Inline your CSS properties into the style attribute in an html file. Useful for emails.

Inspired by the grunt plugin grunt-inline-css. Uses the inline-css module.

What's new in 3.0?

Uses Promises with inline-css version 2.0

How It Works

This gulp plugin takes an html file and inlines the CSS properties into the style attribute.

/path/to/file.html :

< html > < head > < style > p { color : red; } </ style > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style.css" > </ head > < body > < p > Test </ p > </ body > </ html >

style.css

p { text-decoration : underline; }

Output:

< html > < head > </ head > < body > < p style = "color: red; text-decoration: underline;" > Test </ p > </ body > </ html >

What is this useful for ?

HTML emails. For a comprehensive list of supported selectors see here

Embedding HTML in 3rd-party websites.

Performance. Downloading external stylesheets delays the rendering of the page in the browser. Inlining CSS speeds up this process because the browser doesn't have to wait to download an external stylesheet to start rendering the page.

Install

Install with npm

npm install --save-dev gulp-inline-css

Usage

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), inlineCss = require ( 'gulp-inline-css' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './*.html' ) .pipe(inlineCss()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); });

With options:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), inlineCss = require ( 'gulp-inline-css' ); gulp.task( 'default' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './*.html' ) .pipe(inlineCss({ applyStyleTags : true , applyLinkTags : true , removeStyleTags : true , removeLinkTags : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build/' )); });

Options are passed directly to inline-css.

API

Type: String

Default: ""

Extra css to apply to the file.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Whether to inline styles in <style></style> .

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Whether to resolve <link rel="stylesheet"> tags and inline the resulting styles.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Whether to remove the original <style></style> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

Whether to remove the original <link rel="stylesheet"> tags after (possibly) inlining the css from them.

Type: String

Default: filePath

How to resolve hrefs. Required.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Preserves all media queries (and contained styles) within <style></style> tags as a refinement when removeStyleTags is true . Other styles are removed.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to use any CSS pixel widths to create width attributes on elements.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to apply the border , cellpadding and cellspacing attributes to table elements.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether to remove the class and id attributes from the markup.

Type: Object

Default: { EJS: { start: '<%', end: '%>' }, HBS: { start: '{{', end: '}}' } }

An object where each value has a start and end to specify fenced code blocks that should be ignored during parsing and inlining. For example, Handlebars (hbs) templates are HBS: {start: '{{', end: '}}'} . codeBlocks can fix problems where otherwise inline-css might interpret code like <= as HTML, when it is meant to be template language code. Note that codeBlocks is a dictionary which can contain many different code blocks, so don't do codeBlocks: {...} do codeBlocks.myBlock = {...} .

Special markup

When a data-embed attribute is present on a tag, inline-css will not inline the styles and will not remove the tags.

This can be used to embed email client support hacks that rely on css selectors into your email templates.

cheerio options

Options to passed to cheerio.

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp