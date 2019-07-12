openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gis

gulp-inject-string

by Mike
1.1.2 (see all)

Inject snippets in build

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.9K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

gulp-inject-string

Build Status NPM version

Inject snippets in build

Methods

append(str)             // Appends the string
prepend(str)            // Prepends the string
wrap(start, end)        // Wraps file contents in between *start* and *end*
before(search, str)     // Inserts the string before the first occurence of *search*
after(search, str)      // Inserts the string after the first occurence of *search*
beforeEach(search, str) // Inserts the string before each occurence of *search*
afterEach(search, str)  // Inserts the string after each occurence of *search*
replace(search, str)    // Replaces each occurence of *search* with *str*

Examples

See examples/build for output.


var gulp = require('gulp'),
    rename = require('gulp-rename'),
    inject = require('gulp-inject-string');

gulp.task('inject:append', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.append('\n<!-- Created: ' + Date() + ' -->'))
        .pipe(rename('append.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:prepend', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.prepend('<!-- Created: ' + Date() + ' -->\n'))
        .pipe(rename('prepend.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:wrap', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.wrap('<!-- Created: ' + Date() + ' -->\n', '<!-- Author: Mike Hazell -->'))
        .pipe(rename('wrap.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:before', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.before('<script', '<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.1.min.js"></script>\n'))
        .pipe(rename('before.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:after', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.after('</title>', '\n<link rel="stylesheet" href="test.css">\n'))
        .pipe(rename('after.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:beforeEach', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.beforeEach('</p', ' Finis.'))
        .pipe(rename('beforeEach.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:afterEach', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.afterEach('<p', ' class="bold"'))
        .pipe(rename('afterEach.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('inject:replace', function(){
    gulp.src('src/example.html')
        .pipe(inject.replace('test.js', 'test.min.js'))
        .pipe(rename('replace.html'))
        .pipe(gulp.dest('build'));
});

gulp.task('default', [
    'inject:append',
    'inject:prepend',
    'inject:wrap',
    'inject:before',
    'inject:after',
    'inject:beforeEach',
    'inject:afterEach',
    'inject:replace'
]);

Changes

v1.1.1 - 2018-01-09

v1.1.0 - 2015-12-17

  • Added replace. Thanks alexweber.
  • Realised that as soon as you say something is complete and will not need to change... someone will think of something else it should do.

v1.0.0 - 2015-11-08

  • Added beforeEach and afterEach. Thanks Joachim.

After a year with no changes or issues, this might as well be a 1.0. It will probably never change again.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial