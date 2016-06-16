A gulp plugin that runs Jasmine tests with either PhantomJS or minijasminenode2.
This module uses
execSync which is not available in any version of Node under
0.12.x.
If you have any specific concerns about upgrading versions of Node or reasons not use
execSync feel free to open an issue!
Before you install
gulp-jasmine-phantom please ensure that you have PhantomJS
installed on your machine. The plugin assumes that the
phantomjs binary is
available in the PATH and executable from the command line.
If not, ensure you at least have
phantomjs as an npm dependency. The module
checks in
./node_modules/phantomjs for an executable if you do not have it
installed globally.
**If you do not have
phantomjs installed please install following
these directions.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-jasmine-phantom
By default,
gulp-jasmine-phantom runs your tests with
minijasminenode and
not
phantomjs.
This is an effort to keep your tasks running as quickly as possible!
Basic usage:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine-phantom');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('spec/test.js')
.pipe(jasmine());
});
To use
phantomjs for tests (ie: integration tests) use the following setup:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine-phantom');
gulp.task('default', function() {
return gulp.src('spec/test.js')
.pipe(jasmine({
integration: true
}));
});
Also, remember you can always run any multitude of tests using different Gulp tasks. For example, running unit tests and integration tests asynchronously.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine-phantom');
gulp.task('unitTests', function () {
return gulp.src('spec/test.js')
.pipe(jasmine());
});
gulp.task('integrationTests', function() {
return gulp.src('spec/test.js')
.pipe(jasmine({
integration: true
}));
});
Type:
boolean
Default: false
Run your tests with
phantomjs
Type:
boolean | string
Default: false
Keep the
specRunner.html file after build. If given a string, it will keep
the runner at the string path.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
Prints out a longer stack trace for errors.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
Currently built with integration mode only
Exits Gulp with an status of 1 that will halt any further Gulp tasks.
Type:
string
Default: null
Only use in combination with
integration: true
Allows you to specify the HTML runner that Jasmine uses only during integration tests.
Type:
string | array
Default: null
Type:
string
Default: '/lib/jasmine-runner.js'
Allows you to specify the javascript runner that jasmine uses when running tests.
Only use in combination with
integration: true
A list of vendor scripts to import into the HTML runner, either as file
globs (e.g.
"**/*.js") or fully-qualified URLs (e.g.
"http://my.cdn.com/jquery.js").
This option accepts either a single string or an array of strings (e.g.
["test/*.js", "http://my.cdn.com/underscore.js"]).
Type:
string
Default: '2.0'
Only use in combination with
integration: true
Specifies the version of Jasmine you want to run. Possible options are in the
vendor/ folder. Just specify what
2.x minor release you want.
Type: 'boolean'
Default: false
Allows you to run the unit tests in a semi-random order. The random seed will be printed out after the tests have completed to allow for easier debugging.
Type:
object
Default: './lib/terminal-reporter.js'
Allows you to specify a custom reporter (e.g.
"reporter": require('jasmine-spec-reporter'))
This reporter will also pull in options from
gulpOptions.
Type: 'number'
Provides a given seed to Jasmine to run the tests in.