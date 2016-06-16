A gulp plugin that runs Jasmine tests with either PhantomJS or minijasminenode2.

Dependencies

This module uses execSync which is not available in any version of Node under 0.12.x . If you have any specific concerns about upgrading versions of Node or reasons not use execSync feel free to open an issue!

Before you install gulp-jasmine-phantom please ensure that you have PhantomJS installed on your machine. The plugin assumes that the phantomjs binary is available in the PATH and executable from the command line.

If not, ensure you at least have phantomjs as an npm dependency. The module checks in ./node_modules/phantomjs for an executable if you do not have it installed globally.

**If you do not have phantomjs installed please install following these directions.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

By default, gulp-jasmine-phantom runs your tests with minijasminenode and not phantomjs . This is an effort to keep your tasks running as quickly as possible!

Basic usage:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var jasmine = require ( 'gulp-jasmine-phantom' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'spec/test.js' ) .pipe(jasmine()); });

To use phantomjs for tests (ie: integration tests) use the following setup:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var jasmine = require ( 'gulp-jasmine-phantom' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'spec/test.js' ) .pipe(jasmine({ integration : true })); });

Also, remember you can always run any multitude of tests using different Gulp tasks. For example, running unit tests and integration tests asynchronously.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var jasmine = require ( 'gulp-jasmine-phantom' ); gulp.task( 'unitTests' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'spec/test.js' ) .pipe(jasmine()); }); gulp.task( 'integrationTests' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'spec/test.js' ) .pipe(jasmine({ integration : true })); });

Options

integration

Type: boolean

Default: false

Run your tests with phantomjs

keepRunner

Type: boolean | string

Default: false

Keep the specRunner.html file after build. If given a string, it will keep the runner at the string path.

includeStackTrace

Type: boolean

Default: false

Prints out a longer stack trace for errors.

abortOnFail

Type: boolean

Default: false

Currently built with integration mode only

Exits Gulp with an status of 1 that will halt any further Gulp tasks.

specHtml

Type: string

Default: null

Only use in combination with integration: true

Allows you to specify the HTML runner that Jasmine uses only during integration tests.

vendor

Type: string | array

Default: null

runner

Type: string

Default: '/lib/jasmine-runner.js'

Allows you to specify the javascript runner that jasmine uses when running tests.

Only use in combination with integration: true

A list of vendor scripts to import into the HTML runner, either as file globs (e.g. "**/*.js" ) or fully-qualified URLs (e.g. "http://my.cdn.com/jquery.js" ).

This option accepts either a single string or an array of strings (e.g. ["test/*.js", "http://my.cdn.com/underscore.js"] ).

jasmineVersion (integration tests only)

Type: string

Default: '2.0'

Only use in combination with integration: true

Specifies the version of Jasmine you want to run. Possible options are in the vendor/ folder. Just specify what 2.x minor release you want.

random (unit tests only)

Type: 'boolean'

Default: false

Allows you to run the unit tests in a semi-random order. The random seed will be printed out after the tests have completed to allow for easier debugging.

reporter

Type: object

Default: './lib/terminal-reporter.js'

Allows you to specify a custom reporter (e.g. "reporter": require('jasmine-spec-reporter') )

This reporter will also pull in options from gulpOptions .

seed (unit tests only)

Type: 'number'



Provides a given seed to Jasmine to run the tests in.

