openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gj

gulp-jscpd

by Yannick Croissant
0.0.8 (see all)

Gulp plugin for the copy/paste detector jscpd

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

632

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-jscpd

Maintenance Status NPM version Build Status Dependency Status Coverage Status Code Climate

Gulp plugin for the copy/paste detector jscpd.

Installation

$ npm install gulp-jscpd

Usage

var gulp  = require('gulp');
var jscpd = require('gulp-jscpd');

gulp.task('jscpd', function() {
  return gulp.src('**/*.js')
    .pipe(jscpd({
      'min-lines': 10,
      verbose    : true
    }));
});

Options

min-lines

Type: Number

Min size of duplication in code lines, default to 5.

min-tokens

Type: Number

Min size of duplication in code tokens, default to 70.

reporter

Type: String

Reporter name or path to the custom reporter, default to xml.

languages

Type: Array

List of languages which scan for duplicates, default to ['javascript', 'typescript', 'jsx', 'haxe', 'coffeescript', 'ruby', 'php', 'python', 'css', 'java', 'csharp', 'go', 'clike', 'htmlmixed'].

output

Type: String

Path to report XML file, default to null (no report file).

verbose

Type: Boolean

Show full info about copies, default to false.

debug

Type: Boolean

Show debug information (options list and selected files), default to false.

silent

Type: Boolean

Don't print a report summary, default to false.

failOnError

Type: Boolean

Don't throw an error in case of duplicated occurrences (useful for CI), default to true.

Tests

Run tests using mocha

$ npm test

Code Coverage

Output a code coverage report in coverage.html

$ npm run coverage

Code Style

Check the code style with JSCS

$ npm run checkstyle

License

gulp-jscpd is licensed under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial