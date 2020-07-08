I don't have enough time to maintain this plugin as I would want to, so I'm looking for people who want to help out and be contributors/repository admins.
Contact me! See
package.json for contact information.
A stylesheet, javascript and webcomponent reference injection plugin for gulp. No more manual editing of your index.html!
transform function with default fallback
gulp-inject takes a stream of source files, transforms each file to a string and injects each transformed string into placeholders in the target stream files. See Basic usage and More examples below.
Install
gulp-inject as a development dependency:
npm install --save-dev gulp-inject
The target file
src/index.html:
Each pair of comments are the injection placeholders (aka. tags, see
options.starttag and
options.endtag).
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- inject:css -->
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
The
gulpfile.js:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.task('index', function () {
var target = gulp.src('./src/index.html');
// It's not necessary to read the files (will speed up things), we're only after their paths:
var sources = gulp.src(['./src/**/*.js', './src/**/*.css'], {read: false});
return target.pipe(inject(sources))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
});
src/index.html after running
gulp index:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- inject:css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/src/style1.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="/src/style2.css">
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- inject:js -->
<script src="/src/lib1.js"></script>
<script src="/src/lib2.js"></script>
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
By default the injected file paths are relative to each source file's
cwd (see
options.ignorePath). If
options.relative is set to
true each injected path will be relative to each target file's directory instead.
Project structure:
└── src
├── module
│ ├── module.js
│ └── module.html
└── app
├── main.js
└── index.html
src/app/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My Index</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Home</h1>
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
src/module/module.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Module</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Module</h1>
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
gulpfile.js:
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.src('./src/**/*.html')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src('./src/**/*.js', {read: false}), {relative: true}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
Resulting
src/app/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My Index</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Home</h1>
<!-- inject:js -->
<script src="main.js"></script>
<script src="../module/module.js"></script>
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
Resulting
src/module/module.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Module</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Home</h1>
<!-- inject:js -->
<script src="../app/main.js"></script>
<script src="module.js"></script>
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
This example demonstrates how to inject files from multiple different streams into the same injection placeholder.
Install
event-stream with:
npm install --save-dev event-stream and use its
merge function.
Code:
var es = require('event-stream'),
inject = require('gulp-inject'),
concat = require('gulp-concat'),
uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
// Concatenate vendor scripts
var vendorStream = gulp.src(['./src/vendors/*.js'])
.pipe(concat('vendors.js'))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
// Concatenate AND minify app sources
var appStream = gulp.src(['./src/app/*.js'])
.pipe(concat('app.js'))
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(es.merge(vendorStream, appStream)))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
Use
stream-series.
Code:
var series = require('stream-series'),
inject = require('gulp-inject');
var vendorStream = gulp.src(['./src/vendors/*.js'], {read: false});
var appStream = gulp.src(['./src/app/*.js'], {read: false});
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(series(vendorStream, appStream))) // This will always inject vendor files before app files
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
gulp-inject's
starttag option.
gulpfile.js:
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src('./src/importantFile.js', {read: false}), {starttag: '<!-- inject:head:{{ext}} -->'}))
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/*.js', '!./src/importantFile.js'], {read: false})))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
And in your
./src/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- inject:head:js -->
<!-- only importantFile.js will be injected here -->
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- the rest of the *.js files will be injected here -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
gulp-inject's
name option.
gulpfile.js:
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src('./src/importantFile.js', {read: false}), {name: 'head'}))
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/*.js', '!./src/importantFile.js'], {read: false})))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));
And in your
./src/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- head:js -->
<!-- only importantFile.js will be injected here -->
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- the rest of the *.js files will be injected here -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
If you use Bower for frontend dependencies I recommend using
main-bower-files and injecting them as well.
gulpfile.js:
var bowerFiles = require('main-bower-files'),
inject = require('gulp-inject'),
stylus = require('gulp-stylus'),
es = require('event-stream');
var cssFiles = gulp.src('./src/**/*.styl')
.pipe(stylus())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(bowerFiles(), {read: false}), {name: 'bower'}))
.pipe(inject(es.merge(
cssFiles,
gulp.src('./src/app/**/*.js', {read: false})
)))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
src/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- bower:css -->
<!-- bower installed css files will go here... -->
<!-- endinject -->
<!-- inject:css -->
<!-- built css files will go here... -->
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- bower:js -->
<!-- bower installed scripts will go here... -->
<!-- endinject -->
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- app scripts will go here... -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
Note remember to mount
./bower_components,
./build and
./src/app as static resources in your server to make this work.
If you're writing an AngularJS application and follow Google's Angular APP Structure Recommendations, which I think you should, it's important that the script files are injected in the correct order to avoid module instantiation problems like
Uncaught Error: [$injector:modulerr].
