Include or exclude gulp files from the stream based on a condition
Usage
1: Exclude things from the stream
Exclude things from entering the stream
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
gulp.task('task', function() {
gulp.src(['./**/*.js', '!./node_modules/**'])
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});
Grab all JavaScript files that aren't in the node_modules folder, uglify them, and write them.
This is fastest because nothing in node_modules ever leaves
gulp.src()
2: Remove things from the stream
Remove from here on
var gulpIgnore = require('gulp-ignore');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var jshint = require('gulp-jshint');
var condition = './gulpfile.js';
gulp.task('task', function() {
gulp.src('./**/*.js')
.pipe(jshint())
.pipe(gulpIgnore.exclude(condition))
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});
Run JSHint on everything, remove gulpfile from the stream, then uglify and write everything else.
3: Filter only matching things
Include from here on
var gulpIgnore = require('gulp-ignore');
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var jshint = require('gulp-jshint');
var condition = './public/**.js';
gulp.task('task', function() {
gulp.src('./**/*.js')
.pipe(jshint())
.pipe(gulpIgnore.include(condition))
.pipe(uglify())
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});
Run JSHint on everything, filter to include only files from in the public folder, then uglify and write them.
4: Conditionally filter content, include everything down-stream
Condition
var gulpif = require('gulp-if'); // This is gulp-if, not gulp-ignore
var uglify = require('gulp-uglify');
var condition = function(file) {
// Only files whose contents match a pattern
return /a pattern/g.test(String(file.contents));
};
gulp.task('task', function() {
gulp.src('./src/*.js')
.pipe(gulpif(condition, uglify()))
.pipe(gulp.dest('./dist/'));
});
Only uglify the content if the condition is true, but send all the files to the dist folder.
Exclude files whose
file.path matches, include everything else
Include files whose
file.path matches, exclude everything else
Type:
boolean or
stat object or
function that takes in a vinyl file and returns a boolean or
RegularExpression that works on the
file.path
The condition parameter is any of the conditions supported by gulp-match. The
file.path is passed into
gulp-match.
If a function is given, then the function is passed a vinyl
file. The function should return a
boolean.
Optional, if it's a glob condition, these options are passed to https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch.
(MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2014 Richardson & Sons, LLC
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.