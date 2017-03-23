Automatically install npm, bower, tsd, typings, composer and pip packages/dependencies if the relative configurations are found in the gulp file stream respectively

File Found Command run package.json npm install bower.json bower install tsd.json tsd reinstall --save typings.json typings install composer.json composer install requirements.txt pip install -r requirements.txt

It will run the command in the directory it finds the file, so if you have configs nested in a lower directory than your slushfile.js / gulpfile.js , this will still work.

NOTE since v1.0.0 gulp-install requires at least NodeJS v6.

Primary objective

Used as the install step when using slush as a Yeoman replacement.

Installation

For global use with slush

Install gulp-install as a dependency:

npm install --save gulp-install

For local use with gulp

Install gulp-install as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-install

Usage

In your slushfile.js :

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install());

In your gulpfile.js :

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src([ './bower.json' , './package.json' ]) .pipe(install());

API

Param Type Description options Object Any option callback Function Called when install is finished (not on failures)

Options

To not trigger the install use --skip-install as CLI parameter when running slush or gulp .

Type: Array|String|Object

Default: null

Use this option(s) to specify any arguments for any command, e.g:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ npm : '--production' , bower : { allowRoot : true }, pip : [ '--target' , '.' ] }));

Type: Object

Default: null

Use this option to add any command to be run for any file, e.g:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ commands : { 'package.json' : 'yarn' }, yarn : [ '--extra' , '--args' , '--here' ] }));

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if npm install should be appended with the --production parameter when stream contains package.json .

Example:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ production : true }));

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if npm install should be appended with the --ignore-scripts parameter when stream contains package.json . Useful for skipping postinstall scripts with npm .

Example:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ ignoreScripts : true }));

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if npm install should be appended with the --no-optional parameter which will prevent optional dependencies from being installed.

Example:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ noOptional : true }));

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Set to true if bower install should be appended with the --allow-root parameter when stream contains bower.json .

Example:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ allowRoot : true }));

Type: Array or String

Default: undefined

Specify additional arguments that will be passed to the install command(s).

Example:

var install = require ( "gulp-install" ); gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**' ) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' )) .pipe(install({ args : [ 'dev' , '--no-shrinkwrap' ]} ));

License

MIT License