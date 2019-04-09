openbase logo
gulp-include

by Hugo Wiledal
2.4.1 (see all)

Enables functionality similar to that of snockets / sprockets or other file insertion compilation tools.

Readme

gulp-include NPM version Travis build

Node Version >= 6.0.0
Gulp Version >= 3.0.0

Works with gulp 3 and gulp 4

Features

  • Concatenate files with full control
  • Respects indentation whitespace
  • Uses globs for simple path control
  • Works recursively (files can include files that can include files, and so on)

Installation

npm install gulp-include

Usage

Example gulpfile.js:

const gulp = require('gulp')
const include = require('gulp-include')

exports.scripts = function (done) {
  gulp.src('source/js/entry.js')
    .pipe(include())
      .on('error', console.log)
    .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/js'))
}

Include directives

gulp-include uses directives similar to sprockets or snockets. A directive is a comment in your files that gulp-include recognizes as a command.

Example directives:

//=require vendor/jquery.js
//=require vendor/**/*.js
//=include relative/path/to/file.js
//=include ./relative/path/to/file-even-when-includePaths-set.js

/*=include relative/path/to/file.css */

#=include relative/path/to/file.coffee

<!--=include relative/path/to/file.html -->

The contents of the referenced file will replace the file.

require vs. include

A file that is included with require will only be included if it has not been included before. Files included with include will always be included.
For instance, let's say you want to include jquery.js only once, and before any of your other scripts in the same folder.

//=require vendor/jquery.js
//=require vendor/*.js

Note: This also works recursively. If for instance, for the example above, if another file in the folder vendor is also including jquery.js with the require-directive it will be ignored.

Options

  • extensions (optional)
    • Takes a String or an Array of extensions.
      eg: "js" or ["js", "coffee"]
    • If set, all directives that does not match the extension(s) will be ignored
  • includePaths (optional)
    • Takes a String or an Array of paths.
      eg: __dirname + "/node_modules" or [__dirname + "/assets/js", __dirname + "/bower_components"]
    • If set, gulp-include will use these folders as base path when searching for files.
    • If set, you can still include files relative to the current file by pre-pending includes with ./.
  • hardFail (optional)
    • Boolean, false by default
    • Set this to true if you want gulp-include to throw errors if a file does not match an include directive.
    • If set to false gulp include will not fail, but display warnings in the console.
  • separateInputs (optional)
    • Boolean, false by default
    • Set this to true to allow each input file to use require-directives independently.
    • Useful if you are referencing several paths in gulp.src and need them to require the same files.

Example options usage:

gulp.src('src/js/main.js')
  .pipe(include({
    extensions: 'js',
    hardFail: true,
    separateInputs: true,
    includePaths: [
      __dirname + '/bower_components',
      __dirname + '/src/js'
    ]
  }))
  .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/js'))

Changelog

For release notes see CHANGELOG.md.

Licence

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Hugo Wiledal

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

