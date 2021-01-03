openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gj

gulp-jasmine

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.0 (see all)

Run Jasmine tests in Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15.3K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-jasmine Build Status

Run Jasmine 2 tests in Node.js

Issues with the output should be reported on the Jasmine issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-jasmine

Usage

const gulp = require('gulp');
const jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('spec/test.js')
        // gulp-jasmine works on filepaths so you can't have any plugins before it
        .pipe(jasmine())
);

API

jasmine([options])

options

verbose

Type: boolean
Default: false

Display spec names in default reporter.

includeStackTrace

Type: boolean
Default: false

Include stack traces in failures in default reporter.

reporter

Type: Object Object[]

Reporters to use.

const gulp = require('gulp');
const jasmine = require('gulp-jasmine');
const reporters = require('jasmine-reporters');

gulp.task('default', () =>
    gulp.src('spec/test.js')
        .pipe(jasmine({
            reporter: new reporters.JUnitXmlReporter()
        }))
);

Creating your own reporter.

timeout

Type: number
Default 5000

Time to wait in milliseconds before a test automatically fails.

errorOnFail

Type: boolean
Default: true

Stops the stream on failed tests.

config

Type: Object

Passes the config to Jasmine's loadConfig method.

events

jasmineDone

Emitted after all tests have been completed. For a discussion about why jasmineDone and not end nor finish, see pull request #71.

FAQ

Babel

Add require('babel-core/register'); to the top of your gulpfile.js. Make sure to read the Babel docs.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial