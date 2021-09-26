openbase logo
gulp-imagemin

by Sindre Sorhus
8.0.0 (see all)

Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF and SVG images

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

147K

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

26

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-imagemin

Minify PNG, JPEG, GIF and SVG images with imagemin

Issues with the output should be reported on the imagemin issue tracker.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-imagemin

Usage

Basic

import gulp from 'gulp';
import imagemin from 'gulp-imagemin';

export default () => (
    gulp.src('src/images/*')
        .pipe(imagemin())
        .pipe(gulp.dest('dist/images'))
);

Custom plugin options

// …
.pipe(imagemin([
    imagemin.gifsicle({interlaced: true}),
    imagemin.mozjpeg({quality: 75, progressive: true}),
    imagemin.optipng({optimizationLevel: 5}),
    imagemin.svgo({
        plugins: [
            {removeViewBox: true},
            {cleanupIDs: false}
        ]
    })
]))
// …

Custom plugin options and custom gulp-imagemin options

// …
.pipe(imagemin([
    imagemin.svgo({
        plugins: [
            {
                removeViewBox: true
            }
        ]
    })
], {
    verbose: true
}))
// …

API

Comes bundled with the following optimizers:

  • gifsicleCompress GIF images, lossless
  • mozjpegCompress JPEG images, lossy
  • optipngCompress PNG images, lossless
  • svgoCompress SVG images, lossless

These are bundled for convenience and most users will not need anything else.

imagemin(plugins?, options?)

Unsupported files are ignored.

plugins

Type: Array\ Default: [imagemin.gifsicle(), imagemin.mozjpeg(), imagemin.optipng(), imagemin.svgo()]

Plugins to use. This will completely overwrite all the default plugins. So, if you want to use custom plugins and you need some of defaults too, then you should pass default plugins as well. Note that the default plugins come with good defaults and should be sufficient in most cases. See the individual plugins for supported options.

options

Type: object

verbose

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Enabling this will log info on every image passed to gulp-imagemin:

gulp-imagemin:  image1.png (already optimized)
gulp-imagemin:  image2.png (saved 91 B - 0.4%)
silent

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Don't log the number of images that have been minified.

You can also enable this from the command-line with the --silent flag if the option is not already specified.

