Run Jasmine 2 tests in Node.js

Issues with the output should be reported on the Jasmine issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const jasmine = require ( 'gulp-jasmine' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'spec/test.js' ) .pipe(jasmine()) );

API

options

verbose

Type: boolean

Default: false

Display spec names in default reporter.

includeStackTrace

Type: boolean

Default: false

Include stack traces in failures in default reporter.

reporter

Type: Object Object[]

Reporters to use.

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); const jasmine = require ( 'gulp-jasmine' ); const reporters = require ( 'jasmine-reporters' ); gulp.task( 'default' , () => gulp.src( 'spec/test.js' ) .pipe(jasmine({ reporter : new reporters.JUnitXmlReporter() })) );

Creating your own reporter.

timeout

Type: number

Default 5000

Time to wait in milliseconds before a test automatically fails.

errorOnFail

Type: boolean

Default: true

Stops the stream on failed tests.

config

Type: Object

Passes the config to Jasmine's loadConfig method.

events

jasmineDone

Emitted after all tests have been completed. For a discussion about why jasmineDone and not end nor finish , see pull request #71.

FAQ

Babel

Add require('babel-core/register'); to the top of your gulpfile.js . Make sure to read the Babel docs.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus