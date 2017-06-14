openbase logo
gju

gulp-jade-usemin

by niftylettuce
1.1.4 (see all)

Gulp plugin for running usemin on Jade files

Readme

gulp-jade-usemin

Replaces references to non-optimized scripts or stylesheets into a set of Jade files (or any templates/views).

This task is designed for gulp 3.

Attention: v0.3.0 options does not compatible with v0.2.0.

Usage

First, install gulp-jade-usemin as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-jade-usemin

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js:

var usemin = require('gulp-jade-usemin');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var minifyHtml = require('gulp-minify-html');
var minifyCss = require('gulp-minify-css');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');

gulp.task('usemin', function() {
  gulp.src('./*.jade')
    .pipe(usemin({
      css: [minifyCss(), 'concat'],
      html: [minifyHtml({empty: true})],
      js: [uglify(), rev()]
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});

Sample usage in Jade file:

//- build:css /css/app.css
block stylesheets
  link(rel='stylesheet', href='/css/style.css')
//- endbuild

//- build:js /js/app.js
block scripts
    script(src='/js/script1.js')
    script(src='/js/script2.js')
//- endbuild

Changelog

1.1.2

  • added maxListeners option (for setting the maximum number of listeners for streams)
  • added outputRelativePath and outputBasePath option, it makes possible to use absolute routes to static files in jade templates independently to the folder structure of views

1.1.1

  • fixed stream error issue

1.1.0

  • fixed RegExp issue, now requires you to have a / or . as first character in your rev replacement (e.g. you need to have relative or absolute paths via script(src='/foo.js') as opposed to script(src='foo.js'))

1.0.0

  • added video and img support
  • support append and prepend
  • jade style syntax

0.0.1

  • initial release

