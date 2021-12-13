openbase logo
gulp-image

by Shogo Sensui
6.3.1 (see all)

Optimize PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG images with gulp task.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

220

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

18

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

gulp-image GitHub Actions Status

Optimize PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG images with gulp task.

gulp-image result

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-image

External Dendencies

  • brew install libjpeg libpng on macOS
  • apt-get install -y libjpeg libpng on Ubuntu
  • npm install -g windows-build-tools on Windows

Usage

This is an example of gulpfile.js.

import gulp from 'gulp';
import image from 'gulp-image';

gulp.task('image', function () {
  gulp.src('./fixtures/*')
    .pipe(image())
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});

gulp.task('default', ['image']);

You can pass an object to image() as argument such as following:

gulp.task('image', () => {
  gulp.src('./fixtures/*')
    .pipe(image({
      pngquant: true,
      optipng: false,
      zopflipng: true,
      jpegRecompress: false,
      mozjpeg: true,
      gifsicle: true,
      svgo: true,
      concurrent: 10,
      quiet: true // defaults to false
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});

Set false for optimizers which you don't want to apply. And you can set concurrent option to limit the max concurrency in execution. You can also set quiet to avoid logging out results for every image processed.

You can configure parameters applied to each optimizers such as following:

gulp.task('image', () => {
  gulp.src('./fixtures/*')
    .pipe(image({
      optipng: ['-i 1', '-strip all', '-fix', '-o7', '-force'],
      pngquant: ['--speed=1', '--force', 256],
      zopflipng: ['-y', '--lossy_8bit', '--lossy_transparent'],
      jpegRecompress: ['--strip', '--quality', 'medium', '--min', 40, '--max', 80],
      mozjpeg: ['-optimize', '-progressive'],
      gifsicle: ['--optimize'],
      svgo: ['--enable', 'cleanupIDs', '--disable', 'convertColors']
    }))
    .pipe(gulp.dest('./dest'));
});

License

MIT © Shogo Sensui

Waren GonzagaMetro Manila, Philippines53 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm the person who wastes my time just to save yours! ✌😎
November 17, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

One of the best image optimization plugins for GulpJS. I recommended this for automating your optimization process that includes images.

0

