utf8') }))
.on('error', function (err) {
gutil.log(gutil.colors.red('jsdoc2md failed'), err.message)
})
.pipe(rename(function (path) {
path.extname = '.md'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('api'))
})
'use strict'
var fs = require('fs')
var gulp = require('gulp')
var gutil = require('gulp-util')
var gulpJsdoc2md = require('gulp-jsdoc-to-markdown')
var concat = require('gulp-concat')
gulp.task('docs', function () {
return gulp.src('lib/*.js')
.pipe(concat('all.md'))
.pipe(gulpJsdoc2md({ template: fs.readFileSync('./readme.hbs', 'utf8') }))
.on('error', function (err) {
gutil.log('jsdoc2md failed:', err.message)
})
.pipe(gulp.dest('api'))
})
Install this plugin:
$ npm install gulp-jsdoc-to-markdown --save-dev
If using one of the example gulpfiles above you will also need to run:
$ npm i gulp gulp-util gulp-concat gulp-rename --save-dev
