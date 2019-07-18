A ternary gulp plugin: conditionally control the flow of vinyl objects.

Note: Badly behaved plugins can often get worse when used with gulp-if. Typically the fix is not in gulp-if.

Note: Works great with lazypipe, see below

Usage

1: Conditionally filter content

Condition

var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var condition = true ; gulp.task( 'task' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './src/*.js' ) .pipe(gulpif(condition, uglify())) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

Only uglify the content if the condition is true, but send all the files to the dist folder

2: Ternary filter

Ternary

var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var beautify = require ( 'gulp-beautify' ); var condition = function ( file ) { return true ; } gulp.task( 'task' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './src/*.js' ) .pipe(gulpif(condition, uglify(), beautify())) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

If condition returns true, uglify else beautify, then send everything to the dist folder

3: Remove things from the stream

Remove from here on

var gulpIgnore = require ( 'gulp-ignore' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var jshint = require ( 'gulp-jshint' ); var condition = './gulpfile.js' ; gulp.task( 'task' , function ( ) { gulp.src( './*.js' ) .pipe(jshint()) .pipe(gulpIgnore.exclude(condition)) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

Run JSHint on everything, remove gulpfile from the stream, then uglify and write everything else.

4: Exclude things from the stream

Exclude things from entering the stream

var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); gulp.task( 'task' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ './*.js' , '!./node_modules/**' ]) .pipe(uglify()) .pipe(gulp.dest( './dist/' )); });

Grab all JavaScript files that aren't in the node_modules folder, uglify them, and write them. This is fastest because nothing in node_modules ever leaves gulp.src()

works great with lazypipe

Lazypipe creates a function that initializes the pipe chain on use. This allows you to create a chain of events inside the gulp-if condition. This scenario will run jshint analysis and reporter only if the linting flag is true.

var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var jshint = require ( 'gulp-jshint' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var lazypipe = require ( 'lazypipe' ); var linting = false ; var compressing = false ; var jshintChannel = lazypipe() .pipe(jshint) .pipe(jshint.reporter) .pipe(jshint.reporter, 'fail' ); gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { return gulp.src(paths.scripts.src) .pipe(gulpif(linting, jshintChannel())) .pipe(gulpif(compressing, uglify())) .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.scripts.dest)); });

source

works great inside lazypipe

Lazypipe assumes that all function parameters are static, gulp-if arguments need to be instantiated inside each lazypipe. This difference can be easily solved by passing a function on the lazypipe step

var gulpif = require ( 'gulp-if' ); var jshint = require ( 'gulp-jshint' ); var uglify = require ( 'gulp-uglify' ); var lazypipe = require ( 'lazypipe' ); var compressing = false ; var jsChannel = lazypipe() .pipe(jshint) .pipe(jshint.reporter) .pipe(jshint.reporter, 'fail' ) .pipe( function ( ) { return gulpif(compressing, uglify()); }); gulp.task( 'scripts' , function ( ) { return gulp.src(paths.scripts.src) .pipe(jsChannel()) .pipe(gulp.dest(paths.scripts.dest)); });

source

gulp-if API

gulpif(condition, stream [, elseStream, [, minimatchOptions]])

gulp-if will pipe data to stream whenever condition is truthy.

If condition is falsey and elseStream is passed, data will pipe to elseStream

After data is piped to stream or elseStream or neither, data is piped down-stream.

Parameters

condition

Type: boolean or stat object or function that takes in a vinyl file and returns a boolean or RegularExpression that works on the file.path

The condition parameter is any of the conditions supported by gulp-match. The file.path is passed into gulp-match .

If a function is given, then the function is passed a vinyl file . The function should return a boolean .

stream

Stream for gulp-if to pipe data into when condition is truthy.

elseStream

Optional, Stream for gulp-if to pipe data into when condition is falsey.

minimatchOptions

Optional, if it's a glob condition, these options are passed to minimatch.

LICENSE

(MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 Richardson & Sons, LLC

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.