This repository and package is no longer maintained. If you're interested in changes, updates or security fixes, please create a fork!

Stylish reporter for gulp-jscs, uses jshint-stylish to do the actual reporting:

Compared to the default output:

Install

$ npm i --save-dev gulp-jscs-stylish

Usage

var jscs = require ( 'gulp-jscs' ); var noop = function ( ) {}; var stylish = require ( 'gulp-jscs-stylish' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'file.js' ]) .pipe(jscs()) .pipe(stylish()); });

Combine results with those of JSHint

var jscs = require ( 'gulp-jscs' ); var jshint = require ( 'gulp-jshint' ); var noop = function ( ) {}; var stylish = require ( 'gulp-jscs-stylish' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'file.js' ]) .pipe(jshint()) .pipe(jscs()) .pipe(stylish.combineWithHintResults()) .pipe(jshint.reporter( 'jshint-stylish' )); });

using .pipe(jshint()) is optional. you may very well use the reporter without running jshint

License

MIT © Christoph Werner