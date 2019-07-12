Inject snippets in build

Methods

append(str) prepend(str) wrap(start, end) before(search, str) after(search, str) beforeEach(search, str) afterEach(search, str) replace(search, str)

Examples

See examples/build for output.

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), rename = require ( 'gulp-rename' ), inject = require ( 'gulp-inject-string' ); gulp.task( 'inject:append' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.append( '

<!-- Created: ' + Date () + ' -->' )) .pipe(rename( 'append.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:prepend' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.prepend( '<!-- Created: ' + Date () + ' -->

' )) .pipe(rename( 'prepend.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:wrap' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.wrap( '<!-- Created: ' + Date () + ' -->

' , '<!-- Author: Mike Hazell -->' )) .pipe(rename( 'wrap.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:before' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.before( '<script' , '<script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-2.1.1.min.js"></script>

' )) .pipe(rename( 'before.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:after' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.after( '</title>' , '

<link rel="stylesheet" href="test.css">

' )) .pipe(rename( 'after.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:beforeEach' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.beforeEach( '</p' , ' Finis.' )) .pipe(rename( 'beforeEach.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:afterEach' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.afterEach( '<p' , ' class="bold"' )) .pipe(rename( 'afterEach.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'inject:replace' , function ( ) { gulp.src( 'src/example.html' ) .pipe(inject.replace( 'test.js' , 'test.min.js' )) .pipe(rename( 'replace.html' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'build' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'inject:append' , 'inject:prepend' , 'inject:wrap' , 'inject:before' , 'inject:after' , 'inject:beforeEach' , 'inject:afterEach' , 'inject:replace' ]);

Changes

Removed gulp-util dependency. Thanks TheDancingCode

Added replace . Thanks alexweber.

. Thanks alexweber. Realised that as soon as you say something is complete and will not need to change... someone will think of something else it should do.

Added beforeEach and afterEach. Thanks Joachim.

After a year with no changes or issues, this might as well be a 1.0. It will probably never change again.