Run jasmine tests in a browser or headless browser using gulp.
The
gulp-jasmine-browser package is discontinued. There will be no further releases. We recommend migrating to the
jasmine-browser-runner package.
gulp-jasmine-browser is available as an
npm package.
Gulp Jasmine Browser currently works with any synchronous method of loading files. The beginning examples all assume basic script loading. If you are using CommonJS to load files, you may want to skip to Usage with Webpack
In
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
gulp.task('jasmine', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner())
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.server({port: 8888}));
});
In
gulp.src include all files you need for testing other than jasmine itself.
This should include your spec files, and may also include your production JavaScript and
CSS files.
The jasmine server will run on the
port given to
server, or will default to port 8888.
To have the server automatically refresh when files change, you will want something like gulp-watch.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
var watch = require('gulp-watch');
gulp.task('jasmine', function() {
var filesForTest = ['src/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*_spec.js'];
return gulp.src(filesForTest)
.pipe(watch(filesForTest))
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner())
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.server({port: 8888}));
});
If you are using Webpack or Browserify, you may want to use their watching mechanisms instead of this example.
In
gulpfile.js
For Headless Chrome
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
gulp.task('jasmine-chrome', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner({console: true}))
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.headless({driver: 'chrome'}));
});
To use this driver, puppeteer must be installed in your project.
For PhantomJs
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
gulp.task('jasmine-phantom', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner({console: true}))
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.headless({driver: 'phantomjs'}));
});
To use this driver, the PhantomJS npm package must be installed in your project.
GulpJasmineBrowser assumes that if the package is not installed
phantomjs is already installed and in your path.
It is only tested with PhantomJS 2.
For SlimerJs
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
gulp.task('jasmine-slimer', function() {
return gulp.src(['src/**/*.js', 'spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner({console: true}))
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.headless({driver: 'slimerjs'}));
});
To use this driver, the SlimerJS npm package must be installed in your project.
Note the
{console: true} passed into specRunner.
If you would like to compile your front end assets with Webpack, for example to use commonjs style require statements, you can pipe the compiled assets into GulpJasmineBrowser.
In
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
var webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('jasmine', function() {
return gulp.src(['spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(webpack({watch: true, output: {filename: 'spec.js'}}))
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner())
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.server());
});
When using webpack, it is helpful to delay the jasmine server when the webpack bundle becomes invalid (to prevent serving javascript that is out of date). Adding the plugin to your webpack configuration, and adding the whenReady function to the server configuration enables this behavior.
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jasmineBrowser = require('gulp-jasmine-browser');
var webpack = require('webpack-stream');
gulp.task('jasmine', function() {
var JasminePlugin = require('gulp-jasmine-browser/webpack/jasmine-plugin');
var plugin = new JasminePlugin();
return gulp.src(['spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(webpack({watch: true, output: {filename: 'spec.js'}, plugins: [plugin]}))
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner())
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.server({whenReady: plugin.whenReady}));
});
Generates a console reporter for the spec runner that should be used with a headless browser.
Prints out timing information for your slowest specs after Jasmine is done. If used in the browser, this will print into the developer console. In headless mode, this will print to the terminal.
If true, the headless server catches exceptions raised while running tests
Sets the driver used by the headless server
To force the headless port to use a specific port you can pass an option to the headless configuration so it does not search for an open port.
gulp.task('jasmine', function() {
var port = 8080;
return gulp.src(['spec/**/*_spec.js'])
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.specRunner())
.pipe(jasmineBrowser.headless({port: 8080, findOpenPort: false}));
});
Called with the
__coverage__ from the browser, can be used with code coverage like istanbul
Sets the port for the server
If true, the headless server runs the tests in random order
Provide a custom reporter for the output, defaults to the jasmine terminal reporter.
Sets the randomization seed if randomization is turned on
EXPERIMENTAL asynchronously loads the sourcemapped stacktraces for better stacktraces in chrome and firefox.
Only runs specs that match the given string
If true, the headless server fails tests on the first failed expectation
The application requires the following external dependencies:
The rest of the dependencies are handled through:
npm install
Run tests with:
npm test
Note:
npm test need a webdriver server up and running. An easy way of accomplish that is by using
webdriver-manager:
npm install --global webdriver-manager
webdriver-manager update
webdriver-manager start
