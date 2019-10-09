A gulp helper for tools that need files on disk.

Some tools require access to files on disk instead of working with stdin and stdout (e.g., Jekyll, Ruby Sass). gulp-intermediate is a convenience plugin that writes the current vinyl stream to a temporary directory, lets you run commands on the file system, and pushes the results back into the pipe.

NOTE: Writing intermediate files to disk is counter to the gulp philosophy. If possible, use a tool that works with streams. Use gulp-intermediate only if other (better) options aren't available.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-intermediate

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var spawn = require ( 'child-process' ).spawn; var intermediate = require ( 'gulp-intermediate' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( 'app/**/*.jade' ) .pipe(intermediate({ output : '_site' }, function ( tempDir, cb ) { var command = spawn( 'a_command' , [ '--dest' , '_site' ], { cwd : tempDir}); command.on( 'close' , cb); })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'dist' )); });

For more examples see recipes.md.

API

options

Type: object

Optional

output

Type: string Default: '.'

The directory read back into the stream when processing is finished. Relative to tempDir .

container

Type: string

Default: random uuid

The directory that files are written to, relative to the operating system's temporary directry. Defaults to a unique random directory on every run.

The container is emptied before every run.

Type: function

Optional

Run your commands inside the process callback. process comes with three arguments:

tempDir : The absolute path to the directory containing your temporary files. If using spawn you may want to set the cwd option to tempDir .

: The absolute path to the directory containing your temporary files. If using you may want to set the option to . cb : A callback function to call when the processing is finished. It pushes the output files back into the gulp stream.

: A callback function to call when the processing is finished. It pushes the output files back into the gulp stream. fileProps : An object with some information about the files that have been written to the temp directory. fileProps.cwd : The original vinyl CWD.

: An object with some information about the files that have been written to the temp directory.

Notes

The files are written to tempDir using the vinyl file object's relative path, just like gulp.dest() writes to the output directory. Make sure you understand how globbing works to avoid unexpected errors: for example, the files in gulp.src(['files/*.json', config.yml]) will all be output at the root of tempDir .

Consider passing the { base: '.' } option to glob.src if you need to output a src glob as it exists on disk. When in doubt, log tempDir to the console and open it to see what's going on.

License

MIT © Rob Wierzbowski