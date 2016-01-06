THIS PROJECT IS DEPRECATED

jsdoc has recently had a major rewrite to v3.4 (support for JSX, ES6). This plugin is no longer being maintained and is incompatible with this change. It is recommended you use gulp-jsdoc3 instead: https://github.com/mlucool/gulp-jsdoc3

npm uninstall --save-dev gulp-jsdoc npm install --save-dev gulp-jsdoc3

Note: gulp-jsdoc3 is not backwards compatible with this project (gulp-jsdoc). You will have to make minor configuration changes.

jsdoc plugin for gulp

Install gulp-jsdoc as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-jsdoc

Then, use it:

var jsdoc = require ( "gulp-jsdoc" ); gulp.src( "./src/*.js" ) .pipe(jsdoc( './documentation-output' ))

API

gulp.src( "./src/*.js" ) .pipe(jsdoc.parser(infos, name)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './somewhere' ))

Will process any files it has been fed, and generate a new vinyl JSON usable by the generator to produce actual documentation.

By default, the filename is 'jsdoc.json' unless overriden by the name parameter.

Note that if you feed the parser a README.md file, this file will be rendered and used as a long description for your package.

eg:

gulp.src([ "./src/*.js" , "README.md" ]) .pipe(jsdoc.parser(infos, name)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './somewhere' ))

The optional infos parameter is fed to jsdoc.

Type: String

Default: ''

Type: String

Default: ''

Type: String

Default: ''

Type: Array

Default: []

Type: Array

Default: false

jsDoc plugins to use. Example: ['plugins/markdown']

gulp.src( "./somewhere/jsdoc.json" ) .pipe(jsdoc.generator( './destination' ))

or directly from the parser pipe:

gulp.src([ "./src/*.js" , "README.md" ]) .pipe(jsdoc.parser(infos, name)) .pipe(jsdoc.generator( './destination' ))

By default, the generator uses the default template.

destination

Type: String

Default: ''

Where the documentation will be outputed. If an infos object with a version / name was provided to the parser, these will be used in the final path.

template

You may optionnally specify a custom template, using the following syntax

{ path : 'path_to_template' , anyTemplateSpecificParameter: 'whatever' }

As a courtesy, gulp-jsdoc bundles ink-docstrap templates, that you may use directly this way:

{ path : "ink-docstrap" , systemName : "Something" , footer : "Something" , copyright : "Something" , navType : "vertical" , theme : "journal" , linenums : true, collapseSymbols : false, inverseNav : false }

See their site for more infos.

options

You may optionnally override default jsdoc behavior with this object:

{ showPrivate: false , monospaceLinks: false , cleverLinks: false , outputSourceFiles: true }

gulp.src([ "./src/*.js" , "README.md" ]) .pipe(jsdoc( './destination' ))

... is simply a shortcut for

gulp.src([ "./src/*.js" , "README.md" ]) .pipe(jsdoc.parser()) .pipe(jsdoc.generator( './destination' ))

Limitations

Only the parser is really using streams. While the generator will read from the result of the parser, it will also read and write templates files synchronously on its own.

There is nothing we can do about that, unless changing the jsdoc templating API entirely, and all existing templates...

Also, the following are currently not supported:

tutorials

sourcing configuration from jsdoc.conf files

If you have a use-case that you can't do with straight gulp in a better way, please say so.

License

MIT License