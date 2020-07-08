HELP WANTED

Contributors are welcomed!

I don't have enough time to maintain this plugin as I would want to, so I'm looking for people who want to help out and be contributors/repository admins.

Contact me! See package.json for contact information.

A stylesheet, javascript and webcomponent reference injection plugin for gulp. No more manual editing of your index.html!

Contents

Introduction

gulp-inject takes a stream of source files, transforms each file to a string and injects each transformed string into placeholders in the target stream files. See Basic usage and More examples below.

Default transforms and placeholders exists for injecting files into html , jade , pug , jsx , less , slm , haml and sass / scss files.

Installation

Install gulp-inject as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-inject

Basic usage

The target file src/index.html :

Each pair of comments are the injection placeholders (aka. tags, see options.starttag and options.endtag ).

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

The gulpfile.js :

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.task( 'index' , function ( ) { var target = gulp.src( './src/index.html' ); var sources = gulp.src([ './src/**/*.js' , './src/**/*.css' ], { read : false }); return target.pipe(inject(sources)) .pipe(gulp.dest( './src' )); });

src/index.html after running gulp index :

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/src/style1.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "/src/style2.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "/src/lib1.js" > </ script > < script src = "/src/lib2.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

More examples

Injecting files relative to target files

By default the injected file paths are relative to each source file's cwd (see options.ignorePath ). If options.relative is set to true each injected path will be relative to each target file's directory instead.

Project structure:

└── src ├── module │ ├── module .js │ └── module .html └── app ├── main .js └── index .html

src/app/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My Index </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Home </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

src/module/module.html :

< html > < head > < title > Module </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Module </ h1 > </ body > </ html >

gulpfile.js :

var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.src( './src/**/*.html' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src( './src/**/*.js' , { read : false }), { relative : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './src' ));

Resulting src/app/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My Index </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Home </ h1 > < script src = "main.js" > </ script > < script src = "../module/module.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Resulting src/module/module.html :

< html > < head > < title > Module </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Home </ h1 > < script src = "../app/main.js" > </ script > < script src = "module.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Injecting files from multiple source streams

This example demonstrates how to inject files from multiple different streams into the same injection placeholder.

Install event-stream with: npm install --save-dev event-stream and use its merge function.

Code:

var es = require ( 'event-stream' ), inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ), concat = require ( 'gulp-concat' ), uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var vendorStream = gulp.src([ './src/vendors/*.js' ]) .pipe(concat( 'vendors.js' )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); var appStream = gulp.src([ './src/app/*.js' ]) .pipe(concat( 'app.js' )) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' )); gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(es.merge(vendorStream, appStream))) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

Multiple sources when order is important

Use stream-series .

Code:

var series = require ( 'stream-series' ), inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); var vendorStream = gulp.src([ './src/vendors/*.js' ], { read : false }); var appStream = gulp.src([ './src/app/*.js' ], { read : false }); gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(series(vendorStream, appStream))) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

Injecting some files into <head> and some into <body>

Method 1: Use gulp-inject 's starttag option.

gulpfile.js :

var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src( './src/importantFile.js' , { read : false }), { starttag : '<!-- inject:head:{{ext}} -->' })) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/*.js' , '!./src/importantFile.js' ], { read : false }))) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

And in your ./src/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Method 2: Use gulp-inject 's name option.

gulpfile.js :

var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src( './src/importantFile.js' , { read : false }), { name : 'head' })) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/*.js' , '!./src/importantFile.js' ], { read : false }))) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist' ));

And in your ./src/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Injecting all files for development

If you use Bower for frontend dependencies I recommend using main-bower-files and injecting them as well.

gulpfile.js :

var bowerFiles = require ( 'main-bower-files' ), inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ), stylus = require ( 'gulp-stylus' ), es = require ( 'event-stream' ); var cssFiles = gulp.src( './src/**/*.styl' ) .pipe(stylus()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' )); gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src(bowerFiles(), { read : false }), { name : 'bower' })) .pipe(inject(es.merge( cssFiles, gulp.src( './src/app/**/*.js' , { read : false }) ))) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' ));

src/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Note remember to mount ./bower_components , ./build and ./src/app as static resources in your server to make this work.

Injecting AngularJS scripts for development

If you're writing an AngularJS application and follow Google's Angular APP Structure Recommendations, which I think you should, it's important that the script files are injected in the correct order to avoid module instantiation problems like Uncaught Error: [$injector:modulerr] .

To do this you can use gulp-angular-filesort together with gulp-inject like so:

var angularFilesort = require ( 'gulp-angular-filesort' ), inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject( gulp.src( './src/app/**/*.js' ) .pipe(angularFilesort()) )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './build' ));

Injecting into a json-file

You can customize gulp-inject further by using the transform function option, e.g. by injecting files into a json-file.

