openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gib

gulp-inline-base64

by Guillaume DE LA RUE
0.1.5 (see all)

This helper will inject images and fonts into your css files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

251

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GULP inline-base64

This helper will inject images and fonts into your css files.

Warning ! This technique is really efficient with small files (<14 Kb) cause it avoids DNS requests and makes the page loading faster. But for larger files it will be a mistake to use it !

Install it

npm install --save-dev gulp-inline-base64

Use it

Here is my sass config. As you can see, I use the 'maxSize' option to specitfy that files larger than 14kb are not injected into the css file.

var sass = require('gulp-sass'),
    inline_base64 = require('gulp-inline-base64'),
    autoprefixer = require('gulp-autoprefixer');
...

// SASS
gulp.task('sass', function() {
    return gulp.src([
        path_src + '/css/**/*.scss',
        '!' + path_src + '/css/**/_*.scss'
    ])
    .pipe(sass({
        includePaths: [
            path_src + '/css/',
            'bower_components/',
        ],
        imagePath: path_src
    }))
    .pipe(inline_base64({
        baseDir: path_src,
        maxSize: 14 * 1024,
        debug: true
    }))
    .pipe(autoprefixer("last 2 version", "> 1%", {
        cascade: true
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest(path_tmp + '/css'))
});

Options

  • baseDir : the root path for assets
  • useRelativePath : overrides baseDir; root path is relative to the input file's directory
  • maxSize : define the limit size of injected assets
  • debug : show debug messages

Force asset injection

In your css file, just add ,true to the image url : it will force the asset to be injected in base64 in css file, event if the maxSize is reached.

div.logo {
    background: transparent url(/img/logo.png,true) no-repeat center center;
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial