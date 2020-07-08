openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

gulp-inject

by klei
5.0.5 (see all)

A javascript, stylesheet and webcomponent injection plugin for Gulp

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52K

GitHub Stars

810

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

gulp-inject

HELP WANTED

Contributors are welcomed!

I don't have enough time to maintain this plugin as I would want to, so I'm looking for people who want to help out and be contributors/repository admins.

Interested?

Contact me! See package.json for contact information.

NPM version semantic-release Build Status XO code style Dependency Status

A stylesheet, javascript and webcomponent reference injection plugin for gulp. No more manual editing of your index.html!

Contents

Introduction

gulp-inject takes a stream of source files, transforms each file to a string and injects each transformed string into placeholders in the target stream files. See Basic usage and More examples below.

Default transforms and placeholders exists for injecting files into html, jade, pug, jsx , less, slm, haml and sass / scss files.

Installation

Install gulp-inject as a development dependency:

npm install --save-dev gulp-inject

Basic usage

The target file src/index.html:

Each pair of comments are the injection placeholders (aka. tags, see options.starttag and options.endtag).

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- inject:css -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>

  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

The gulpfile.js:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.task('index', function () {
  var target = gulp.src('./src/index.html');
  // It's not necessary to read the files (will speed up things), we're only after their paths:
  var sources = gulp.src(['./src/**/*.js', './src/**/*.css'], {read: false});

  return target.pipe(inject(sources))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));
});

src/index.html after running gulp index:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- inject:css -->
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="/src/style1.css">
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="/src/style2.css">
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>

  <!-- inject:js -->
  <script src="/src/lib1.js"></script>
  <script src="/src/lib2.js"></script>
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

More examples

Injecting files relative to target files

By default the injected file paths are relative to each source file's cwd (see options.ignorePath). If options.relative is set to true each injected path will be relative to each target file's directory instead.

Project structure:

└── src
    ├── module
    │   ├── module.js
    │   └── module.html
    └── app
        ├── main.js
        └── index.html

src/app/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My Index</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Home</h1>
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

src/module/module.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>Module</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Module</h1>
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

gulpfile.js:

var inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.src('./src/**/*.html')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src('./src/**/*.js', {read: false}), {relative: true}))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./src'));

Resulting src/app/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My Index</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Home</h1>
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <script src="main.js"></script>
  <script src="../module/module.js"></script>
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

Resulting src/module/module.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>Module</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Home</h1>
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <script src="../app/main.js"></script>
  <script src="module.js"></script>
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

Injecting files from multiple source streams

This example demonstrates how to inject files from multiple different streams into the same injection placeholder.

Install event-stream with: npm install --save-dev event-stream and use its merge function.

Code:

var es = require('event-stream'),
    inject = require('gulp-inject'),
    concat = require('gulp-concat'),
    uglify = require('gulp-uglify');

// Concatenate vendor scripts
var vendorStream = gulp.src(['./src/vendors/*.js'])
  .pipe(concat('vendors.js'))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

// Concatenate AND minify app sources
var appStream = gulp.src(['./src/app/*.js'])
  .pipe(concat('app.js'))
  .pipe(uglify())
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(es.merge(vendorStream, appStream)))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

Multiple sources when order is important

Use stream-series.

Code:

var series = require('stream-series'),
    inject = require('gulp-inject');

var vendorStream = gulp.src(['./src/vendors/*.js'], {read: false});

var appStream = gulp.src(['./src/app/*.js'], {read: false});

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(series(vendorStream, appStream))) // This will always inject vendor files before app files
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

Injecting some files into <head> and some into <body>

Method 1: Use gulp-inject's starttag option.

gulpfile.js:

var inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src('./src/importantFile.js', {read: false}), {starttag: '<!-- inject:head:{{ext}} -->'}))
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/*.js', '!./src/importantFile.js'], {read: false})))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

And in your ./src/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- inject:head:js -->
  <!-- only importantFile.js will be injected here -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>

  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- the rest of the *.js files will be injected here -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

Method 2: Use gulp-inject's name option.

gulpfile.js:

var inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src('./src/importantFile.js', {read: false}), {name: 'head'}))
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/*.js', '!./src/importantFile.js'], {read: false})))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dist'));

And in your ./src/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- head:js -->
  <!-- only importantFile.js will be injected here -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>

  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- the rest of the *.js files will be injected here -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

Injecting all files for development

If you use Bower for frontend dependencies I recommend using main-bower-files and injecting them as well.

gulpfile.js:

var bowerFiles = require('main-bower-files'),
    inject = require('gulp-inject'),
    stylus = require('gulp-stylus'),
    es = require('event-stream');

var cssFiles = gulp.src('./src/**/*.styl')
  .pipe(stylus())
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(bowerFiles(), {read: false}), {name: 'bower'}))
  .pipe(inject(es.merge(
    cssFiles,
    gulp.src('./src/app/**/*.js', {read: false})
  )))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));

src/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- bower:css -->
  <!-- bower installed css files will go here... -->
  <!-- endinject -->
  <!-- inject:css -->
  <!-- built css files will go here... -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>

  <!-- bower:js -->
  <!-- bower installed scripts will go here... -->
  <!-- endinject -->
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- app scripts will go here... -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

Note remember to mount ./bower_components, ./build and ./src/app as static resources in your server to make this work.

Injecting AngularJS scripts for development

If you're writing an AngularJS application and follow Google's Angular APP Structure Recommendations, which I think you should, it's important that the script files are injected in the correct order to avoid module instantiation problems like Uncaught Error: [$injector:modulerr].

To do this you can use gulp-angular-filesort together with gulp-inject like so:

var angularFilesort = require('gulp-angular-filesort'),
    inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(
    gulp.src('./src/app/**/*.js') // gulp-angular-filesort depends on file contents, so don't use {read: false} here
      .pipe(angularFilesort())
    ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./build'));

Injecting into a json-file

You can customize gulp-inject further by using the transform function option, e.g. by injecting files into a json-file.

Code:

gulp.src('./files.json')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/*.js', './src/*.css', './src/*.html'], {read: false}), {
    starttag: '"{{ext}}": [',
    endtag: ']',
    transform: function (filepath, file, i, length) {
      return '  "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '');
    }
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));

Initial contents of files.json:

{
  "js": [
  ],
  "css": [
  ],
  "html": [
  ]
}

Injecting with custom transform function with default fallback

The default transform function is available to use e.g. as a default fallback.

Used here to inject Word documents as <a> tags below:

index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My documents</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Documents</h1>
  <ul>
    <!-- inject:docx -->
    <!-- endinject -->
  </ul>
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

gulpfile.js:

var inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.src('./index.html')
  .pipe(inject(
    gulp.src(['./*.js', './docs/*.docx'], {read: false}), {
      transform: function (filepath) {
        if (filepath.slice(-5) === '.docx') {
          return '<li><a href="' + filepath + '">' + filepath + '</a></li>';
        }
        // Use the default transform as fallback:
        return inject.transform.apply(inject.transform, arguments);
      }
    }
  ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));

Resulting index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My documents</title>
</head>
<body>
  <h1>Documents</h1>
  <ul>
    <!-- inject:docx -->
    <li><a href="/docs/document1.docx"></a></li>
    <li><a href="/docs/document2.docx"></a></li>
    <!-- endinject -->
  </ul>
  <!-- inject:js -->
  <script src="/lib1.js"></script>
  <script src="/lib2.js"></script>
  <!-- endinject -->
</body>
</html>

Injecting dist files into bower.json's main section

Code:

gulp.src('./bower.json')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./dist/app.min.js', './dist/app.min.css'], {read: false}), {
    starttag: '"main": [',
    endtag: ']',
    transform: function (filepath, file, i, length) {
      return '  "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '');
    }
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));

Injecting all javascript files into a karma config file

Code:

gulp.src('./karma.conf.js')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/**/*.js'], {read: false}), {
    starttag: 'files: [',
    endtag: ']',
    transform: function (filepath, file, i, length) {
      return '  "' + filepath + '"' + (i + 1 < length ? ',' : '');
    }
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./'));

Injecting files contents

In order to inject files contents you have to provide custom transform function, that will return file contents as string. You also have to omit {read: false} option of gulp.src in this case. Example below shows how to inject contents of html partials into head of index.html:

Code:

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/partials/head/*.html']), {
    starttag: '<!-- inject:head:{{ext}} -->',
    transform: function (filePath, file) {
      // return file contents as string
      return file.contents.toString('utf8')
    }
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));

And in your ./src/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- inject:head:html -->
  <!-- contents of html partials will be injected here -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>

