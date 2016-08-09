This helper will inject images and fonts into your css files.
Warning ! This technique is really efficient with small files (<14 Kb) cause it avoids DNS requests and makes the page loading faster. But for larger files it will be a mistake to use it !
npm install --save-dev gulp-inline-base64
Here is my sass config. As you can see, I use the 'maxSize' option to specitfy that files larger than 14kb are not injected into the css file.
var sass = require('gulp-sass'),
inline_base64 = require('gulp-inline-base64'),
autoprefixer = require('gulp-autoprefixer');
...
// SASS
gulp.task('sass', function() {
return gulp.src([
path_src + '/css/**/*.scss',
'!' + path_src + '/css/**/_*.scss'
])
.pipe(sass({
includePaths: [
path_src + '/css/',
'bower_components/',
],
imagePath: path_src
}))
.pipe(inline_base64({
baseDir: path_src,
maxSize: 14 * 1024,
debug: true
}))
.pipe(autoprefixer("last 2 version", "> 1%", {
cascade: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest(path_tmp + '/css'))
});
baseDir : the root path for assets
useRelativePath : overrides baseDir; root path is relative to the input file's directory
maxSize : define the limit size of injected assets
debug : show debug messages
In your css file, just add
,true to the image url : it will force the asset to be injected in base64 in css file, event if the
maxSize is reached.
div.logo {
background: transparent url(/img/logo.png,true) no-repeat center center;
}