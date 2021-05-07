Gulp plugin for the Jest test library

Installation

$ npm install gulp-jest jest

Usage

var jest = require ( 'gulp-jest' ).default; gulp.task( 'jest' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( '__tests__' ).pipe(jest({ "preprocessorIgnorePatterns" : [ "<rootDir>/dist/" , "<rootDir>/node_modules/" ], "automock" : false })); });

Unlike the jest CLI tool, gulp-jest does not automatically set process.env.NODE_ENV to be test . If you are using Webpack or Babel, you may need to manually set process.env.NODE_ENV prior to running the task itself.

gulp.task( 'jest' , function ( ) { process.env.NODE_ENV = 'test' ; return gulp.src( '__tests__' ).pipe(jest({ ... })); });

API

options

as per Jest config

License

MIT © Dominic Barker && Nerando Johnson