Injecting files contents based on file path

In order to inject files based on file path you have to provide custom starttag which includes {{path}}. Additionally, in order to inject file contents include transform function, that will return file contents as string. You also have to omit {read: false} option of gulp.src in this case. Path can be either absolute, or relative in which case you should set [options.relative] to true. Example below shows how to inject contents of html partials into index.html:

Code:

gulp.src('./src/index.html')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/partials/head/*.html']), {
    starttag: '<!-- inject:{{path}} -->',
    relative: true,
    transform: function (filePath, file) {
      // return file contents as string
      return file.contents.toString('utf8')
    }
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));

And in your ./src/index.html:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
  <title>My index</title>
  <!-- inject:path/to/your/file.ext -->
  <!-- contents of html partials will be injected here -->
  <!-- endinject -->
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>

API

inject(sources, options)

Parameter: sources
Type: Stream

Provide a Vinyl File Stream as input to inject, see examples above.

Parameter: options
Type: Object

For available options see Options

Options

options.ignorePath

Type: String or Array

Default: NULL

A path or paths that should be removed from each injected file path.

This could also be solved by setting the cwd option for your gulp.src streams, each source file's cwd is automatically removed from its path before injection (if not options.relative is set to true, see below).

options.relative

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If set to true paths for the injected files will be relative to each target file, this also means that each source file's cwd is not necessary to remove from its path.

options.addPrefix

Type: String

Default: NULL

A path that should be prefixed to each injected file path.

options.addSuffix

Type: String

Default: NULL

A path that should be suffixed to each injected file path.

options.addRootSlash

Type: Boolean

Default: !options.relative

The root slash is automatically added at the beginning of the path ('/'), or removed if set to false.

options.name

Type: String

Default: "inject"

Used in the default start and end tags below.

options.removeTags

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When true the start and end tags will be removed when injecting files.

options.empty

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When true all tags without corresponding files will be emptied.

Warning this has the potential issue of emptying more than expected.

options.starttag

Type: String|Function(targetExt, sourceExt)

Params (if function):

  • targetExt - The file extension of the target file
  • sourceExt - The file extension of source file

Purpose:

Used to dynamically set starting placeholder tag depending on file extensions. In the provided string, or the string returned from the given function, the string {{ext}} is replaced with the source file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html". {{name}} will be replaced by options.name. {{path}} will be replaced by path to source file (when used together with [options.relative] it will allow relative path to source file.

Default:

A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:

  • html as target: <!-- {{name}}:{{ext}} -->
  • haml as target: -# {{name}}:{{ext}}
  • jade as target: //- {{name}}:{{ext}}
  • pug as target: //- {{name}}:{{ext}}
  • jsx as target: {/* {{name}}:{{ext}} */}
  • slm as target: / {{name}}:{{ext}}
  • less as target: /* {{name}}:{{ext}} */
  • sass, scss as target: /* {{name}}:{{ext}} */

options.endtag

Type: String|Function(targetExt, sourceExt)

Params (if function):

  • targetExt - The file extension of the target file
  • sourceExt - The file extension of source file

Purpose:

Used to dynamically set ending placeholder tag depending on file extensions. In the provided string, or the string returned from the given function, the string {{ext}} is replaced with the source file extension name, e.g. "css", "js" or "html". {{name}} will be replaced by options.name. {{path}} will be replaced by path to source file.

Default:

A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:

  • html as target: <!-- endinject -->
  • haml as target: -# endinject
  • jade as target: //- endinject
  • pug as target: //- endinject
  • jsx as target: {/* endinject */}
  • slm as target: / endinject
  • less as target: /* endinject */
  • sass, scss as target: /* endinject */

options.transform

Type: Function(filepath, file, index, length, targetFile)

Params:

  • filepath - The "unixified" path to the file with any ignorePath's removed, addPrefix and addSuffix added
  • file - The File object to inject given from gulp.src
  • index - 0-based file index
  • length - Total number of files to inject for the current file extension
  • targetFile - The target file to inject into

Purpose:

Used to generate the content to inject for each file.

