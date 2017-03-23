Automatically install npm, bower, tsd, typings, composer and pip packages/dependencies if the relative configurations are found in the gulp file stream respectively
|File Found
|Command run
package.json
npm install
bower.json
bower install
tsd.json
tsd reinstall --save
typings.json
typings install
composer.json
composer install
requirements.txt
pip install -r requirements.txt
It will run the command in the directory it finds the file, so if you have configs nested in a lower directory than your
slushfile.js/
gulpfile.js, this will still work.
NOTE since
v1.0.0 gulp-install requires at least NodeJS v6.
Used as the install step when using
slush as a Yeoman replacement.
Install
gulp-install as a dependency:
npm install --save gulp-install
Install
gulp-install as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-install
slushfile.js:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install());
gulpfile.js:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(['./bower.json', './package.json'])
.pipe(install());
inject([options] [, callback])
|Param
|Type
|Description
|options
Object
|Any option
|callback
Function
|Called when install is finished (not on failures)
To not trigger the install use
--skip-install as CLI parameter when running
slush or
gulp.
<command>
Type:
Array|String|Object
Default:
null
Use this option(s) to specify any arguments for any command, e.g:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({
npm: '--production', // Either a single argument as a string
bower: {allowRoot: true}, // Or arguments as an object (transformed using Dargs: https://www.npmjs.com/package/dargs)
pip: ['--target', '.'] // Or arguments as an array
}));
Type:
Object
Default:
null
Use this option to add any command to be run for any file, e.g:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({
commands: {
'package.json': 'yarn'
},
yarn: ['--extra', '--args', '--here']
}));
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if
npm install should be appended with the
--production parameter when stream contains
package.json.
Example:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({production: true}));
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if
npm install should be appended with the
--ignore-scripts parameter when stream contains
package.json. Useful for skipping
postinstall scripts with
npm.
Example:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({ignoreScripts: true}));
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if
npm install should be appended with the
--no-optional parameter which will prevent optional dependencies from being installed.
Example:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({noOptional: true}));
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Set to
true if
bower install should be appended with the
--allow-root parameter when stream contains
bower.json.
Example:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({allowRoot: true}));
Type:
Array or String
Default:
undefined
Specify additional arguments that will be passed to the install command(s).
Example:
var install = require("gulp-install");
gulp.src(__dirname + '/templates/**')
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'))
.pipe(install({
args: ['dev', '--no-shrinkwrap' ]} // npm install --dev --no-shrinkwrap
));