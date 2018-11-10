Istanbul unit test coverage plugin for gulp.
Works on top of any Node.js unit test framework.
npm install --save-dev gulp-istanbul
In your
gulpfile.js:
var istanbul = require('gulp-istanbul');
// We'll use mocha in this example, but any test framework will work
var mocha = require('gulp-mocha');
gulp.task('pre-test', function () {
return gulp.src(['lib/**/*.js'])
// Covering files
.pipe(istanbul())
// Force `require` to return covered files
.pipe(istanbul.hookRequire());
});
gulp.task('test', ['pre-test'], function () {
return gulp.src(['test/*.js'])
.pipe(mocha())
// Creating the reports after tests ran
.pipe(istanbul.writeReports())
// Enforce a coverage of at least 90%
.pipe(istanbul.enforceThresholds({ thresholds: { global: 90 } }));
});
Note: Version 4.x.x of
gulp-mocha is not supported (see issue #115 for details). In this example, you should use
gulp-mocha version 3.0.1 for the time being.
For browser testing, you'll need to write the files covered by istanbul in a directory from where you'll serve these files to the browser running the test. You'll also need a way to extract the value of the coverage variable after the test have runned in the browser.
Browser testing is hard. If you're not sure what to do, then I suggest you take a look at Karma test runner - it has built-in coverage using Istanbul.
var istanbul = require('gulp-istanbul');
gulp.task('pre-test', function () {
return gulp.src(['lib/**/*.js'])
// Covering files
.pipe(istanbul())
// Write the covered files to a temporary directory
.pipe(gulp.dest('test-tmp/'));
});
gulp.task('test', ['pre-test'], function () {
// Make sure your tests files are requiring files from the
// test-tmp/ directory
return gulp.src(['test/*.js'])
.pipe(testFramework())
// Creating the reports after tests ran
.pipe(istanbul.writeReports());
});
gulp-istanbul supports gulp-sourcemaps when instrumenting:
gulp.task('pre-test', function () {
return gulp.src(['lib/**/*.js'])
// optionally load existing source maps
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
// Covering files
.pipe(istanbul())
.pipe(sourcemaps.write('.'))
// Write the covered files to a temporary directory
.pipe(gulp.dest('test-tmp/'));
});
Instrument files passed in the stream.
Type:
Object (optional)
{
coverageVariable: 'someVariable',
...other Instrumeter options...
}
Type:
String (optional)
Default:
'$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'
The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage
See also:
Type:
Boolean (optional)
Default:
false
Flag to include test coverage of files that aren't
required by any tests
See also:
Type:
Instrumenter (optional)
Default:
istanbul.Instrumenter
Custom Instrumenter to be used instead of the default istanbul one.
var isparta = require('isparta');
var istanbul = require('gulp-istanbul');
gulp.src('lib/**.js')
.pipe(istanbul({
// supports es6
instrumenter: isparta.Instrumenter
}));
See also:
See:
Overwrite
require so it returns the covered files. The method take an optional option object.
Always use this option if you're running tests in Node.js
get coverage summary details
Type:
Object (optional)
{
coverageVariable: 'someVariable'
}
Type:
String (optional)
Default:
'$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'
The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage
See also:
Type:
Object
{
lines: { total: 4, covered: 2, skipped: 0, pct: 50 },
statements: { total: 4, covered: 2, skipped: 0, pct: 50 },
functions: { total: 2, covered: 0, skipped: 0, pct: 0 },
branches: { total: 0, covered: 0, skipped: 0, pct: 100 }
}
See also:
Create the reports on stream end.
Type:
Object (optional)
{
dir: './coverage',
reporters: [ 'lcov', 'json', 'text', 'text-summary', CustomReport ],
reportOpts: { dir: './coverage' },
coverageVariable: 'someVariable'
}
You can pass individual configuration to a reporter.
{
dir: './coverage',
reporters: [ 'lcovonly', 'json', 'text', 'text-summary', CustomReport ],
reportOpts: {
lcov: {dir: 'lcovonly', file: 'lcov.info'},
json: {dir: 'json', file: 'converage.json'}
},
coverageVariable: 'someVariable'
}
Type:
String (optional)
Default:
./coverage
The folder in which the reports are to be outputted.
Type:
Array (optional)
Default:
[ 'lcov', 'json', 'text', 'text-summary' ]
The list of available reporters:
clover
cobertura
html
json
lcov
lcovonly
none
teamcity
text
text-summary
You can also specify one or more custom reporter objects as items in the array. These will be automatically registered with istanbul.
See also
require('istanbul').Report.getReportList()
Type:
Object (optional)
{
dir: './coverage'
}
You can also configure separate directory for each report.
{
html: {
dir: './coverage/html',
watermarks: {
statements: [ 50, 80 ],
lines: [ 50, 80 ],
functions: [ 50, 80],
branches: [ 50, 80 ]
}
},
lcov: {dir: './coverage/lcov'},
lcovonly: {dir: './coverage/lcovonly'},
json: {dir: './coverage/json'},
}
watermarks can be used to confgure the color of the HTML report.
Default colors are.. RED: below 50% coverage, YELLOW: 50-80% coverage, GREEN: above 80%
Type:
String (optional)
Default:
'$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'
The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage
See also:
Checks coverage against minimum acceptable thresholds. Fails the build if any of the thresholds are not met.
Type:
Object (optional)
{
coverageVariable: 'someVariable',
thresholds: {
global: 60,
each: -10
}
}
Type:
String (optional)
Default:
'$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'
The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage
Type:
Object (required)
Minimum acceptable coverage thresholds. Any coverage values lower than the specified threshold will fail the build.
Each threshold value can be:
Thresholds can be specified across all files (
global) or per file (
each):
{
global: 80,
each: 60
}
You can also specify a value for each metric:
{
global: {
statements: 80,
branches: 90,
lines: 70,
functions: -10
}
each: {
statements: 100,
branches: 70,
lines: -20
}
}
A plugin error in the stream if the coverage fails
MIT License (c) Simon Boudrias - 2013