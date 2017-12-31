Check JavaScript code style with JSCS
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-jscs
const gulp = require('gulp');
const jscs = require('gulp-jscs');
gulp.task('default', () => {
return gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(jscs())
.pipe(jscs.reporter());
});
const gulp = require('gulp');
const jscs = require('gulp-jscs');
gulp.task('default', () => {
return gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(jscs({fix: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('src'));
});
const gulp = require('gulp');
const jscs = require('gulp-jscs');
gulp.task('default', () => {
return gulp.src('src/app.js')
.pipe(jscs({fix: true}))
.pipe(jscs.reporter())
.pipe(jscs.reporter('fail'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('src'));
});
jscs object will be attached to the file object.
An example with one error might look like this:
{
success: false, // or true if no errors
errorCount: 1, // number of errors in the errors array
errors: [{ // an array of jscs error objects
filename: 'index.js', // basename of the file
rule: 'requireCamelCaseOrUpperCaseIdentifiers', // the rule which triggered the error
message: 'All identifiers must be camelCase or UPPER_CASE', // error message
line: 32, // error line number
column: 7 // error column
}]
};
JSCS config should be placed in a
.jscsrc file.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Make JSCS attempt to auto-fix your files.
Be sure to pipe to
gulp.dest if you use this option.
Type:
string
Default: JSCS will search for the config file up to your home directory.
Set the path to the JSCS config file.
Only use this option when it can't be found automatically.
Type:
string
Default:
console
See the JSCS reporter docs for supported input.
Can be used multiple times in the same pipeline.
This plugin also ships with some custom reporters:
fail - Emits an error at the end of the stream if there are lint errors.
failImmediately - Emits an error immediately if there are lint errors.
