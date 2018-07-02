Inline Angular2 HTML and CSS files into JavaScript ES5/ES6 and TypeScript files (and possibly more - not tested).
This plugin uses the ES6 template strings syntax by default (which requires the use of a transpiler -typescript, babel, traceur- to produce valid ES5 files) but you can opt-in for ES5 one.
Very convenient to unit test your component or bundle your components/application (avoid extra HTTP request and keeps your source clean).
By aggressively inlining templates, component library authors can ensure that their library is
compatible with all deployment methods (SystemJS, Webpack, etc.) and avoid problems associated
with setting
Component.moduleId on published components.
note:
templateProcessor and
styleProcessor now accept a callback as 3rd argument
customFilePath option
supportNonExistentFiles option
html and
css prop dropped)
jade: true to your config) => dropped in 1.0.0
npm install gulp-inline-ng2-template --save-dev
You can pass a configuration object to the plugin.
defaults = {
base: '/', // Angular2 application base folder
target: 'es6', // Can swap to es5
indent: 2, // Indentation (spaces)
useRelativePaths: false, // Use components relative assset paths
removeLineBreaks: false, // Content will be included as one line
removeModuleId: false, // Remove the `moduleId` key from component definition after inlining styles
templateExtension: '.html', // Update according to your file extension
templateFunction: false, // If using a function instead of a string for `templateUrl`, pass a reference to that function here
templateProcessor: function (path, ext, file, callback) {/* ... */},
styleProcessor: function (path, ext, file, callback) {/* ... */},
customFilePath: function(ext, file) {/* ... */},
supportNonExistentFiles: false // If html or css file do not exist just return empty content
};
/**
* Processor function call signature and type return
*
* @Param{String} file path
* @Param{String} file extension (type)
* @Param{String} file content
* @Param{Function} callback function (err, result) => void
* @Return{void}
*/
function processor(path, ext, file, cb) {
// async implementation of your source files processing goes here ...
cb(null, file);
}
Minify template file before inlining them
import inlineTemplate from 'gulp-inline-ng2-template';
import htmlMinifier from 'html-minifier';
const pluginOptions = {
base: mySrcPath,
templateProcessor: minifyTemplate
};
function minifyTemplate(path, ext, file, cb) {
try {
var minifiedFile = htmlMinifier.minify(file, {
collapseWhitespace: true,
caseSensitive: true,
removeComments: true,
removeRedundantAttributes: true
});
cb(null, minifiedFile);
}
catch (err) {
cb(err);
}
}
Credit @lcrodriguez
Inside your component:
templateUrl: templateFunc('app.html')
/**
* Template function call signature and type return
*
* @Param{String} filename
* @Return{String} returned filename
*/
templateFunction: function (filename) {
// ...
return newFilename;
}
/**
* Custom function name call signature and type return
*
* @Param{String} file extension (type)
* @Param{String} file path
* @Return{String} returned file path updated
*/
function customFilePath(ext, file) {
return file;
}
//...
var inlineNg2Template = require('gulp-inline-ng2-template');
var result = gulp.src('./app/**/*.ts')
.pipe(inlineNg2Template({ base: '/app' }))
.pipe(tsc());
return result.js
.pipe(gulp.dest(PATH.dest));
Example transform function to use with Browserify.
// ng2inlinetransform.js
var ng2TemplateParser = require('gulp-inline-ng2-template/parser');
var through = require('through2');
var options = {target: 'es5'};
function (file) {
return through(function (buf, enc, next){
ng2TemplateParser({contents: buf, path: file}, options)((err, result) => {
this.push(result);
process.nextTick(next);
});
});
}
// gulp task
return browserify('main.ts', {} )
.add(config.angularApp.additionalFiles)
.plugin(require('tsify'), {target: 'es5'})
.transform('./ng2inlinetransform')
.bundle()
.pipe(gulp.dest(config.rootDirectory))
Thanks to @zsedem
app.html
<p>
Hello {{ world }}
</p>
app.css
.hello {
color: red;
}
app.ts
import {Component, View} from 'angular2/angular2';
@Component({ selector: 'app' })
@View({
templateUrl: './app.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.css'],
directives: [CORE_DIRECTIVES]
})
class AppCmp {}
result (app.ts)
import {Component, View} from 'angular2/angular2';
@Component({ selector: 'app' })
@View({
template: `
<p>
Hello {{ world }}
</p>
`,
styles: [`
.hello {
color: red;
}
`],
directives: [CORE_DIRECTIVES]
})
class AppCmp {}
git clone https://github.com/ludohenin/gulp-inline-ng2-template
cd gulp-inline-ng2-template
npm install
npm run test-dev
styles View config property if it exist
skipCommented
MIT