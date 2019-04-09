|Package
|gulp-include
|Description
|Makes inclusion of files a breeze. Enables functionality similar to that of snockets / sprockets or other file insertion compilation tools.
|Node Version
|>= 6.0.0
|Gulp Version
|>= 3.0.0
Works with gulp 3 and gulp 4
npm install gulp-include
Example
gulpfile.js:
const gulp = require('gulp')
const include = require('gulp-include')
exports.scripts = function (done) {
gulp.src('source/js/entry.js')
.pipe(include())
.on('error', console.log)
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/js'))
}
gulp-include uses directives similar to
sprockets or
snockets. A directive is a comment in your files that
gulp-include recognizes as a command.
Example directives:
//=require vendor/jquery.js
//=require vendor/**/*.js
//=include relative/path/to/file.js
//=include ./relative/path/to/file-even-when-includePaths-set.js
/*=include relative/path/to/file.css */
#=include relative/path/to/file.coffee
<!--=include relative/path/to/file.html -->
The contents of the referenced file will replace the file.
require vs.
include
A file that is included with
require will only be included if it has not been included before. Files included with
include will always be included.
For instance, let's say you want to include
jquery.js only once, and before any of your other scripts in the same folder.
//=require vendor/jquery.js
//=require vendor/*.js
Note: This also works recursively. If for instance, for the example above, if another file in the folder
vendor is also including
jquery.js with the
require-directive it will be ignored.
extensions (optional)
String or an
Array of extensions.
"js" or
["js", "coffee"]
includePaths (optional)
String or an
Array of paths.
__dirname + "/node_modules" or
[__dirname + "/assets/js", __dirname + "/bower_components"]
gulp-include will use these folders as base path when searching for files.
./.
hardFail (optional)
false by default
true if you want
gulp-include to throw errors if a file does not match
an include directive.
false gulp include will not fail, but display warnings in the console.
separateInputs (optional)
false by default
true to allow each input file to use
require-directives independently.
gulp.src and need them to
require the same files.
gulp.src('src/js/main.js')
.pipe(include({
extensions: 'js',
hardFail: true,
separateInputs: true,
includePaths: [
__dirname + '/bower_components',
__dirname + '/src/js'
]
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/js'))
For release notes see
CHANGELOG.md.
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014 Hugo Wiledal
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.