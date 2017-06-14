Replaces references to non-optimized scripts or stylesheets into a set of Jade files (or any templates/views).
This task is designed for gulp 3.
Attention: v0.3.0 options does not compatible with v0.2.0.
First, install
gulp-jade-usemin as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-jade-usemin
Then, add it to your
gulpfile.js:
var usemin = require('gulp-jade-usemin');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var minifyHtml = require('gulp-minify-html');
var minifyCss = require('gulp-minify-css');
var rev = require('gulp-rev');
gulp.task('usemin', function() {
gulp.src('./*.jade')
.pipe(usemin({
css: [minifyCss(), 'concat'],
html: [minifyHtml({empty: true})],
js: [uglify(), rev()]
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('build/'));
});
Sample usage in Jade file:
//- build:css /css/app.css
block stylesheets
link(rel='stylesheet', href='/css/style.css')
//- endbuild
//- build:js /js/app.js
block scripts
script(src='/js/script1.js')
script(src='/js/script2.js')
//- endbuild
maxListeners option (for setting the maximum number of listeners for streams)
outputRelativePath and
outputBasePath option, it makes possible to use absolute routes to static files in jade templates independently to the folder structure of views
/ or
. as first character in your rev replacement (e.g. you need to have relative or absolute paths via
script(src='/foo.js') as opposed to
script(src='foo.js'))
video and img support
append and
prepend