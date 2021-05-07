Gulp plugin for the Jest test library
$ npm install gulp-jest jest
var jest = require('gulp-jest').default;
gulp.task('jest', function () {
return gulp.src('__tests__').pipe(jest({
"preprocessorIgnorePatterns": [
"<rootDir>/dist/", "<rootDir>/node_modules/"
],
"automock": false
}));
});
process.env.NODE_ENV
Unlike the
jest CLI tool,
gulp-jest does not automatically set
process.env.NODE_ENV
to be
test. If you are using Webpack or Babel, you may need to manually set
process.env.NODE_ENV
prior to running the task itself.
gulp.task('jest', function () {
process.env.NODE_ENV = 'test';
return gulp.src('__tests__').pipe(jest({
...
}));
});
as per Jest config
MIT © Dominic Barker && Nerando Johnson