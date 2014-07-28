Gulp plugin to include scripts and styles into your HTML files automatically.

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp- include -source

Example

gulp.task( 'html' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './client/index.html' ) .pipe( includeSources() ) .pipe( gulp.dest( 'build/' ) ); });

< html > < head > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

scriptList

bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery .js bower_components/angular/angular .js

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style/main.css" > </ head > < body > < script src = "bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js" > </ script > < script src = "bower_components/angular/angular.js" > </ script > < script src = "app.js" > </ script > < script src = "controllers/LoginController.js" > </ script > < script src = "controllers/MainController.js" > </ script > < script src = "services/LoginService.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

API

Type: String

Base directory from where the plugin will search for source files.

Type: String

When available, will override script extension in resulted HTML code.

Type: String

When available, will override style extension in resulted HTML code.

License

MIT © André Gil