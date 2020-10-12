openbase logo
gulp-insert

by Ryan Schmukler
0.5.0 (see all)

string mutation library for gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.5K

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-insert

String manipulation library for gulp

Usage

npm install gulp-insert

var insert = require('gulp-insert');

Append

Appends a string onto the contents.

.pipe(insert.append('world')); // Appends 'world' to the contents of every file

Prepend

Prepends a string onto the contents.

.pipe(insert.prepend('Hello')); // Prepends 'Hello' to the contents of every file

Wrap

Wraps the contents with two strings.

.pipe(insert.wrap('Hello', 'World')); // prepends 'hello' and appends 'world' to the contents

Transform

Calls a function with the contents of the file.

.pipe(insert.transform(function(contents, file) {
  return contents.toUpperCase();
}));

Transform has access to the underlying vinyl file. The following code adds a '//' comment with the full file name before the actual content.

.pipe(insert.transform(function(contents, file) {

    var comment = '// local file: ' + file.path + '\n';
    return comment + contents;
}));

See https://github.com/wearefractal/vinyl for docmentation on the 'file' parameter.

