#gulp-jade-inheritance

Rebuild a jade file with other files that have extended or included those file

Inspired by jade-inheritance

Install

npm install gulp-jade-inheritance --save-dev

Usage

gulpfile.js

var jadeInheritance = require ( 'gulp-jade-inheritance' ); var jade = require ( 'gulp-jade' ); gulp.task( 'jade-inheritance' , function ( ) { gulp.src( '/jade/example.jade' ) .pipe(jadeInheritance({ basedir : '/jade/' })) .pipe(jade()); });

In this example jade compile example.jade and all other files that have been extended or included example.jade . The plugin searches for those dependencies in the basedir directory.

Only process changed files

You can use gulp-jade-inheritance with gulp-changed and gulp-cached to only process the files that have changed. This also prevent partials from being processed separately by marking them with an underscore before their name.

; var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var jadeInheritance = require ( 'gulp-jade-inheritance' ); var jade = require ( 'gulp-jade' ); var changed = require ( 'gulp-changed' ); var cached = require ( 'gulp-cached' ); var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var filter = require ( 'gulp-filter' ); gulp.task( 'jade' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app/**/*.jade' ) .pipe(changed( 'dist' , { extension : '.html' })) .pipe(gulpif(global.isWatching, cached( 'jade' ))) .pipe(jadeInheritance({ basedir : 'app' })) .pipe(filter( function ( file ) { return ! /\/_/ .test(file.path) && ! /^_/ .test(file.relative); })) .pipe(jade()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); }); gulp.task( 'setWatch' , function ( ) { global.isWatching = true ; }); gulp.task( 'watch' , [ 'setWatch' , 'jade' ], function ( ) { });

If you want to prevent partials from being processed, mark them with an underscore before their name or their parent folder's name. Example structure:

/app/index .jade /app/_header .jade /app/_partials/ article .jade /dist/

To install all that's need for it:

npm install gulp-jade-inheritance gulp-jade gulp-changed gulp-cached gulp-if gulp-filter --save-dev

jade >= 1.11