To do this you can use
gulp-angular-filesort together with
gulp-inject like so:
var angularFilesort = require('gulp-angular-filesort'),
inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(
gulp.src('./src/app/**/*.js') // gulp-angular-filesort depends on file contents, so don't use {read: false} here
.pipe(angularFilesort())
))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));
You can customize
gulp-inject further by using the
transform function option, e.g. by injecting files into a json-file.
Code:
gulp.src('./files.json')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/*.js', './src/*.css', './src/*.html'], {read: false}), {
starttag: '"{{ext}}": [',
endtag: ']',
transform: function (filepath, file, i, length) {
return ' "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '');
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
Initial contents of
files.json:
{
"js": [
],
"css": [
],
"html": [
]
}
The default
transform function is available to use e.g. as a default fallback.
Used here to inject Word documents as
<a> tags below:
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My documents</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Documents</h1>
<ul>
<!-- inject:docx -->
<!-- endinject -->
</ul>
<!-- inject:js -->
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
gulpfile.js:
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.src('./index.html')
.pipe(inject(
gulp.src(['./*.js', './docs/*.docx'], {read: false}), {
transform: function (filepath) {
if (filepath.slice(-5) === '.docx') {
return '<li><a href="' + filepath + '">' + filepath + '</a></li>';
}
// Use the default transform as fallback:
return inject.transform.apply(inject.transform, arguments);
}
}
))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
Resulting
index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My documents</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Documents</h1>
<ul>
<!-- inject:docx -->
<li><a href="/docs/document1.docx"></a></li>
<li><a href="/docs/document2.docx"></a></li>
<!-- endinject -->
</ul>
<!-- inject:js -->
<script src="/lib1.js"></script>
<script src="/lib2.js"></script>
<!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>
Code:
gulp.src('./bower.json')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./dist/app.min.js', './dist/app.min.css'], {read: false}), {
starttag: '"main": [',
endtag: ']',
transform: function (filepath, file, i, length) {
return ' "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '');
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
Code:
gulp.src('./karma.conf.js')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/**/*.js'], {read: false}), {
starttag: 'files: [',
endtag: ']',
transform: function (filepath, file, i, length) {
return ' "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '');
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./'));
In order to inject files contents you have to provide custom
transform function, that will return file contents as string. You also have to omit
{read: false} option of
gulp.src in this case. Example below shows how to inject contents of html partials into head of
index.html:
Code:
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/partials/head/*.html']), {
starttag: '<!-- inject:head:{{ext}} -->',
transform: function (filePath, file) {
// return file contents as string
return file.contents.toString('utf8')
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
And in your
./src/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- inject:head:html -->
<!-- contents of html partials will be injected here -->
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
In order to inject files based on file path you have to provide custom
starttag which includes
{{path}}. Additionally, in order to inject file contents include
transform function, that will return file contents as string. You also have to omit
{read: false} option of
gulp.src in this case. Path can be either absolute, or relative in which case you should set [
options.relative] to true. Example below shows how to inject contents of html partials into
index.html:
Code:
gulp.src('./src/index.html')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/partials/head/*.html']), {
starttag: '<!-- inject:{{path}} -->',
relative: true,
transform: function (filePath, file) {
// return file contents as string
return file.contents.toString('utf8')
}
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
And in your
./src/index.html:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My index</title>
<!-- inject:path/to/your/file.ext -->
<!-- contents of html partials will be injected here -->
<!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
Parameter:
sources
Type:
Stream
Provide a Vinyl File Stream as input to
inject, see examples above.
Parameter:
options
Type:
Object
For available options see Options
Type:
String or
Array
Default:
NULL
A path or paths that should be removed from each injected file path.
This could also be solved by setting the
cwd option for your
gulp.src streams, each source file's
cwd is automatically removed from its path before injection (if not
options.relative is set to
true, see below).
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If set to
true paths for the injected files will be relative to each target file, this also means that each source file's
cwd is not necessary to remove from its path.
Type:
String
Default:
NULL
A path that should be prefixed to each injected file path.
Type:
String
Default:
NULL
A path that should be suffixed to each injected file path.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
!options.relative
The root slash is automatically added at the beginning of the path ('/'), or removed if set to
false.
Type:
String
Default:
"inject"
Used in the default start and end tags below.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When
true the start and end tags will be removed when injecting files.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When
true all tags without corresponding files will be emptied.
Warning this has the potential issue of emptying more than expected.
Type:
String|
Function(targetExt, sourceExt)
Params (if function):
targetExt - The file extension of the target file
sourceExt - The file extension of source file
Purpose:
Used to dynamically set starting placeholder tag depending on file extensions.
In the provided string, or the string returned from the given function, the string
{{ext}} is replaced with the source file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html".
{{name}} will be replaced by
options.name.
{{path}} will be replaced by path to source file (when used together with [
options.relative] it will allow relative path to source file.
A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:
<!-- {{name}}:{{ext}} -->
-# {{name}}:{{ext}}
//- {{name}}:{{ext}}
//- {{name}}:{{ext}}
{/* {{name}}:{{ext}} */}
/ {{name}}:{{ext}}
/* {{name}}:{{ext}} */
/* {{name}}:{{ext}} */
Type:
String|
Function(targetExt, sourceExt)
Params (if function):
targetExt - The file extension of the target file
sourceExt - The file extension of source file
Purpose:
Used to dynamically set ending placeholder tag depending on file extensions.
In the provided string, or the string returned from the given function, the string
{{ext}} is replaced with the source file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html".
{{name}} will be replaced by
options.name.
{{path}} will be replaced by path to source file.
A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:
<!-- endinject -->
-# endinject
//- endinject
//- endinject
{/* endinject */}
/ endinject
/* endinject */
/* endinject */
Type:
Function(filepath, file, index, length, targetFile)
Params:
filepath - The "unixified" path to the file with any
ignorePath's removed,
addPrefix and
addSuffix added
file - The File object to inject given from
gulp.src
index - 0-based file index
length - Total number of files to inject for the current file extension
targetFile - The target file to inject into
Purpose:
Used to generate the content to inject for each file.
A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:
Injecting into
html
<link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css">
<script src="<filename>.js"></script>
<script type="text/coffeescript" src="<filename>.coffee"></script>
<link rel="import" href="<filename>.html">
<img src="<filename>.png">
<img src="<filename>.gif">
<img src="<filename>.jpg">
<img src="<filename>.jpeg">
If
options.selfClosingTag is
true the default transformer above will make the
<link> and
<img> tags self close, i.e:
<link ... /> and
<img ... /> respectively.
Injecting into
jsx
The same as for injecting into
html above with
options.selfClosingTag set to
true.
Injecting into
jade
link(rel="stylesheet", href="<filename>.css")
script(src="<filename>.js")
script(type="text/coffeescript", src="<filename>.coffee")
link(rel="import", href="<filename>.html")
img(src="<filename>.png")
img(src="<filename>.gif")
img(src="<filename>.jpg")
img(src="<filename>.jpeg")
Injecting into
pug
link(rel="stylesheet", href="<filename>.css")
script(src="<filename>.js")
script(type="text/coffeescript", src="<filename>.coffee")
link(rel="import", href="<filename>.html")
img(src="<filename>.png")
img(src="<filename>.gif")
img(src="<filename>.jpg")
img(src="<filename>.jpeg")
Injecting into
slm
link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css"
script src="<filename>.js"
script type="text/coffeescript" src="<filename>.coffee"
link rel="import" href="<filename>.html"
img src="<filename>.png"
img src="<filename>.gif"
img src="<filename>.jpg"
img src="<filename>.jpeg"
Injecting into
haml
%link{rel:"stylesheet", href:"<filename>.css"}
%script{src:"<filename>.js"}
%script{type:"text/coffeescript", src:"<filename>.coffee"}
%link{rel:"import", href:"<filename>.html"}
%img{src:"<filename>.png"}
%img{src:"<filename>.gif"}
%img{src:"<filename>.jpg"}
%img{src:"<filename>.jpeg"}
Injecting into
less
@import "<filename>.css";
@import "<filename>.less";
Injecting into
scss
@import "<filename>.css";
@import "<filename>.scss";
@import "<filename>.sass";
Injecting into
sass
@import "<filename>.css"
@import "<filename>.sass"
@import "<filename>.scss"
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Affects the default
options.transform function, see above.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Lower the verbosity by setting this to true, suppressing the logging of successful injections.
DEPRECATED!
Deprecated since
v.1.0. Use
gulp-file instead:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var file = require('gulp-file');
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
file('index.html', '<html><head></head></html>')
.pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/app/**/*.js']), {
starttag: '<head>',
endtag: '</head>'
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
DEPRECATED!
Deprecated since
v.1.0. Use
sort-stream instead:
var gulp = require('gulp');
var sort = require('sort-stream');
var inject = require('gulp-inject');
gulp.src('index.html')
.pipe(inject(
gulp.src(['./src/app/**/*.js'])
.pipe(sort(function (a, b) {
// Sort condition here...
}))
))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
The default transform function is exposed in the public API.
For more details see the code with tests.
The default transform function for files into
html, or other file types not
jade,
pug,
jsx,
slm,
less,
scss,
sass or
haml.
The default transform function for files into
jade.
The default transform function for files into
pug.
The default transform function for files into
jsx.
The default transform function for files into
slm.
The default transform function for files into
haml.
The default transform function for files into
less.
The default transform function for files into
sass.
The default transform function for files into
scss.