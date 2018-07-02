openbase logo
Readme

gulp-inline-ng2-template

Inline Angular2 HTML and CSS files into JavaScript ES5/ES6 and TypeScript files (and possibly more - not tested).

Build Status npm

This plugin uses the ES6 template strings syntax by default (which requires the use of a transpiler -typescript, babel, traceur- to produce valid ES5 files) but you can opt-in for ES5 one.

Very convenient to unit test your component or bundle your components/application (avoid extra HTTP request and keeps your source clean).

By aggressively inlining templates, component library authors can ensure that their library is compatible with all deployment methods (SystemJS, Webpack, etc.) and avoid problems associated with setting Component.moduleId on published components.

note:

  • 5.0.0 - Breaking changes
  • 4.0.0 -
    • Now escapes templates (html & css) backslashes. You may remove your custom workarounds if any
    • Proper error handling and propagation
  • 3.0.0 - Breaking changes
    • Change processor function signature
  • 2.0.0 - Breaking changes
    • Refactor the parser and make it async
    • templateProcessor and styleProcessor now accept a callback as 3rd argument
    • If you're not using the processor functions, everything will work as in 1.x.
  • 1.1.5 adds customFilePath option
  • 1.1.4 adds supportNonExistentFiles option
  • 1.1.0 adds templateFunction when templateUrl is a function
  • 1.0.0 - Breaking changes
    • Add suppport for processors (templates & styles)
    • Refactor configuration object (html and css prop dropped)
    • Drop jade dependency and related config
  • 0.0.11 adds option to remove line breaks
  • 0.0.10 adds components relative asset paths support (see Configuration)
  • 0.0.8 adds Jade support (add jade: true to your config) => dropped in 1.0.0
  • 0.0.6 adds support to style sheets

TOC

Installation

npm install gulp-inline-ng2-template --save-dev

Configuration

Options

You can pass a configuration object to the plugin.

defaults = {
  base: '/',                  // Angular2 application base folder
  target: 'es6',              // Can swap to es5
  indent: 2,                  // Indentation (spaces)
  useRelativePaths: false,    // Use components relative assset paths
  removeLineBreaks: false,    // Content will be included as one line
  removeModuleId: false,      // Remove the `moduleId` key from component definition after inlining styles
  templateExtension: '.html', // Update according to your file extension
  templateFunction: false,    // If using a function instead of a string for `templateUrl`, pass a reference to that function here
  templateProcessor: function (path, ext, file, callback) {/* ... */},
  styleProcessor: function (path, ext, file, callback) {/* ... */},
  customFilePath: function(ext, file) {/* ... */},
  supportNonExistentFiles: false // If html or css file do not exist just return empty content
};

Processors configuration

/**
 *  Processor function call signature and type return
 *
 * @Param{String}   file path
 * @Param{String}   file extension (type)
 * @Param{String}   file content
 * @Param{Function} callback function (err, result) => void
 * @Return{void}
 */
function processor(path, ext, file, cb) {
  // async implementation of your source files processing goes here ...
  cb(null, file);
}

Processor Examples

Minify template file before inlining them

import inlineTemplate from 'gulp-inline-ng2-template';
import htmlMinifier from 'html-minifier';

const pluginOptions = {
  base: mySrcPath,
  templateProcessor: minifyTemplate
};

function minifyTemplate(path, ext, file, cb) {
  try {
    var minifiedFile = htmlMinifier.minify(file, {
      collapseWhitespace: true,
      caseSensitive: true,
      removeComments: true,
      removeRedundantAttributes: true
    });
    cb(null, minifiedFile);
  }
  catch (err) {
    cb(err);
  }
}

Credit @lcrodriguez

Template function

Inside your component: templateUrl: templateFunc('app.html')

/**
 *  Template function call signature and type return
 *
 * @Param{String}   filename
 * @Return{String}  returned filename
 */
templateFunction: function (filename) {
  // ...
  return newFilename;
}

CustomFilePath configuration

/**
 *  Custom function name call signature and type return
 *
 * @Param{String}   file extension (type)
 * @Param{String}   file path
 * @Return{String}  returned file path updated
 */
function customFilePath(ext, file) {
  return file;
}

Example usage

//...
var inlineNg2Template = require('gulp-inline-ng2-template');

var result = gulp.src('./app/**/*.ts')
  .pipe(inlineNg2Template({ base: '/app' }))
  .pipe(tsc());

return result.js
  .pipe(gulp.dest(PATH.dest));

Browserify transform example

Example transform function to use with Browserify.

// ng2inlinetransform.js
var ng2TemplateParser = require('gulp-inline-ng2-template/parser');
var through = require('through2');
var options = {target: 'es5'};

function (file) {
  return through(function (buf, enc, next){
    ng2TemplateParser({contents: buf, path: file}, options)((err, result) => {
      this.push(result);
      process.nextTick(next);
    });
  });
}

// gulp task
return browserify('main.ts', {} )
  .add(config.angularApp.additionalFiles)
  .plugin(require('tsify'), {target: 'es5'})
  .transform('./ng2inlinetransform')
  .bundle()
  .pipe(gulp.dest(config.rootDirectory))

Thanks to @zsedem

How it works

app.html

<p>
  Hello {{ world }}
</p>

app.css

.hello {
  color: red;
}

app.ts

import {Component, View} from 'angular2/angular2';
@Component({ selector: 'app' })
@View({
  templateUrl: './app.html',
  styleUrls: ['./app.css'],
  directives: [CORE_DIRECTIVES]
})
class AppCmp {}

result (app.ts)

import {Component, View} from 'angular2/angular2';
@Component({ selector: 'app' })
@View({
  template: `
    <p>
      Hello {{ world }}
    </p>
  `,
  styles: [`
    .hello {
      color: red;
    }
  `],
  directives: [CORE_DIRECTIVES]
})
class AppCmp {}

Contribute

git clone https://github.com/ludohenin/gulp-inline-ng2-template
cd gulp-inline-ng2-template
npm install
npm run test-dev

Contributors

Contributors

Todo

  • Append styles into styles View config property if it exist
  • Add support for source maps
  • Add option skipCommented

Licence

MIT

