gj

gulp-jest

by Nerando Johnson
4.0.4 (see all)

Gulp plugin for the Jest test lib

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.2K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status Code Climate Test Coverage

gulp-jest

Gulp plugin for the Jest test library

Installation

$ npm install gulp-jest jest

Usage

var jest = require('gulp-jest').default;

gulp.task('jest', function () {
  return gulp.src('__tests__').pipe(jest({
    "preprocessorIgnorePatterns": [
      "<rootDir>/dist/", "<rootDir>/node_modules/"
    ],
    "automock": false
  }));
});

process.env.NODE_ENV

Unlike the jest CLI tool, gulp-jest does not automatically set process.env.NODE_ENV to be test. If you are using Webpack or Babel, you may need to manually set process.env.NODE_ENV prior to running the task itself.

gulp.task('jest', function () {
  process.env.NODE_ENV = 'test';
  
  return gulp.src('__tests__').pipe(jest({
    ...
  }));
});

API

jest(options)

options

as per Jest config

License

MIT © Dominic Barker && Nerando Johnson