Code:

gulp.src( './files.json' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/*.js' , './src/*.css' , './src/*.html' ], { read : false }), { starttag : '"{{ext}}": [' , endtag : ']' , transform : function ( filepath, file, i, length ) { return ' "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '' ); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ));

Initial contents of files.json :

{ "js" : [ ], "css" : [ ], "html" : [ ] }

Injecting with custom transform function with default fallback

The default transform function is available to use e.g. as a default fallback.

Used here to inject Word documents as <a> tags below:

index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My documents </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Documents </ h1 > < ul > </ ul > </ body > </ html >

gulpfile.js :

var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.src( './index.html' ) .pipe(inject( gulp.src([ './*.js' , './docs/*.docx' ], { read : false }), { transform : function ( filepath ) { if (filepath.slice( -5 ) === '.docx' ) { return '<li><a href="' + filepath + '">' + filepath + '</a></li>' ; } return inject.transform.apply(inject.transform, arguments ); } } )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ));

Resulting index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My documents </ title > </ head > < body > < h1 > Documents </ h1 > < ul > < li > < a href = "/docs/document1.docx" > </ a > </ li > < li > < a href = "/docs/document2.docx" > </ a > </ li > </ ul > < script src = "/lib1.js" > </ script > < script src = "/lib2.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Injecting dist files into bower.json's main section

Code:

gulp.src( './bower.json' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './dist/app.min.js' , './dist/app.min.css' ], { read : false }), { starttag : '"main": [' , endtag : ']' , transform : function ( filepath, file, i, length ) { return ' "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '' ); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ));

Injecting all javascript files into a karma config file

Code:

gulp.src( './karma.conf.js' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/**/*.js' ], { read : false }), { starttag : 'files: [' , endtag : ']' , transform : function ( filepath, file, i, length ) { return ' "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '' ); } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './' ));

Injecting files contents

In order to inject files contents you have to provide custom transform function, that will return file contents as string. You also have to omit {read: false} option of gulp.src in this case. Example below shows how to inject contents of html partials into head of index.html :

Code:

gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/partials/head/*.html' ]), { starttag : '<!-- inject:head:{{ext}} -->' , transform : function ( filePath, file ) { return file.contents.toString( 'utf8' ) } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' ));

And in your ./src/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

Injecting files contents based on file path

In order to inject files based on file path you have to provide custom starttag which includes {{path}} . Additionally, in order to inject file contents include transform function, that will return file contents as string. You also have to omit {read: false} option of gulp.src in this case. Path can be either absolute, or relative in which case you should set [ options.relative ] to true. Example below shows how to inject contents of html partials into index.html :

Code:

gulp.src( './src/index.html' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/partials/head/*.html' ]), { starttag : '<!-- inject:{{path}} -->' , relative : true , transform : function ( filePath, file ) { return file.contents.toString( 'utf8' ) } })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' ));

And in your ./src/index.html :

< html > < head > < title > My index </ title > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

API

Parameter: sources

Type: Stream

Provide a Vinyl File Stream as input to inject , see examples above.

Parameter: options

Type: Object

For available options see Options

Options

Type: String or Array

Default: NULL

A path or paths that should be removed from each injected file path.

This could also be solved by setting the cwd option for your gulp.src streams, each source file's cwd is automatically removed from its path before injection (if not options.relative is set to true , see below).

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If set to true paths for the injected files will be relative to each target file, this also means that each source file's cwd is not necessary to remove from its path.

Type: String

Default: NULL

A path that should be prefixed to each injected file path.

Type: String

Default: NULL

A path that should be suffixed to each injected file path.

Type: Boolean

Default: !options.relative

The root slash is automatically added at the beginning of the path ('/'), or removed if set to false .

Type: String

Default: "inject"

Used in the default start and end tags below.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When true the start and end tags will be removed when injecting files.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When true all tags without corresponding files will be emptied.

Warning this has the potential issue of emptying more than expected.

Type: String | Function(targetExt, sourceExt)

Params (if function):

targetExt - The file extension of the target file

- The file extension of the target file sourceExt - The file extension of source file

Purpose:

Used to dynamically set starting placeholder tag depending on file extensions. In the provided string, or the string returned from the given function, the string {{ext}} is replaced with the source file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html". {{name}} will be replaced by options.name . {{path}} will be replaced by path to source file (when used together with [ options.relative ] it will allow relative path to source file.

A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:

html as target: <!-- {{name}}:{{ext}} -->

haml as target: -# {{name}}:{{ext}}

jade as target: //- {{name}}:{{ext}}

pug as target: //- {{name}}:{{ext}}

jsx as target: {/* {{name}}:{{ext}} */}

slm as target: / {{name}}:{{ext}}

less as target: /* {{name}}:{{ext}} */

sass, scss as target: /* {{name}}:{{ext}} */

Type: String | Function(targetExt, sourceExt)

Params (if function):

targetExt - The file extension of the target file

- The file extension of the target file sourceExt - The file extension of source file

Purpose:

Used to dynamically set ending placeholder tag depending on file extensions. In the provided string, or the string returned from the given function, the string {{ext}} is replaced with the source file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html". {{name}} will be replaced by options.name . {{path}} will be replaced by path to source file.

