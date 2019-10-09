A gulp helper for tools that need files on disk.
Some tools require access to files on disk instead of working with
stdin and
stdout (e.g., Jekyll, Ruby Sass).
gulp-intermediate is a convenience plugin that writes the current vinyl stream to a temporary directory, lets you run commands on the file system, and pushes the results back into the pipe.
NOTE: Writing intermediate files to disk is counter to the gulp philosophy. If possible, use a tool that works with streams. Use gulp-intermediate only if other (better) options aren't available.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-intermediate
var gulp = require('gulp');
var spawn = require('child-process').spawn;
var intermediate = require('gulp-intermediate');
gulp.task('default', function () {
return gulp.src('app/**/*.jade')
.pipe(intermediate({ output: '_site' }, function (tempDir, cb) {
// Run a command on the files in tempDir and write the results to
// the specified output directory.
var command = spawn('a_command', ['--dest', '_site'], {cwd: tempDir});
command.on('close', cb);
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist'));
});
For more examples see recipes.md.
Type:
object
Optional
Type:
string
Default:
'.'
The directory read back into the stream when processing is finished. Relative to
tempDir.
Type:
string
Default: random uuid
The directory that files are written to, relative to the operating system's temporary directry. Defaults to a unique random directory on every run.
The container is emptied before every run.
Type:
function
Optional
Run your commands inside the
process callback.
process comes with three arguments:
tempDir: The absolute path to the directory containing your temporary files. If using
spawn you may want to set the
cwd option to
tempDir.
cb: A callback function to call when the processing is finished. It pushes the output files back into the gulp stream.
fileProps: An object with some information about the files that have been written to the temp directory.
fileProps.cwd: The original vinyl CWD.
The files are written to
tempDir using the vinyl file object's relative path, just like
gulp.dest() writes to the output directory. Make sure you understand how globbing works to avoid unexpected errors: for example, the files in
gulp.src(['files/*.json', config.yml]) will all be output at the root of
tempDir.
Consider passing the
{ base: '.' } option to
glob.src if you need to output a src glob as it exists on disk. When in doubt, log
tempDir to the console and open it to see what's going on.