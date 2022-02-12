A Gulp plugin for wrapping JavaScript code within immediately invoked function expressions (IIFEs).
$ npm install --save-dev gulp-iife
var gulp = require("gulp");
var iife = require("gulp-iife");
gulp.task("default", function() {
return gulp.src("src/input.js")
.pipe(iife())
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
});
Input file:
var greeting = "Hello, World!";
console.log(greeting);
Output file:
;(function() {
"use strict";
var greeting = "Hello, World!";
console.log(greeting);
}());
You can configure the following options:
Here's an example specifying all available options:
var gulp = require("gulp");
var iife = require("gulp-iife");
gulp.task("default", function() {
return gulp.src("src/input.js")
.pipe(iife({
useStrict: true,
trimCode: true,
prependSemicolon: false,
bindThis: false,
params: ["window", "document", "$", "undefined"],
args: ["window", "document", "jQuery"]
}))
.pipe(gulp.dest("dist"));
});
Input file:
var greeting = "Hello, World!";
console.log(greeting);
Output file:
(function(window, document, $, undefined) {
"use strict";
var greeting = "Hello, World!";
console.log(greeting);
}(window, document, jQuery));
useStrict
A boolean indicating whether to prepend a
"use strict"; directive to the function body.
true
trimCode
A boolean indicating whether to remove leading & trailing whitespace from the code.
true
prependSemicolon
A boolean indicating whether to prepend a semicolon as statement terminator before the IIFE.
true
bindThis
A boolean indicating whether to append
.bind(this) to the IIFE. Setting this value to
true makes the surrounding global object available to the function, which is usually not the case in strict mode.
false
params
An array of parameter names to be accepted by the IIFE. If the
args option is not specified, the same identifiers will be passed as arguments of the function call.
args
An array of argument names to be passed into the IIFE. If the
params option is not specified, the parameters of the function will have the same names as the arguments passed.
gulp-iife supports source maps, which means you can use it like this:
var gulp = require("gulp");
var iife = require("../gulp-iife/lib");
var sourcemaps = require("gulp-sourcemaps");
gulp.task("default", function() {
return gulp.src("src/input.js")
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(iife({ }))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write("./"))
.pipe(gulp.dest("./built"));
});
The changelog can be found in CHANGELOG.md.
In the spirit of Gulp plugins, gulp-iife does one thing and one thing only: adding wrapping IIFEs.
If you'd like the resulting code to be neatly indented or otherwise formatted, pipe the output to another Gulp plugin which formats the JavaScript code, such as gulp-esformatter.