Gulp plugin for the copy/paste detector jscpd.

Installation

npm install gulp-jscpd

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var jscpd = require ( 'gulp-jscpd' ); gulp.task( 'jscpd' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '**/*.js' ) .pipe(jscpd({ 'min-lines' : 10 , verbose : true })); });

Options

Type: Number

Min size of duplication in code lines, default to 5 .

Type: Number

Min size of duplication in code tokens, default to 70 .

reporter

Type: String

Reporter name or path to the custom reporter, default to xml .

languages

Type: Array

List of languages which scan for duplicates, default to ['javascript', 'typescript', 'jsx', 'haxe', 'coffeescript', 'ruby', 'php', 'python', 'css', 'java', 'csharp', 'go', 'clike', 'htmlmixed'] .

output

Type: String

Path to report XML file, default to null (no report file).

verbose

Type: Boolean

Show full info about copies, default to false .

debug

Type: Boolean

Show debug information (options list and selected files), default to false .

silent

Type: Boolean

Don't print a report summary, default to false .

failOnError

Type: Boolean

Don't throw an error in case of duplicated occurrences (useful for CI), default to true .

Tests

Run tests using mocha

npm test

Code Coverage

Output a code coverage report in coverage.html

npm run coverage

Code Style

Check the code style with JSCS

npm run checkstyle

License

gulp-jscpd is licensed under the MIT License.