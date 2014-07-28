openbase logo
Readme

gulp-include-source

Gulp plugin to include scripts and styles into your HTML files automatically.

Install

Install with npm

npm install gulp-include-source --save-dev

Example

gulpfile.js

gulp.task('html', function() {
  return gulp.src( './client/index.html' )
    .pipe( includeSources() )
    .pipe( gulp.dest('build/') );
});

index.html

<html>
<head>
  <!-- include:css(style/**/*.css) -->
</head>
<body>
  <!-- include:js(list:vendorList) -->
  <!-- include:js(script/**/*.js) -->
</body>
</html>

scriptList

bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js
bower_components/angular/angular.js

Result:

<html>
<head>
  <link rel="stylesheet" href="style/main.css">
</head>
<body>
  <script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
  <script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
  <script src="app.js"></script>
  <script src="controllers/LoginController.js"></script>
  <script src="controllers/MainController.js"></script>
  <script src="services/LoginService.js"></script>
</body>
</html>

API

includeSources(options)

options.cwd

Type: String

Base directory from where the plugin will search for source files.

options.scriptExt

Type: String

When available, will override script extension in resulted HTML code.

options.styleExt

Type: String

When available, will override style extension in resulted HTML code.

License

MIT © André Gil

