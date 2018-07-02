Inline Angular2 HTML and CSS files into JavaScript ES5/ES6 and TypeScript files (and possibly more - not tested).

This plugin uses the ES6 template strings syntax by default (which requires the use of a transpiler -typescript, babel, traceur- to produce valid ES5 files) but you can opt-in for ES5 one.

Very convenient to unit test your component or bundle your components/application (avoid extra HTTP request and keeps your source clean).

By aggressively inlining templates, component library authors can ensure that their library is compatible with all deployment methods (SystemJS, Webpack, etc.) and avoid problems associated with setting Component.moduleId on published components.

note:

5.0.0 - Breaking changes Drop Node 4 support (tested with node 8) Add sourcemap support thanks to (dhilgarth Fix deps warnings (thanks to vkennke)

4.0.0 - Now escapes templates (html & css) backslashes. You may remove your custom workarounds if any Proper error handling and propagation

3.0.0 - Breaking changes Change processor function signature

2.0.0 - Breaking changes Refactor the parser and make it async templateProcessor and styleProcessor now accept a callback as 3rd argument If you're not using the processor functions, everything will work as in 1.x.

1.1.5 adds customFilePath option

option 1.1.4 adds supportNonExistentFiles option

option 1.1.0 adds templateFunction when templateUrl is a function

1.0.0 - Breaking changes Add suppport for processors (templates & styles) Refactor configuration object ( html and css prop dropped) Drop jade dependency and related config

0.0.11 adds option to remove line breaks

0.0.10 adds components relative asset paths support (see Configuration)

0.0.8 adds Jade support (add jade: true to your config) => dropped in 1.0.0

to your config) => 0.0.6 adds support to style sheets

Installation

npm install gulp-inline-ng2-template --save-dev

Configuration

Options

You can pass a configuration object to the plugin.

defaults = { base : '/' , target : 'es6' , indent : 2 , useRelativePaths : false , removeLineBreaks : false , removeModuleId : false , templateExtension : '.html' , templateFunction : false , templateProcessor : function ( path, ext, file, callback ) { }, styleProcessor : function ( path, ext, file, callback ) { }, customFilePath : function ( ext, file ) { }, supportNonExistentFiles : false };

Processors configuration

function processor ( path, ext, file, cb ) { cb( null , file); }

Processor Examples

Minify template file before inlining them

import inlineTemplate from 'gulp-inline-ng2-template' ; import htmlMinifier from 'html-minifier' ; const pluginOptions = { base : mySrcPath, templateProcessor : minifyTemplate }; function minifyTemplate ( path, ext, file, cb ) { try { var minifiedFile = htmlMinifier.minify(file, { collapseWhitespace : true , caseSensitive : true , removeComments : true , removeRedundantAttributes : true }); cb( null , minifiedFile); } catch (err) { cb(err); } }

Credit @lcrodriguez

Template function

Inside your component: templateUrl: templateFunc('app.html')

/** * Template function call signature and type return * * @Param{String} filename * @Return{String} returned filename */ templateFunction: function (filename) { // ... return newFilename; }

CustomFilePath configuration

function customFilePath ( ext, file ) { return file; }

Example usage

var inlineNg2Template = require ( 'gulp-inline-ng2-template' ); var result = gulp.src( './app/**/*.ts' ) .pipe(inlineNg2Template({ base : '/app' })) .pipe(tsc()); return result.js .pipe(gulp.dest(PATH.dest));

Browserify transform example

Example transform function to use with Browserify.

var ng2TemplateParser = require ( 'gulp-inline-ng2-template/parser' ); var through = require ( 'through2' ); var options = { target : 'es5' }; function ( file ) { return through( function ( buf, enc, next ) { ng2TemplateParser({ contents : buf, path : file}, options)( ( err, result ) => { this .push(result); process.nextTick(next); }); }); }

return browserify( 'main.ts' , {} ) .add(config.angularApp.additionalFiles) .plugin( require ( 'tsify' ), { target : 'es5' }) .transform( './ng2inlinetransform' ) .bundle() .pipe(gulp.dest(config.rootDirectory))

Thanks to @zsedem

How it works

app.html

< p > Hello {{ world }} </ p >

app.css

.hello { color : red; }

app.ts

import {Component, View} from 'angular2/angular2' ; @Component({ selector : 'app' }) @View({ templateUrl : './app.html' , styleUrls : [ './app.css' ], directives : [CORE_DIRECTIVES] }) class AppCmp {}

result (app.ts)

import {Component, View} from 'angular2/angular2' ; @Component({ selector : 'app' }) @View({ template : ` <p> Hello {{ world }} </p> ` , styles : [ ` .hello { color: red; } ` ], directives : [CORE_DIRECTIVES] }) class AppCmp {}

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/ludohenin/gulp-inline-ng2-template cd gulp-inline-ng2-template npm install npm run test -dev

Todo

Append styles into styles View config property if it exist

Append styles into View config property if it exist Add support for source maps

Add support for source maps Add option skipCommented

Licence

MIT