A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:

html as target: <!-- endinject -->

haml as target: -# endinject

jade as target: //- endinject

pug as target: //- endinject

jsx as target: {/* endinject */}

slm as target: / endinject

less as target: /* endinject */

sass, scss as target: /* endinject */

Type: Function(filepath, file, index, length, targetFile)

Params:

filepath - The "unixified" path to the file with any ignorePath 's removed, addPrefix and addSuffix added

- The "unixified" path to the file with any 's removed, and added file - The File object to inject given from gulp.src

- The File object to inject given from index - 0-based file index

- 0-based file index length - Total number of files to inject for the current file extension

- Total number of files to inject for the current file extension targetFile - The target file to inject into

Purpose:

Used to generate the content to inject for each file.

A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:

Injecting into html

css files: <link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css">

js files: <script src="<filename>.js"></script>

coffee files: <script type="text/coffeescript" src="<filename>.coffee"></script>

html files: <link rel="import" href="<filename>.html">

png files: <img src="<filename>.png">

gif files: <img src="<filename>.gif">

jpg files: <img src="<filename>.jpg">

jpeg files: <img src="<filename>.jpeg">

If options.selfClosingTag is true the default transformer above will make the <link> and <img> tags self close, i.e: <link ... /> and <img ... /> respectively.

Injecting into jsx

The same as for injecting into html above with options.selfClosingTag set to true .

Injecting into jade

css files: link(rel="stylesheet", href="<filename>.css")

js files: script(src="<filename>.js")

coffee files: script(type="text/coffeescript", src="<filename>.coffee")

html files: link(rel="import", href="<filename>.html")

png files: img(src="<filename>.png")

gif files: img(src="<filename>.gif")

jpg files: img(src="<filename>.jpg")

jpeg files: img(src="<filename>.jpeg")

Injecting into pug

css files: link(rel="stylesheet", href="<filename>.css")

js files: script(src="<filename>.js")

coffee files: script(type="text/coffeescript", src="<filename>.coffee")

html files: link(rel="import", href="<filename>.html")

png files: img(src="<filename>.png")

gif files: img(src="<filename>.gif")

jpg files: img(src="<filename>.jpg")

jpeg files: img(src="<filename>.jpeg")

Injecting into slm

css files: link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css"

js files: script src="<filename>.js"

coffee files: script type="text/coffeescript" src="<filename>.coffee"

html files: link rel="import" href="<filename>.html"

png files: img src="<filename>.png"

gif files: img src="<filename>.gif"

jpg files: img src="<filename>.jpg"

jpeg files: img src="<filename>.jpeg"

Injecting into haml

css files: %link{rel:"stylesheet", href:"<filename>.css"}

js files: %script{src:"<filename>.js"}

coffee files: %script{type:"text/coffeescript", src:"<filename>.coffee"}

html files: %link{rel:"import", href:"<filename>.html"}

png files: %img{src:"<filename>.png"}

gif files: %img{src:"<filename>.gif"}

jpg files: %img{src:"<filename>.jpg"}

jpeg files: %img{src:"<filename>.jpeg"}

Injecting into less

css files: @import "<filename>.css";

less files: @import "<filename>.less";

Injecting into scss

css files: @import "<filename>.css";

scss files: @import "<filename>.scss";

sass files: @import "<filename>.sass";

Injecting into sass

css files: @import "<filename>.css"

sass files: @import "<filename>.sass"

scss files: @import "<filename>.scss"

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Affects the default options.transform function, see above.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Lower the verbosity by setting this to true, suppressing the logging of successful injections.

DEPRECATED!

Deprecated since v.1.0 . Use gulp-file instead:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var file = require ( 'gulp-file' ); var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); file( 'index.html' , '<html><head></head></html>' ) .pipe(inject(gulp.src([ './src/app/**/*.js' ]), { starttag : '<head>' , endtag : '</head>' })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' ));

DEPRECATED!

Deprecated since v.1.0 . Use sort-stream instead:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sort = require ( 'sort-stream' ); var inject = require ( 'gulp-inject' ); gulp.src( 'index.html' ) .pipe(inject( gulp.src([ './src/app/**/*.js' ]) .pipe(sort( function ( a, b ) { })) )) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' ));

The default transform function is exposed in the public API.

For more details see the code with tests.

The default transform function for files into html , or other file types not jade , pug , jsx , slm , less , scss , sass or haml .

The default transform function for files into jade .

The default transform function for files into pug .

The default transform function for files into jsx .

The default transform function for files into slm .

The default transform function for files into haml .

The default transform function for files into less .

The default transform function for files into sass .

The default transform function for files into scss .

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein