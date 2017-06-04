Gulp plugin for the copy/paste detector jscpd.
$ npm install gulp-jscpd
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jscpd = require('gulp-jscpd');
gulp.task('jscpd', function() {
return gulp.src('**/*.js')
.pipe(jscpd({
'min-lines': 10,
verbose : true
}));
});
Type:
Number
Min size of duplication in code lines, default to
5.
Type:
Number
Min size of duplication in code tokens, default to
70.
Type:
String
Reporter name or path to the custom reporter, default to
xml.
Type:
Array
List of languages which scan for duplicates, default to
['javascript', 'typescript', 'jsx', 'haxe', 'coffeescript', 'ruby', 'php', 'python', 'css', 'java', 'csharp', 'go', 'clike', 'htmlmixed'].
Type:
String
Path to report XML file, default to
null (no report file).
Type:
Boolean
Show full info about copies, default to
false.
Type:
Boolean
Show debug information (options list and selected files), default to
false.
Type:
Boolean
Don't print a report summary, default to
false.
Type:
Boolean
Don't throw an error in case of duplicated occurrences (useful for CI), default to
true.
Run tests using mocha
$ npm test
Output a code coverage report in coverage.html
$ npm run coverage
Check the code style with JSCS
$ npm run checkstyle
gulp-jscpd is licensed under the MIT License.