Rebuild a jade file with other files that have extended or included those file
Inspired by jade-inheritance
npm install gulp-jade-inheritance --save-dev
gulpfile.js
var jadeInheritance = require('gulp-jade-inheritance');
var jade = require('gulp-jade');
gulp.task('jade-inheritance', function() {
gulp.src('/jade/example.jade')
.pipe(jadeInheritance({basedir: '/jade/'}))
.pipe(jade());
});
In this example jade compile
example.jade and all other files that have been extended or included
example.jade. The plugin searches for those dependencies in the
basedir directory.
You can use
gulp-jade-inheritance with
gulp-changed and
gulp-cached to only process the files that have changed. This also prevent partials from being processed separately by marking them with an underscore before their name.
'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jadeInheritance = require('gulp-jade-inheritance');
var jade = require('gulp-jade');
var changed = require('gulp-changed');
var cached = require('gulp-cached');
var gulpif = require('gulp-if');
var filter = require('gulp-filter');
gulp.task('jade', function() {
return gulp.src('app/**/*.jade')
//only pass unchanged *main* files and *all* the partials
.pipe(changed('dist', {extension: '.html'}))
//filter out unchanged partials, but it only works when watching
.pipe(gulpif(global.isWatching, cached('jade')))
//find files that depend on the files that have changed
.pipe(jadeInheritance({basedir: 'app'}))
//filter out partials (folders and files starting with "_" )
.pipe(filter(function (file) {
return !/\/_/.test(file.path) && !/^_/.test(file.relative);
}))
//process jade templates
.pipe(jade())
//save all the files
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
gulp.task('setWatch', function() {
global.isWatching = true;
});
gulp.task('watch', ['setWatch', 'jade'], function() {
//your watch functions...
});
If you want to prevent partials from being processed, mark them with an underscore before their name or their parent folder's name. Example structure:
/app/index.jade
/app/_header.jade
/app/_partials/article.jade
/dist/
To install all that's need for it:
npm install gulp-jade-inheritance gulp-jade gulp-changed gulp-cached gulp-if gulp-filter --save-dev
if your using jade 1.11 add
"jade": "^1.11.0" to your
package.json to overwrite the jade-inheritance version. Issue