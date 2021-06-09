Gulp plugin for compiling Pug templates. Enabling you to compile your Pug templates into HTML or JS, with support for template locals, custom Pug filters, AMD wrapping, and others.
const { src, dest } = require('gulp');
const pug = require('gulp-pug');
exports.views = () => {
return src('./src/*.pug')
.pipe(
pug({
// Your options in here.
})
)
.pipe(dest('./dist'));
};
pug([opts])
opts (
Object): Any options from Pug's API in addition to
pug's own options.
opts.locals (
Object): Locals to compile the Pug with. You can also provide locals through the
data field of the file object, e.g. with
gulp-data. They will be merged with
opts.locals.
opts.data (
Object): Same as
opts.locals.
opts.client (
Boolean): Compile Pug to JavaScript code.
opts.pug: A custom instance of Pug for
gulp-pug to use.
opts.verbose: display name of file from stream that is being compiled.
To change
opts.filename use
gulp-rename before
gulp-pug.
Returns a stream that compiles Vinyl files as Pug.
pug
gulp-data: Using locals in your Pug templates easier.
gulp-rename: Change
opts.filename passed into Pug.
gulp-wrap-amd: Wrap your Pug in an AMD wrapper.
gulp-frontmatter-wrangler: Useful if you need YAML frontmatter at the top of your Pug file.
MIT