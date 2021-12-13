Optimize PNG, JPEG, GIF, SVG images with gulp task.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev gulp-image

External Dendencies

brew install libjpeg libpng on macOS

on macOS apt-get install -y libjpeg libpng on Ubuntu

on Ubuntu npm install -g windows-build-tools on Windows

Usage

This is an example of gulpfile.js .

import gulp from 'gulp' ; import image from 'gulp-image' ; gulp.task( 'image' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './fixtures/*' ) .pipe(image()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' )); }); gulp.task( 'default' , [ 'image' ]);

You can pass an object to image() as argument such as following:

gulp.task( 'image' , () => { gulp.src( './fixtures/*' ) .pipe(image({ pngquant : true , optipng : false , zopflipng : true , jpegRecompress : false , mozjpeg : true , gifsicle : true , svgo : true , concurrent : 10 , quiet : true })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' )); });

Set false for optimizers which you don't want to apply. And you can set concurrent option to limit the max concurrency in execution. You can also set quiet to avoid logging out results for every image processed.

You can configure parameters applied to each optimizers such as following:

gulp.task( 'image' , () => { gulp.src( './fixtures/*' ) .pipe(image({ optipng : [ '-i 1' , '-strip all' , '-fix' , '-o7' , '-force' ], pngquant : [ '--speed=1' , '--force' , 256 ], zopflipng : [ '-y' , '--lossy_8bit' , '--lossy_transparent' ], jpegRecompress : [ '--strip' , '--quality' , 'medium' , '--min' , 40 , '--max' , 80 ], mozjpeg : [ '-optimize' , '-progressive' ], gifsicle : [ '--optimize' ], svgo : [ '--enable' , 'cleanupIDs' , '--disable' , 'convertColors' ] })) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dest' )); });

License

MIT © Shogo Sensui