Default:

A function dependent on target file type and source file type that returns:

Injecting into html

  • css files: <link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css">
  • js files: <script src="<filename>.js"></script>
  • coffee files: <script type="text/coffeescript" src="<filename>.coffee"></script>
  • html files: <link rel="import" href="<filename>.html">
  • png files: <img src="<filename>.png">
  • gif files: <img src="<filename>.gif">
  • jpg files: <img src="<filename>.jpg">
  • jpeg files: <img src="<filename>.jpeg">

If options.selfClosingTag is true the default transformer above will make the <link> and <img> tags self close, i.e: <link ... /> and <img ... /> respectively.

Injecting into jsx

The same as for injecting into html above with options.selfClosingTag set to true.

Injecting into jade

  • css files: link(rel="stylesheet", href="<filename>.css")
  • js files: script(src="<filename>.js")
  • coffee files: script(type="text/coffeescript", src="<filename>.coffee")
  • html files: link(rel="import", href="<filename>.html")
  • png files: img(src="<filename>.png")
  • gif files: img(src="<filename>.gif")
  • jpg files: img(src="<filename>.jpg")
  • jpeg files: img(src="<filename>.jpeg")

Injecting into pug

  • css files: link(rel="stylesheet", href="<filename>.css")
  • js files: script(src="<filename>.js")
  • coffee files: script(type="text/coffeescript", src="<filename>.coffee")
  • html files: link(rel="import", href="<filename>.html")
  • png files: img(src="<filename>.png")
  • gif files: img(src="<filename>.gif")
  • jpg files: img(src="<filename>.jpg")
  • jpeg files: img(src="<filename>.jpeg")

Injecting into slm

  • css files: link rel="stylesheet" href="<filename>.css"
  • js files: script src="<filename>.js"
  • coffee files: script type="text/coffeescript" src="<filename>.coffee"
  • html files: link rel="import" href="<filename>.html"
  • png files: img src="<filename>.png"
  • gif files: img src="<filename>.gif"
  • jpg files: img src="<filename>.jpg"
  • jpeg files: img src="<filename>.jpeg"

Injecting into haml

  • css files: %link{rel:"stylesheet", href:"<filename>.css"}
  • js files: %script{src:"<filename>.js"}
  • coffee files: %script{type:"text/coffeescript", src:"<filename>.coffee"}
  • html files: %link{rel:"import", href:"<filename>.html"}
  • png files: %img{src:"<filename>.png"}
  • gif files: %img{src:"<filename>.gif"}
  • jpg files: %img{src:"<filename>.jpg"}
  • jpeg files: %img{src:"<filename>.jpeg"}

Injecting into less

  • css files: @import "<filename>.css";
  • less files: @import "<filename>.less";

Injecting into scss

  • css files: @import "<filename>.css";
  • scss files: @import "<filename>.scss";
  • sass files: @import "<filename>.sass";

Injecting into sass

  • css files: @import "<filename>.css"
  • sass files: @import "<filename>.sass"
  • scss files: @import "<filename>.scss"

options.selfClosingTag

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Affects the default options.transform function, see above.

options.quiet

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Lower the verbosity by setting this to true, suppressing the logging of successful injections.

options.templateString

DEPRECATED!

Deprecated since v.1.0. Use gulp-file instead:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var file = require('gulp-file');
var inject = require('gulp-inject');

file('index.html', '<html><head></head></html>')
  .pipe(inject(gulp.src(['./src/app/**/*.js']), {
    starttag: '<head>',
    endtag: '</head>'
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));

options.sort

DEPRECATED!

Deprecated since v.1.0. Use sort-stream instead:

var gulp = require('gulp');
var sort = require('sort-stream');
var inject = require('gulp-inject');

gulp.src('index.html')
  .pipe(inject(
    gulp.src(['./src/app/**/*.js'])
      .pipe(sort(function (a, b) {
      // Sort condition here...
      }))
  ))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));

inject.transform

The default transform function is exposed in the public API.

For more details see the code with tests.

inject.transform.html

The default transform function for files into html, or other file types not jade, pug, jsx, slm, less, scss, sass or haml.

inject.transform.jade

The default transform function for files into jade.

inject.transform.pug

The default transform function for files into pug.

inject.transform.jsx

The default transform function for files into jsx.

inject.transform.slm

The default transform function for files into slm.

inject.transform.haml

The default transform function for files into haml.

inject.transform.less

The default transform function for files into less.

inject.transform.sass

The default transform function for files into sass.

inject.transform.scss

The default transform function for files into scss.

License

MIT © Joakim Carlstein

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use2
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial