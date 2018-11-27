openbase logo
gjs

gulp-jscs-stylish

by Christoph Werner
1.4.0 (see all)

Stylish reporter for gulp-jscs, uses jshint-stylish to do the actual reporting:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

gulp-jscs-stylish

This repository and package is no longer maintained. If you're interested in changes, updates or security fixes, please create a fork!

NPM Version Build Status MIT License

Stylish reporter for gulp-jscs, uses jshint-stylish to do the actual reporting:

screenshot

Compared to the default output:

screenshot

Install

$ npm i --save-dev gulp-jscs-stylish

Usage

var jscs = require('gulp-jscs');
var noop = function () {};
var stylish = require('gulp-jscs-stylish');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    gulp.src([ 'file.js' ])
        .pipe(jscs())      // enforce style guide
        .pipe(stylish());  // log style errors
});

Combine results with those of JSHint

var jscs = require('gulp-jscs');
var jshint = require('gulp-jshint');
var noop = function () {};
var stylish = require('gulp-jscs-stylish');

gulp.task('default', function () {
    gulp.src([ 'file.js' ])
        .pipe(jshint())                           // hint (optional)
        .pipe(jscs())                             // enforce style guide
        .pipe(stylish.combineWithHintResults())   // combine with jshint results
        .pipe(jshint.reporter('jshint-stylish')); // use any jshint reporter to log hint
                                                  // and style guide errors
});

using .pipe(jshint()) is optional. you may very well use the reporter without running jshint

License

MIT © Christoph Werner

