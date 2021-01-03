Run Jasmine 2 tests in Node.js
Issues with the output should be reported on the Jasmine issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-jasmine
const gulp = require('gulp');
const jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('spec/test.js')
// gulp-jasmine works on filepaths so you can't have any plugins before it
.pipe(jasmine())
);
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Display spec names in default reporter.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Include stack traces in failures in default reporter.
Type:
Object
Object[]
Reporters to use.
const gulp = require('gulp');
const jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine');
const reporters = require('jasmine-reporters');
gulp.task('default', () =>
gulp.src('spec/test.js')
.pipe(jasmine({
reporter: new reporters.JUnitXmlReporter()
}))
);
Type:
number
Default
5000
Time to wait in milliseconds before a test automatically fails.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Stops the stream on failed tests.
Type:
Object
Passes the config to Jasmine's loadConfig method.
Emitted after all tests have been completed. For a discussion about why
jasmineDone and not
end nor
finish, see pull request #71.
Add
require('babel-core/register'); to the top of your
gulpfile.js. Make sure to read the Babel docs.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus