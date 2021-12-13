Optimize PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG images with gulp task.
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-image
brew install libjpeg libpng on macOS
apt-get install -y libjpeg libpng on Ubuntu
npm install -g windows-build-tools on Windows
This is an example of
gulpfile.js.
import gulp from 'gulp';
import image from 'gulp-image';
gulp.task('image', function () {
gulp.src('./fixtures/*')
.pipe(image())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});
gulp.task('default', ['image']);
You can pass an object to
image() as argument such as following:
gulp.task('image', () => {
gulp.src('./fixtures/*')
.pipe(image({
pngquant: true,
optipng: false,
zopflipng: true,
jpegRecompress: false,
mozjpeg: true,
gifsicle: true,
svgo: true,
concurrent: 10,
quiet: true // defaults to false
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});
Set
false for optimizers which you don't want to apply. And you can set
concurrent option to limit the max concurrency in execution. You can also set
quiet to avoid logging out results for every image processed.
You can configure parameters applied to each optimizers such as following:
gulp.task('image', () => {
gulp.src('./fixtures/*')
.pipe(image({
optipng: ['-i 1', '-strip all', '-fix', '-o7', '-force'],
pngquant: ['--speed=1', '--force', 256],
zopflipng: ['-y', '--lossy_8bit', '--lossy_transparent'],
jpegRecompress: ['--strip', '--quality', 'medium', '--min', 40, '--max', 80],
mozjpeg: ['-optimize', '-progressive'],
gifsicle: ['--optimize'],
svgo: ['--enable', 'cleanupIDs', '--disable', 'convertColors']
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});
One of the best image optimization plugins for GulpJS. I recommended this for automating your optimization process that includes images.