Jscrambler is a JavaScript protection technology for Web and Mobile Applications. Its main purpose is to enable JavaScript applications to become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse engineering.

JavaScript Protection Technology

Jscrambler includes three security layers:

Advanced Obfuscation : transformations to Strings, Variables, Functions, and Objects, through reordering, encoding, splitting, renaming, and logic concealing techniques that make the code extremely difficult to read and reverse-engineer. Includes control-flow flattening by adding opaque predicates and irrelevant code clones and flattening the control-flow;

Code Locks : ability to prevent the protected code from running outside whitelisted domains, browsers, date ranges, OS'es, and on rooted/jailbroken devices;

: ability to prevent the protected code from running outside whitelisted domains, browsers, date ranges, OS'es, and on rooted/jailbroken devices; Runtime Protection: anti-tampering and anti-debugging techniques, such as Self-Defending and Self-Healing.

Polymorphic Behavior

Jscrambler has a Polymorphic Behavior, so each new code deployment generates a different protected output with the same code functionality.

Source Maps

Source maps provide a way of mapping obfuscated code back to its original source code, helping the debugging process of obfuscated code as if you were running the original source code.

JavaScript Threat Monitoring

Jscrambler displays real-time notifications whenever there is a threat to the protected code. Any code lock violation or attempt to modify/debug protected code will display a detailed alert on the Live Feed dashboard.

Profiling

This feature is specifically aimed at performance-sensitive apps. It analyzes which parts of the code are critical to performance and applies the best balance of transformations when protecting the code.

Jscrambler JavaScript Client and Integrations

You can integrate Jscrambler into your build process easily with its API client. It also has several integrations.

Version Compatibility

The version's compatibility table match your Jscrambler Version with the selected integration Client (f.e jscrambler-cli or jscrambler-webpack-plugin). Please make sure you install the right version, otherwise some functionalities might not work properly.

Jscrambler Version Client and Integrations <= 7.1 <= 5.0.0 >= 7.2 >= 6.0.0

Jscrambler JavaScript Framework/Library Integrations

