Gulp plugin to include scripts and styles into your HTML files automatically.
Install with npm
npm install gulp-include-source --save-dev
gulp.task('html', function() {
return gulp.src( './client/index.html' )
.pipe( includeSources() )
.pipe( gulp.dest('build/') );
});
<html>
<head>
<!-- include:css(style/**/*.css) -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- include:js(list:vendorList) -->
<!-- include:js(script/**/*.js) -->
</body>
</html>
bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js
bower_components/angular/angular.js
<html>
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style/main.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="bower_components/jquery/dist/jquery.js"></script>
<script src="bower_components/angular/angular.js"></script>
<script src="app.js"></script>
<script src="controllers/LoginController.js"></script>
<script src="controllers/MainController.js"></script>
<script src="services/LoginService.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Type:
String
Base directory from where the plugin will search for source files.
Type:
String
When available, will override script extension in resulted HTML code.
Type:
String
When available, will override style extension in resulted HTML code.
MIT © André Gil