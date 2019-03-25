A recursive injection of partials based on their path name for gulp.

Gulp-inject-partials parses target file, located defined placeholders and injects file contents based on their relative path. See Basic usage and More examples below. Gulp-inject-partials is based/inspired by gulp-inject .

Note: NodeJs v4 or above is required.

Installation

Install gulp-inject-partials as a development dependancy:

npm install --save-dev gulp-inject-partials

Basic usage

Each pair of comments are the injection placeholders (aka. tags, see options.start and options.end ).

index.html

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

partial/_mypartial.html

< div > This text is in partial </ div >

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var injectPartials = require ( 'gulp-inject-partials' ); gulp.task( 'index' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(injectPartials()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './src' )); });

Results in

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > < div > This text is in partial </ div > </ body > </ html >

More examples

Injecting nested partials

Nesting partials works same way as single level injection. When injecting partials, gulp-inject-partials will parse parent file in search for partials to inject. Once it finds a partial will then recursively parse child partial.

index.html

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

views/_mypartial.html

< div > This is in partial </ div >

views/_mypartial2.html

< div > This text is in partial 2 </ div >

views/_mypartial3.html

< div > This text is in partial 3 </ div >

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var injectPartials = require ( 'gulp-inject-partials' ); gulp.task( 'index' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(injectPartials()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './src' )); });

Results in

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > < div > This is in partial < div > This text is in partial 2 </ div > < div > This text is in partial 3 </ div > </ div > </ body > </ html >

Setting the custom start and/or end tag

It's possible to change start and end tag by setting option.start and options.end respectivelly.

index.html

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > < ## partial / _mypartial.html > </ ## > </ body > </ html >

partial/_mypartial.html

< div > This text is in partial </ div >

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var injectPartials = require ( 'gulp-inject-partials' ); gulp.task( 'index' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(injectPartials({ start : '<## {{path}}>' , end : '</##>' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './src' )); });

Results in

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > < div > This text is in partial </ div > </ body > </ html >

For production purposes we would like inject tags to be removed and have a clean html. This is possible with options.removeTags .

index.html

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

partial/_mypartial.html

< div > This text is in partial </ div >

gulpfile.js

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var injectPartials = require ( 'gulp-inject-partials' ); gulp.task( 'index' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(injectPartials({ removeTags : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './src' )); });

Results in

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > < div > This text is in partial </ div > </ body > </ html >

API

Type: string

Param (optional): path - relative path to source file

Default: <!-- partial:{{path}} -->

Used to dynamically set starting placeholder tag, which might contain relative path to source file. Even thou this parameter is optional, whithout it no file would be injected.

Type: string

Param (optional): path - relative path to source file

Default: <!-- partial -->

Used to dynamically set ending placeholder tag, which might contain relative path to source file.

Type: boolean

Default: false

When true the start and end tags will be removed when injecting files.

Type: boolean

Default: false

When true gulp task will not render any information to console.

Type: string

Default: (Empty string)

Prefix path to prepend to every route processed e.g. relative/path/to/partials/ . Note that full route is still relative.

Type: 'boolean' Default: false When true ignores missing files during the injection and shows just info message

License

MIT © Miroslav Jonas