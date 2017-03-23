openbase logo
gulp-install

by slushjs
1.1.0 (see all)

Automatically install npm and bower packages if package.json or bower.json is found in the gulp file stream respectively

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.7K

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-install NPM version Build Status Dependency Status

Automatically install npm, bower, tsd, typings, composer and pip packages/dependencies if the relative configurations are found in the gulp file stream respectively

File FoundCommand run
package.jsonnpm install
bower.jsonbower install
tsd.jsontsd reinstall --save
typings.jsontypings install
composer.jsoncomposer install
requirements.txtpip install -r requirements.txt

It will run the command in the directory it finds the file, so if you have configs nested in a lower directory than your slushfile.js/gulpfile.js, this will still work.

NOTE since v1.0.0 gulp-install requires at least NodeJS v6.

Primary objective

Used as the install step when using slush as a Yeoman replacement.

Installation

For global use with slush

Install gulp-install as a dependency:

npm install --save gulp-install

For local use with gulp

Install gulp-install as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-install

Usage

In your slushfile.js:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install());

In your gulpfile.js:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(['./bower.json', './package.json'])
  .pipe(install());

API

inject([options] [, callback])

ParamTypeDescription
optionsObjectAny option
callbackFunctionCalled when install is finished (not on failures)

Options

To not trigger the install use --skip-install as CLI parameter when running slush or gulp.

options.<command>

Type: Array|String|Object

Default: null

Use this option(s) to specify any arguments for any command, e.g:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({
    npm: '--production', // Either a single argument as a string
    bower: {allowRoot: true}, // Or arguments as an object (transformed using Dargs: https://www.npmjs.com/package/dargs)
    pip: ['--target', '.'] // Or arguments as an array
  }));

options.commands

Type: Object

Default: null

Use this option to add any command to be run for any file, e.g:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({
    commands: {
      'package.json': 'yarn'
    },
    yarn: ['--extra', '--args', '--here']
  }));

options.production

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if npm install should be appended with the --production parameter when stream contains package.json.

Example:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({production: true}));

options.ignoreScripts

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if npm install should be appended with the --ignore-scripts parameter when stream contains package.json. Useful for skipping postinstall scripts with npm.

Example:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({ignoreScripts: true}));

options.noOptional

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if npm install should be appended with the --no-optional parameter which will prevent optional dependencies from being installed.

Example:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({noOptional: true}));

options.allowRoot

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if bower install should be appended with the --allow-root parameter when stream contains bower.json.

Example:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({allowRoot: true}));

options.args

Type: Array or String

Default: undefined

Specify additional arguments that will be passed to the install command(s).

Example:

var install = require("gulp-install");

gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
  .pipe(install({
      args: ['dev', '--no-shrinkwrap' ]} // npm install --dev --no-shrinkwrap
    ));

License

MIT License

