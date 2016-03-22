openbase logo
gji

gulp-jade-inheritance

by Juanfran
0.5.5 (see all)

Gulp plugin to rebuild jade files and other files that have extended or included those files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

157

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#gulp-jade-inheritance Build Status

Rebuild a jade file with other files that have extended or included those file

Inspired by jade-inheritance

Install

npm install gulp-jade-inheritance --save-dev

Usage

gulpfile.js

var jadeInheritance = require('gulp-jade-inheritance');
var jade = require('gulp-jade');

gulp.task('jade-inheritance', function() {
  gulp.src('/jade/example.jade')
    .pipe(jadeInheritance({basedir: '/jade/'}))
    .pipe(jade());
});

In this example jade compile example.jade and all other files that have been extended or included example.jade. The plugin searches for those dependencies in the basedir directory.

Only process changed files

You can use gulp-jade-inheritance with gulp-changed and gulp-cached to only process the files that have changed. This also prevent partials from being processed separately by marking them with an underscore before their name.

'use strict';
var gulp = require('gulp');
var jadeInheritance = require('gulp-jade-inheritance');
var jade = require('gulp-jade');
var changed = require('gulp-changed');
var cached = require('gulp-cached');
var gulpif = require('gulp-if');
var filter = require('gulp-filter');

gulp.task('jade', function() {
    return gulp.src('app/**/*.jade')

        //only pass unchanged *main* files and *all* the partials
        .pipe(changed('dist', {extension: '.html'}))

        //filter out unchanged partials, but it only works when watching
        .pipe(gulpif(global.isWatching, cached('jade')))

        //find files that depend on the files that have changed
        .pipe(jadeInheritance({basedir: 'app'}))

        //filter out partials (folders and files starting with "_" )
        .pipe(filter(function (file) {
            return !/\/_/.test(file.path) && !/^_/.test(file.relative);
        }))

        //process jade templates
        .pipe(jade())

        //save all the files
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
gulp.task('setWatch', function() {
    global.isWatching = true;
});
gulp.task('watch', ['setWatch', 'jade'], function() {
    //your watch functions...
});

If you want to prevent partials from being processed, mark them with an underscore before their name or their parent folder's name. Example structure:

/app/index.jade
/app/_header.jade
/app/_partials/article.jade
/dist/

To install all that's need for it:

npm install gulp-jade-inheritance gulp-jade gulp-changed gulp-cached gulp-if gulp-filter --save-dev

jade >= 1.11

if your using jade 1.11 add "jade": "^1.11.0" to your package.json to overwrite the jade-inheritance version. Issue

