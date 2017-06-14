Replaces references to non-optimized scripts or stylesheets into a set of Jade files (or any templates/views).

This task is designed for gulp 3.

Attention: v0.3.0 options does not compatible with v0.2.0.

Usage

First, install gulp-jade-usemin as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-jade-usemin

Then, add it to your gulpfile.js :

var usemin = require ( 'gulp-jade-usemin' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var minifyHtml = require ( 'gulp-minify-html' ); var minifyCss = require ( 'gulp-minify-css' ); var rev = require ( 'gulp-rev' ); gulp.task( 'usemin' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './*.jade' ) .pipe(usemin({ css : [minifyCss(), 'concat' ], html : [minifyHtml({ empty : true })], js : [uglify(), rev()] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); });

Sample usage in Jade file:

//- build:css /css/app.css block stylesheets link(rel='stylesheet', href='/css/style.css') //- endbuild //- build:js /js/app.js block scripts script(src='/js/script1.js') script(src='/js/script2.js') //- endbuild

Changelog

added maxListeners option (for setting the maximum number of listeners for streams)

option (for setting the maximum number of listeners for streams) added outputRelativePath and outputBasePath option, it makes possible to use absolute routes to static files in jade templates independently to the folder structure of views

fixed stream error issue

fixed RegExp issue, now requires you to have a / or . as first character in your rev replacement (e.g. you need to have relative or absolute paths via script(src='/foo.js') as opposed to script(src='foo.js') )

added video and img support

and img support support append and prepend

and jade style syntax