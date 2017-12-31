Check JavaScript code style with JSCS

Install

$ npm install

Usage

Reporting

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const jscs = require ( 'gulp-jscs' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => { return gulp.src( 'src/app.js' ) .pipe(jscs()) .pipe(jscs.reporter()); });

Fixing

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const jscs = require ( 'gulp-jscs' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => { return gulp.src( 'src/app.js' ) .pipe(jscs({ fix : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'src' )); });

Reporting & fixing & failing on lint error

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const jscs = require ( 'gulp-jscs' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => { return gulp.src( 'src/app.js' ) .pipe(jscs({ fix : true })) .pipe(jscs.reporter()) .pipe(jscs.reporter( 'fail' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'src' )); });

Results

A jscs object will be attached to the file object.

An example with one error might look like this:

{ success : false , errorCount : 1 , errors : [{ filename : 'index.js' , rule : 'requireCamelCaseOrUpperCaseIdentifiers' , message : 'All identifiers must be camelCase or UPPER_CASE' , line : 32 , column : 7 }] };

API

JSCS config should be placed in a .jscsrc file.

options

fix

Type: boolean

Default: false

Make JSCS attempt to auto-fix your files.

Be sure to pipe to gulp.dest if you use this option.

configPath

Type: string

Default: JSCS will search for the config file up to your home directory.

Set the path to the JSCS config file.

Only use this option when it can't be found automatically.

reporter

Type: string

Default: console

See the JSCS reporter docs for supported input.

Can be used multiple times in the same pipeline.

This plugin also ships with some custom reporters:

fail - Emits an error at the end of the stream if there are lint errors.

- Emits an error at the end of the stream if there are lint errors. failImmediately - Emits an error immediately if there are lint errors.

