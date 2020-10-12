String manipulation library for gulp

Usage

npm install gulp-insert

var insert = require ( 'gulp-insert' );

Append

Appends a string onto the contents.

.pipe(insert.append( 'world' ));

Prepend

Prepends a string onto the contents.

.pipe(insert.prepend( 'Hello' ));

Wrap

Wraps the contents with two strings.

.pipe(insert.wrap( 'Hello' , 'World' ));

Transform

Calls a function with the contents of the file.

.pipe(insert.transform( function ( contents, file ) { return contents.toUpperCase(); }));

Transform has access to the underlying vinyl file. The following code adds a '//' comment with the full file name before the actual content.

.pipe(insert.transform( function ( contents, file ) { var comment = '// local file: ' + file.path + '

' ; return comment + contents; }));

See https://github.com/wearefractal/vinyl for docmentation on the 'file' parameter.