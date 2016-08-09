GULP inline-base64

This helper will inject images and fonts into your css files.

Warning ! This technique is really efficient with small files (<14 Kb) cause it avoids DNS requests and makes the page loading faster. But for larger files it will be a mistake to use it !

Install it

npm install --save-dev gulp-inline-base64

Use it

Here is my sass config. As you can see, I use the 'maxSize' option to specitfy that files larger than 14kb are not injected into the css file.

var sass = require ( 'gulp-sass' ), inline_base64 = require ( 'gulp-inline-base64' ), autoprefixer = require ( 'gulp-autoprefixer' ); ... gulp.task( 'sass' , function ( ) { return gulp.src([ path_src + '/css/**/*.scss' , '!' + path_src + '/css/**/_*.scss' ]) .pipe(sass({ includePaths : [ path_src + '/css/' , 'bower_components/' , ], imagePath : path_src })) .pipe(inline_base64({ baseDir : path_src, maxSize : 14 * 1024 , debug : true })) .pipe(autoprefixer( "last 2 version" , "> 1%" , { cascade : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest(path_tmp + '/css' )) });

Options

baseDir : the root path for assets

: the root path for assets useRelativePath : overrides baseDir; root path is relative to the input file's directory

: overrides baseDir; root path is relative to the input file's directory maxSize : define the limit size of injected assets

: define the limit size of injected assets debug : show debug messages

Force asset injection

In your css file, just add ,true to the image url : it will force the asset to be injected in base64 in css file, event if the maxSize is reached.