Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF and SVG images with
imagemin
Issues with the output should be reported on the
imagemin issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-imagemin
import gulp from 'gulp';
import imagemin from 'gulp-imagemin';
export default () => (
gulp.src('src/images/*')
.pipe(imagemin())
.pipe(gulp.dest('dist/images'))
);
// …
.pipe(imagemin([
imagemin.gifsicle({interlaced: true}),
imagemin.mozjpeg({quality: 75, progressive: true}),
imagemin.optipng({optimizationLevel: 5}),
imagemin.svgo({
plugins: [
{removeViewBox: true},
{cleanupIDs: false}
]
})
]))
// …
gulp-imagemin options
// …
.pipe(imagemin([
imagemin.svgo({
plugins: [
{
removeViewBox: true
}
]
})
], {
verbose: true
}))
// …
Comes bundled with the following optimizers:
These are bundled for convenience and most users will not need anything else.
Unsupported files are ignored.
Type:
Array\
Default:
[imagemin.gifsicle(), imagemin.mozjpeg(), imagemin.optipng(), imagemin.svgo()]
Plugins to use. This will completely overwrite all the default plugins. So, if you want to use custom plugins and you need some of defaults too, then you should pass default plugins as well. Note that the default plugins come with good defaults and should be sufficient in most cases. See the individual plugins for supported options.
Type:
object
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Enabling this will log info on every image passed to
gulp-imagemin:
gulp-imagemin: ✔ image1.png (already optimized)
gulp-imagemin: ✔ image2.png (saved 91 B - 0.4%)
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Don't log the number of images that have been minified.
You can also enable this from the command-line with the
--silent flag if the option is not already specified.