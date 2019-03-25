A recursive injection of partials based on their path name for gulp.
Gulp-inject-partials parses target file, located defined placeholders and injects file contents based on their relative path. See Basic usage and More examples below.
Gulp-inject-partials is based/inspired by
gulp-inject.
Note: NodeJs v4 or above is required.
Install
gulp-inject-partials as a development dependancy:
npm install --save-dev gulp-inject-partials
Each pair of comments are the injection placeholders (aka. tags, see
options.start and
options.end).
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:partial/_mypartial.html -->
<!-- partial -->
</body>
</html>
partial/_mypartial.html
<div>
This text is in partial
</div>
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var injectPartials = require('gulp-inject-partials');
gulp.task('index', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(injectPartials())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
});
Results in
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:views/_mypartial.html -->
<div>
This text is in partial
</div>
<!-- partial -->
</body>
</html>
Nesting partials works same way as single level injection. When injecting partials,
gulp-inject-partials will parse parent file in search for partials to inject. Once it finds a partial will then recursively parse child partial.
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:views/_mypartial.html -->
<!-- partial -->
</body>
</html>
views/_mypartial.html
<div>
This is in partial
<!-- partial:_mypartial2.html -->
<!-- partial -->
<!-- partial:_mypartial3.html -->
<!-- partial -->
</div>
views/_mypartial2.html
<div>
This text is in partial 2
</div>
views/_mypartial3.html
<div>
This text is in partial 3
</div>
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var injectPartials = require('gulp-inject-partials');
gulp.task('index', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(injectPartials())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
});
Results in
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:views/_mypartial.html -->
<div>
This is in partial
<!-- partial:_mypartial2.html -->
<div>
This text is in partial 2
</div>
<!-- partial -->
<!-- partial:_mypartial3.html -->
<div>
This text is in partial 3
</div>
<!-- partial -->
</div>
<!-- partial -->
</body>
</html>
start and/or
end tag
It's possible to change start and end tag by setting
option.start and
options.end respectivelly.
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<## partial/_mypartial.html>
</##>
</body>
</html>
partial/_mypartial.html
<div>
This text is in partial
</div>
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var injectPartials = require('gulp-inject-partials');
gulp.task('index', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(injectPartials({
start: '<## {{path}}>',
end: '</##>'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
});
Results in
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:views/_mypartial.html -->
<div>
This text is in partial
</div>
<!-- partial -->
</body>
</html>
For production purposes we would like inject tags to be removed and have a clean html. This is possible with
options.removeTags.
index.html
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:partial/_mypartial.html -->
<!-- partial -->
</body>
</html>
partial/_mypartial.html
<div>
This text is in partial
</div>
gulpfile.js
var gulp = require('gulp');
var injectPartials = require('gulp-inject-partials');
gulp.task('index', function () {
return gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(injectPartials({
removeTags: true
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
});
Results in
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
</head>
<body>
<div>
This text is in partial
</div>
</body>
</html>
Type:
string
Param (optional):
path - relative path to source file
Default:
<!-- partial:{{path}} -->
Used to dynamically set starting placeholder tag, which might contain relative
path to source file. Even thou this parameter is optional, whithout it no file would be injected.
Type:
string
Param (optional):
path - relative path to source file
Default:
<!-- partial -->
Used to dynamically set ending placeholder tag, which might contain relative
path to source file.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
When
true the start and end tags will be removed when injecting files.
Type:
boolean
Default: false
When
true gulp task will not render any information to console.
Type:
string
Default: (Empty string)
Prefix path to prepend to every route processed e.g.
relative/path/to/partials/. Note that full route is still relative.
Type: 'boolean'
Default: false
When
true ignores missing files during the injection and shows just info message