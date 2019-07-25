Beautifier for JavaScript, JSON, HTML and CSS.\ js-beautify for gulp.
npm install --save-dev gulp-jsbeautifier
const gulp = require('gulp');
const beautify = require('gulp-jsbeautifier');
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
All options are optional.
css,
html,
js
Type:
Object\
Default value:
{ file_types: [...] }
Contains specific beautifier options for CSS, HTML and JavaScript.
file_types\
Type:
Array\
Default value for
css:
['.css', '.less', '.sass', '.scss']\
Default value for
html:
['.html']\
Default value for
js:
['.js', '.json']
Specifies which files should be treated as CSS, HTML or JavaScript.
// In addition to the default file_types, the '.eslintrc' file is also considered as JavaScript.
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.js', './*.json', './.eslintrc'])
.pipe(beautify({
js: {
file_types: ['.eslintrc']
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
config
Type:
String
Default value:
null
If you provide a path to a configuration file, the options defined in it will be loaded.\ Otherwise, a configuration file will be automatically searched as explained in cosmiconfig docs.
The configuration file must be a valid JSON or YAML and can contain all the options of this documentation except
config (it will be ignored).
// Use options loaded from './config/jsbeautify.json'.
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src('./*.js')
.pipe(beautify({
config: './config/jsbeautify.json'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
// Use options automatically loaded from './jsbeautifyrc'.
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src('./*.js')
.pipe(beautify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
debug
Type:
Boolean\
Default value:
false
If
true lists the options loaded from the configuration file and the final ones.\
if you encounter any problems with the options try to enable it and use the reporter.
// Shows debug messages.
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify({
debug: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
The beautifier options are the same underscored options used by js-beautify and use the same setting inheritance.\ See the js-beautify docs for a list of them.
// The indentation is 4 spaces for CSS and HTML, it's 1 tab for JavaScript.
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify({
indent_size: 4,
js: {
indent_char: '\t',
indent_size: 1
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
The options provided as a parameter in gulp will be merged with those in the configuration file.\ The merge order is: default values, configuration file, parameters.\ Subsequent options overwrite the previous ones.
// 'config.json'
// 4 spaces indentation for CSS and HTML.
// 1 tab indentation for JavaScript.
{
"indent_char": " ",
"indent_size": 4,
"js": {
"indent_char": "\t",
"indent_size": 1
}
}
// Overwrite the indentation defined in 'config.json' with 2 tab for CSS and HTML.
// JavaScript files continue to mantain 1 tab indentation.
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify({
config: './config.json',
indent_char: '\t',
indent_size: 2
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
// Options resulting after merge (only the relevant parts).
{
"indent_char": "\t",
"indent_size": 2,
"js": {
"indent_char": "\t",
"indent_size": 1
}
}
Checks if it is possible to beautify some files.\ The reporter is responsible for displaying the validate results and will emit an error before the stream ends if a file could be beautified.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var beautify = require('gulp-jsbeautifier');
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify.validate())
.pipe(beautify.reporter())
);
Lists files that have been beautified, those already beautified, and those that can not be beautified.\ If the validate feature is used, the reporter lists files that can be beautified and emits an error before the stream ends if such a file was detected.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var beautify = require('gulp-jsbeautifier');
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify())
.pipe(beautify.reporter())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
verbosity
Type:
number\
Default value:
beautify.report.BEAUTIFIED\
Other values:
beautify.report.ALL
With BEAUTIFIED value, the reporter lists only beautified files (or those that can be beautified in the case of validate).
With ALL value, the reporter also lists the other files.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var beautify = require('gulp-jsbeautifier');
gulp.task('beautify', () =>
gulp.src(['./*.css', './*.html', './*.js'])
.pipe(beautify())
.pipe(beautify.reporter({
verbosity: beautify.report.ALL
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'))
);
gulp-jsbeautifier is released under the MIT License.