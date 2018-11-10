Istanbul unit test coverage plugin for gulp.

Works on top of any Node.js unit test framework.

Installation

npm install --save-dev gulp-istanbul

Example

In your gulpfile.js :

Node.js testing

var istanbul = require ( 'gulp-istanbul' ); var mocha = require ( 'gulp-mocha' ); gulp.task( 'pre-test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'lib/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(istanbul()) .pipe(istanbul.hookRequire()); }); gulp.task( 'test' , [ 'pre-test' ], function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'test/*.js' ]) .pipe(mocha()) .pipe(istanbul.writeReports()) .pipe(istanbul.enforceThresholds({ thresholds : { global : 90 } })); });

Note: Version 4.x.x of gulp-mocha is not supported (see issue #115 for details). In this example, you should use gulp-mocha version 3.0.1 for the time being.

Browser testing

For browser testing, you'll need to write the files covered by istanbul in a directory from where you'll serve these files to the browser running the test. You'll also need a way to extract the value of the coverage variable after the test have runned in the browser.

Browser testing is hard. If you're not sure what to do, then I suggest you take a look at Karma test runner - it has built-in coverage using Istanbul.

var istanbul = require ( 'gulp-istanbul' ); gulp.task( 'pre-test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'lib/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(istanbul()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test-tmp/' )); }); gulp.task( 'test' , [ 'pre-test' ], function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'test/*.js' ]) .pipe(testFramework()) .pipe(istanbul.writeReports()); });

Source Maps

gulp-istanbul supports gulp-sourcemaps when instrumenting:

gulp.task( 'pre-test' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ 'lib/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(istanbul()) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( '.' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'test-tmp/' )); });

API

Instrument files passed in the stream.

opt

Type: Object (optional)

{ coverageVariable : 'someVariable' , ...other Instrumeter options... }

coverageVariable

Type: String (optional) Default: '$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'

The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage

See also:

includeUntested

Type: Boolean (optional) Default: false

Flag to include test coverage of files that aren't require d by any tests

See also:

instrumenter

Type: Instrumenter (optional) Default: istanbul.Instrumenter

Custom Instrumenter to be used instead of the default istanbul one.

var isparta = require ( 'isparta' ); var istanbul = require ( 'gulp-istanbul' ); gulp.src( 'lib/**.js' ) .pipe(istanbul({ instrumenter : isparta.Instrumenter }));

See also:

Other Istanbul Instrumenter options

See:

Overwrite require so it returns the covered files. The method take an optional option object.

Always use this option if you're running tests in Node.js

get coverage summary details

opt

Type: Object (optional)

{ coverageVariable : 'someVariable' }

coverageVariable

Type: String (optional) Default: '$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'

The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage

See also:

returns

Type: Object

{ lines : { total : 4 , covered : 2 , skipped : 0 , pct : 50 }, statements : { total : 4 , covered : 2 , skipped : 0 , pct : 50 }, functions : { total : 2 , covered : 0 , skipped : 0 , pct : 0 }, branches : { total : 0 , covered : 0 , skipped : 0 , pct : 100 } }

See also:

Create the reports on stream end.

opt

Type: Object (optional)

{ dir : './coverage' , reporters : [ 'lcov' , 'json' , 'text' , 'text-summary' , CustomReport ], reportOpts : { dir : './coverage' }, coverageVariable : 'someVariable' }

You can pass individual configuration to a reporter.

{ dir : './coverage' , reporters : [ 'lcovonly' , 'json' , 'text' , 'text-summary' , CustomReport ], reportOpts : { lcov : { dir : 'lcovonly' , file : 'lcov.info' }, json : { dir : 'json' , file : 'converage.json' } }, coverageVariable : 'someVariable' }

dir

Type: String (optional) Default: ./coverage

The folder in which the reports are to be outputted.

reporters

Type: Array (optional) Default: [ 'lcov', 'json', 'text', 'text-summary' ]

The list of available reporters:

clover

cobertura

html

json

lcov

lcovonly

none

teamcity

text

text-summary

You can also specify one or more custom reporter objects as items in the array. These will be automatically registered with istanbul.

See also require('istanbul').Report.getReportList()

reportOpts

Type: Object (optional)

{ dir : './coverage' }

You can also configure separate directory for each report.

{ html : { dir : './coverage/html' , watermarks : { statements : [ 50 , 80 ], lines : [ 50 , 80 ], functions : [ 50 , 80 ], branches : [ 50 , 80 ] } }, lcov : { dir : './coverage/lcov' }, lcovonly : { dir : './coverage/lcovonly' }, json : { dir : './coverage/json' }, }

watermarks can be used to confgure the color of the HTML report. Default colors are.. RED: below 50% coverage, YELLOW: 50-80% coverage, GREEN: above 80%

coverageVariable

Type: String (optional) Default: '$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'

The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage

See also:

Checks coverage against minimum acceptable thresholds. Fails the build if any of the thresholds are not met.

opt

Type: Object (optional)

{ coverageVariable : 'someVariable' , thresholds : { global : 60 , each : -10 } }

coverageVariable

Type: String (optional) Default: '$$cov_' + new Date().getTime() + '$$'

The global variable istanbul uses to store coverage

thresholds

Type: Object (required)

Minimum acceptable coverage thresholds. Any coverage values lower than the specified threshold will fail the build.

Each threshold value can be:

A positive number - used as a percentage

A negative number - used as the maximum amount of coverage gaps

A falsey value will skip the coverage

Thresholds can be specified across all files ( global ) or per file ( each ):

{ global : 80 , each: 60 }

You can also specify a value for each metric:

{ global: { statements: 80 , branches: 90 , lines: 70 , functions: -10 } each: { statements: 100 , branches: 70 , lines: -20 } }

emits

A plugin error in the stream if the coverage fails

License

MIT License (c) Simon Boudrias - 2013